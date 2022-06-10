Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ESR-Logos REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-LOGOS REIT

(J91U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.4100 SGD   -1.20%
10:53aESR LOGOS REIT : Minutes Of Series 006 Perpetual Securities Holder Meeting
PU
10:53aESR LOGOS REIT : Minutes Of Series 005 Notes Holder Meeting
PU
06/09ESR-Logos REIT Issues $109 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESR Logos REIT : Minutes Of Series 005 Notes Holder Meeting

06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESR-LOGOS REIT

(formerly known as ESR-REIT and Cambridge Industrial Trust)

(A real estate investment trust constituted on 31 March 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

Minutes of the meeting (the Meeting) of the holders of the outstanding

S$50,000,000 3.95 per cent. Notes Due 2023 comprised in Series 005 (ISIN: SG72C1000000)

(the Series 005 Notes)

issued pursuant to the S$750,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of

RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited

(formerly known as RBC Dexia Trust Services Singapore Limited)

(in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT (formerly known as ESR-REIT and Cambridge Industrial Trust))

(the Issuer) convened for

10.00 a.m. (Singapore time)

on 13 May 2022 via the Electronic Meeting Platform

Present:

Please see the participation sheet attached.

In Participation:

Please see the participation sheet attached.

___________________________

  1. Ms Charlene-Jayne Chang, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (formerly known as ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ) (the Chairman), opened the Meeting and announced that she had been nominated by British and Malayan Trustees Limited, the trustee for the Series 005 Noteholders, to be the Chairman of the Meeting.
  2. After stating the quorum requirement for the Meeting, the Chairman declared that there were at the Meeting at least two or more persons present in person holding Voting Certificates or being proxies and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 75 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 005 Notes for the time being outstanding for the purposes of the trust deed constituting the Series 005 Notes (the Trust Deed) and that accordingly a quorum was present and the Meeting could proceed.
  3. The Chairman explained that the Meeting had been convened, in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed, to consider an Extraordinary Resolution to, inter alia, approve certain amendments to the Issue Documents and the Series 005 Notes to, inter alia, provide for, concurrently with the retirement of RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (formerly known as RBC Dexia Trust Services Singapore Limited) (RBC), and the replacement of RBC with Perpetual (Asia) Limited (Perpetual), as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT, the substitution of RBC (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT) with Perpetual (in its capacity as new trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT), as issuer of the Series 005 Notes, all as more fully described in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated 20 April 2022.
  4. The Chairman invited questions. None were asked.
  5. With the permission of those present, the Notice of Meetings (including the terms of the Extraordinary Resolution) was taken as read.
  1. The Chairman proposed the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice as an Extraordinary Resolution of the Series 005 Noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed.
  2. The Extraordinary Resolution was put to the Meeting and the Chairman declared that the result on a show of hands was 2 votes in favour of, and 0 votes against, the Extraordinary Resolution and the further regulations promulgated by the Trustee pursuant thereto.
  3. A poll was then taken, following which the Chairman declared that, of a total of 194 votes cast, 194 votes (representing 100 per cent.) were cast in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution and that the Extraordinary Resolution was therefore duly passed as an Extraordinary Resolution of the Series 005 Noteholders.
  4. The Chairman advised that notice of the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution would be published in The Business Times within the next 14 days.
  5. The Meeting then concluded.

Signed: ……………………………………

Chairman

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESR-LOGOS REIT
10:53aESR LOGOS REIT : Minutes Of Series 006 Perpetual Securities Holder Meeting
PU
10:53aESR LOGOS REIT : Minutes Of Series 005 Notes Holder Meeting
PU
06/09ESR-Logos REIT Issues $109 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities
MT
06/09ESR LOGOS REIT : Issue Of S$150m 5.50% Subordinated Perpetual Securities
PU
06/09ESR-Logos REIT's Trustree Files for Singapore Listing of $109 Million Perpetual Securit..
MT
06/08ESR LOGOS REIT : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD150,000,000 5.5% Perpetual Securities
PU
06/03Singapore Shares End Week Higher; Sinjia Land Slips 1% on Proposed Sale of Malaysian Pr..
MT
06/02ESR-Logos REIT Launches, Prices $109 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities
MT
06/02CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement Of Appointment Of Alternate Director
PU
06/02CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Ex..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 336 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2022 145 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 2 736 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart ESR-LOGOS REIT
Duration : Period :
ESR-Logos REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESR-LOGOS REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,42 SGD
Average target price 0,49 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Yuen Thio Independent Non-Executive Chairman
York Ying Loy Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Cheng Aun Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESR-LOGOS REIT-13.54%2 014
PROLOGIS, INC.-27.44%92 363
GOODMAN GROUP-27.89%26 198
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-20.83%19 980
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-22.23%10 631
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.78%8 062