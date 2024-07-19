(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) DATE OF RELEASE OF ESR-LOGOS REIT'S UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that ESR-LOGOS REIT's unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2024 will be released on 31 July 2024 (Wednesday), before trading hours. A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.comand www.esr-logosreit.com.sg. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 19 July 2024 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited Lyn Ong Sua Xiu Kai Senior Manager, Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Corporate Communications Tel: +65 6222 3339 Tel: +65 6222 3339 Email:lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg Email:xiukai.sua@esr-logosreit.com.sg 1

About ESR-LOGOS REIT ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income- producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.1 billion. Its portfolio comprises 72 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (52 assets), Australia (19 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.1 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") and sponsored by ESR Group Limited ("ESR"). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively. For further information on ESR-LOGOS REIT, please visit www.esr-logosreit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR Group ESR Group is Asia-Pacific's leading New Economy real asset manager and one of the largest listed real estate investment managers globally. Our fully integrated fund management and development platform extends across Australia/New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India, including a presence in Europe and the United States. We provide investors with a diverse range of real asset investment and development solutions across private and public investment vehicles. Our focus on New Economy real assets offers customers modern solutions for logistics, data centres, life sciences, infrastructure, and renewables. Our purpose, Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future, drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully for the communities where we operate and the spaces we develop to thrive for generations to come. ESR Group is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKSE: 1821.HK). Visit www.esr.comfor more information. 2