    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-LOGOS REIT

(J91U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/02 05:04:14 am EDT
0.4100 SGD    0.00%
11:52aESR LOGOS REIT : Pricing Of S$150m 5.50% Subordinated Perpetual Securities
PU
05/24ESR-Logos REIT Unit to Divest Freehold Property in Australia for $39 Million
MT
05/18ESR-Logos REIT Issues New Units to Manager, Property Manager
MT
Esr Logos REIT : Pricing Of S$150m 5.50% Subordinated Perpetual Securities

06/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

PRICING OF S$150 MILLION 5.50% SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO THE S$750,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE

PROGRAMME

ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (formerly known as ESR Funds Management (S) Limited), as manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (formerly known as ESR-REIT) (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- LOGOS REIT) (the "Issuer") has launched and priced S$150 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% subordinated perpetual securities comprised in Series 008 (the "Series 008 Securities"). The Series 008 Securities will be issued pursuant to the Issuer's S$750,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme"). DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation

Limited and United Overseas Bank Limited have been appointed as the joint lead managers (the "Joint Lead Managers") for the Series 008 Securities.

Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement and which are defined in the terms and conditions of the Series 008 Securities (the "Conditions") shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Conditions.

The principal terms of the Series 008 Securities are as follows:

(a)

Issue Size

: S$150,000,000.

(b)

Issue Price

: 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 008

Securities.

(c)

Status

: The Series 008 Securities constitute direct, unconditional,

subordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and

shall at all times rank pari passu, without any preference or

priority among themselves and pari passu with any Parity

Obligations of the Issuer.

Subject to the insolvency laws of Singapore and other

applicable laws, in the event of the bankruptcy, termination,

winding-up, liquidation or similar proceedings in respect of

ESR-LOGOS REIT (the "Winding-Up"), there shall be

payable by the Issuer in respect of each Series 008 Security

(in lieu of any other payment by the Issuer), such amount, if

any, as would have been payable to such holder of the

Series 008 Securities (the "Series 008 Securityholder") if,

on the day prior to the commencement of the Winding-Up of

ESR-LOGOS REIT, and thereafter, such Series 008

Securityholder were the holder of one of a class of preferred

units in the capital of ESR-LOGOS REIT (and if more than

one class of preferred units is outstanding, the most junior

ranking class of such preferred units) (the "ESR-LOGOS

REIT Notional Preferred Units") having an equal right to

return of assets in the Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT and

so ranking pari passu with the holders of that class or classes

of preferred units (if any) which have a preferential right to

return of assets in the Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT,

and so rank ahead of, the holders of Junior Obligations of

the Issuer, but junior to the claims of all other present and

future creditors of the Issuer (other than Parity Obligations of

the Issuer), on the assumption that the amount that such

Series 008 Securityholder was entitled to receive in respect

of each ESR-LOGOS REIT Notional Preferred Unit on a

return of assets in such Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT

were an amount equal to the principal amount (and any

applicable premium outstanding) of the relevant Series 008

Security together with distributions including any Arrears of

Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount accrued

and unpaid since the immediately preceding Distribution

Payment Date or the Issue Date (as the case may be) and

any unpaid Optional Distributions in respect of which the

Issuer has given notice to the Series 008 Securityholders in

accordance with the Conditions of the Series 008 Securities.

(d)

Maturity Date

: The Series 008 Securities are perpetual and have no fixed

final redemption date.

(e)

Distribution Rate

: In respect of the period from (and including) 9 June 2022 to

(but excluding) 9 June 2027 (the "First Reset Date"), 5.50

per cent. per annum (the "Initial Distribution Rate"),

payable semi-annually in arrear.

In respect of the period from (and including) the First Reset

Date and each date falling every five calendar years after the

First Reset Date (each, a "Reset Date") to (but excluding)

the immediately following Reset Date, at a rate equivalent to

the prevailing five-yearSORA-OIS plus the initial spread of

2.958 per cent., payable semi-annually in arrear, subject to

benchmark discontinuation and replacement provisions set

out in the pricing supplement for the Series 008 Securities.

  1. Redemption at the Option : The Series 008 Securities are redeemable at the option of

of the Issuer

the Issuer in whole, but not in part, on 9 June 2027 and every

Distribution Payment Date thereafter at the Redemption

Amount, together with distribution accrued (including any

Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution

Amount) to (but excluding) the date fixed for redemption.

(g) Other Redemption

: The Series 008 Securities may also be redeemed upon the

occurrence of certain other redemption events specified in the

pricing supplement for the Series 008 Securities.

  1. Distribution Discretion : The Issuer may, at its sole discretion, elect not to pay a distribution (or to pay only part of a distribution) which is scheduled to be paid on a Distribution Payment Date by giving notice to the Trustee, the Issuing and Paying Agent and the Series 008 Securityholders (in accordance with the Conditions) not more than 15 nor less than three business days prior to a scheduled Distribution Payment Date.
  2. Non-CumulativeDeferral : Any distribution deferred pursuant to Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008 Securities is non-cumulative and will not accrue interest. The Issuer is not under any obligation to pay that or

2

any other distributions that have not been paid in whole or in part. The Issuer may, at its sole discretion (and is not obliged to), and at any time, elect to pay an amount up to the amount of distribution which is unpaid (an "Optional Distribution") in whole or in part by complying with the notice requirements in Condition 3(IV)(e) of the Series 008 Securities. There is no limit on the number of times or the extent of the amount with respect to which the Issuer can elect not to pay distributions pursuant to Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008 Securities.

  1. Restrictions in the case of : If on any Distribution Payment Date, payments of all

Non-Payment

distribution scheduled to be made on such date are not made

in full by reason of Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008

Securities, the Issuer shall not and shall procure that none of

its subsidiaries shall:

(i)

declare or pay any dividends, distributions or make any

other payment on, and will procure that no dividend,

distribution or other payment is made on, any of the

Issuer's Junior Obligations or (except on a pro rata

basis) any of the Issuer's Parity Obligations; or

(ii)

redeem, reduce, cancel, buy-back or acquire for any

consideration and will procure that no redemption,

reduction, cancellation, buy-back or acquisition for any

consideration is made in respect of any of the Issuer's

Junior Obligations or (except on a pro rata basis) any of

the Issuer's Parity Obligations,

in each case, other than (1) in connection with any employee

benefit plan or similar arrangements with or for the benefit of

the employees, officers, consultants or directors of the Group

or (2) as a result of the exchange or conversion of the Parity

Obligations of the Issuer for the Junior Obligations of the

Issuer, unless and until (A) a redemption of all the

outstanding Series 008 Securities has occurred, the next

scheduled distribution has been paid in full or an Optional

Distribution equal to the amount of a distribution payable with

respect to the most recent Distribution Payment Date that

was unpaid in full or in part, has been paid in full or (B) the

Issuer is permitted to do so by an Extraordinary Resolution

(as defined in the Trust Deed) of the Series 008

Securityholders.

(k) Redemption Price

: 100

per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 008

Securities then outstanding.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Series 008 Securities (after deducting issue expenses) will be used for the purposes of refinancing the cash consideration for the merger of ESR-LOGOS REIT and ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (the "ALOG Merger"), refinancing the existing borrowings of ESR- LOGOS REIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), financing or refinancing the acquisitions and/or investments (including the ALOG Merger) and any development and/or asset enhancement works of the Group, and/or financing the general working capital and/or capital expenditure requirements of the Group.

3

Application will be made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Series 008 Securities on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein or in the information memorandum relating to the Programme. Approval in-principle of the SGX-ST for the admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the Series 008 Securities on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issuer, ESR-LOGOS REIT, their respective subsidiaries and/or associated companies (if any), the Programme or the Series 008 Securities.

The Series 008 Securities are expected to be issued on 9 June 2022 and listed on the SGX-ST on 10 June 2022, being one business day after the issue date.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited

As Manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

2 June 2022

For further enquiries, please contact:

ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited

Gloria Low

Lyn Ong

Corporate Communications Manager

Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6827 9332

Tel: +65 6827 9504

Email: gloria.low@esr-logosreit.com.sg

Email: lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg

4

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS Real Estate Investment Trust ("ESR-LOGOSREIT") is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since

25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets.

As at 28 April 2022, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.5 billion. Its portfolio comprises 84 properties located across the developed markets of Singapore (63 assets) and Australia (21 assets), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.4 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR- LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index.

ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") and sponsored by the ESR Group ("ESR"). The Manager is owned by ESR (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%), respectively.

For further information on ESR-LOGOS REIT, please visit www.esr-logosreit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), its fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage its business sustainably and impactfully, and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
