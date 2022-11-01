ESR Logos REIT : S$150,000,000 4.60 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities Issued In 2017

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) S$150,000,000 4.60 PER CENT. FIXED RATE PERPETUAL SECURITIES ISSUED IN 2017 PURSUANT TO THE S$750,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME OF RBC INVESTOR SERVICES TRUST SINGAPORE LIMITED (IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEE OF ESR-LOGOS REIT) ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited, in its capacity as manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT, refers to the announcement dated 30 September 2022 relating to the reset of the Distribution Rate for the S$150,000,000 4.60 per cent. fixed rate perpetual securities (ISIN Code: SG7IC6000006) (the "Perpetual Securities") issued by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT). All capitalised terms shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the aforesaid announcement dated 30 September 2022. The Reset Distribution Rate in respect of the period from (and including) the First Reset Date (being 3 November 2022) to (but excluding) the next Reset Date (being a date falling five calendar years after the First Reset Date) for the Perpetual Securities is 6.632 per cent. per annum. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited As manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 2 November 2022 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited Lyn Ong Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Tel: +65 6222 3339 Email: lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg 1

