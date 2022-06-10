ESR Logos REIT : Minutes Of Series 005 Notes Holder Meeting

ESR-LOGOS REIT
(formerly known as ESR-REIT and Cambridge Industrial Trust)
(A real estate investment trust constituted on 31 March 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
Minutes of the meeting (the Meeting) of the holders of the outstanding
S$50,000,000 3.95 per cent. Notes Due 2023 comprised in Series 005 (ISIN: SG72C1000000)
(the Series 005 Notes)
issued pursuant to the S$750,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of
RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited
(formerly known as RBC Dexia Trust Services Singapore Limited)
(in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT (formerly known as ESR-REIT and Cambridge Industrial Trust))
(the Issuer) convened for
10.00 a.m. (Singapore time)
on 13 May 2022 via the Electronic Meeting Platform
Present:
In Participation:
Ms Charlene-Jayne Chang, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (formerly known as ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ) (the Chairman), opened the Meeting and announced that she had been nominated by British and Malayan Trustees Limited, the trustee for the Series 005 Noteholders, to be the Chairman of the Meeting.
After stating the quorum requirement for the Meeting, the Chairman declared that there were at the Meeting at least two or more persons present in person holding Voting Certificates or being proxies and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 75 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 005 Notes for the time being outstanding for the purposes of the trust deed constituting the Series 005 Notes (the Trust Deed) and that accordingly a quorum was present and the Meeting could proceed.
The Chairman explained that the Meeting had been convened, in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed, to consider an Extraordinary Resolution to, inter alia, approve certain amendments to the Issue Documents and the Series 005 Notes to, inter alia, provide for, concurrently with the retirement of RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (formerly known as RBC Dexia Trust Services Singapore Limited) (RBC), and the replacement of RBC with Perpetual (Asia) Limited (Perpetual), as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT, the substitution of RBC (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT) with Perpetual (in its capacity as new trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT), as issuer of the Series 005 Notes, all as more fully described in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated 20 April 2022.
The Chairman invited questions. None were asked.
With the permission of those present, the Notice of Meetings (including the terms of the Extraordinary Resolution) was taken as read.