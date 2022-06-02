Esr Logos REIT : Pricing Of S$150m 5.50% Subordinated Perpetual Securities

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) PRICING OF S$150 MILLION 5.50% SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES PURSUANT TO THE S$750,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (formerly known as ESR Funds Management (S) Limited), as manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (formerly known as ESR-REIT) (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- LOGOS REIT) (the "Issuer") has launched and priced S$150 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% subordinated perpetual securities comprised in Series 008 (the "Series 008 Securities"). The Series 008 Securities will be issued pursuant to the Issuer's S$750,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme"). DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and United Overseas Bank Limited have been appointed as the joint lead managers (the "Joint Lead Managers") for the Series 008 Securities. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement and which are defined in the terms and conditions of the Series 008 Securities (the "Conditions") shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Conditions. The principal terms of the Series 008 Securities are as follows: (a) Issue Size : S$150,000,000. (b) Issue Price : 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 008 Securities. (c) Status : The Series 008 Securities constitute direct, unconditional, subordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and shall at all times rank pari passu, without any preference or priority among themselves and pari passu with any Parity Obligations of the Issuer. Subject to the insolvency laws of Singapore and other applicable laws, in the event of the bankruptcy, termination, winding-up, liquidation or similar proceedings in respect of ESR-LOGOS REIT (the "Winding-Up"), there shall be payable by the Issuer in respect of each Series 008 Security (in lieu of any other payment by the Issuer), such amount, if any, as would have been payable to such holder of the Series 008 Securities (the "Series 008 Securityholder") if, on the day prior to the commencement of the Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT, and thereafter, such Series 008 Securityholder were the holder of one of a class of preferred units in the capital of ESR-LOGOS REIT (and if more than one class of preferred units is outstanding, the most junior ranking class of such preferred units) (the "ESR-LOGOS REIT Notional Preferred Units") having an equal right to return of assets in the Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT and

so ranking pari passu with the holders of that class or classes of preferred units (if any) which have a preferential right to return of assets in the Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT, and so rank ahead of, the holders of Junior Obligations of the Issuer, but junior to the claims of all other present and future creditors of the Issuer (other than Parity Obligations of the Issuer), on the assumption that the amount that such Series 008 Securityholder was entitled to receive in respect of each ESR-LOGOS REIT Notional Preferred Unit on a return of assets in such Winding-Up of ESR-LOGOS REIT were an amount equal to the principal amount (and any applicable premium outstanding) of the relevant Series 008 Security together with distributions including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount accrued and unpaid since the immediately preceding Distribution Payment Date or the Issue Date (as the case may be) and any unpaid Optional Distributions in respect of which the Issuer has given notice to the Series 008 Securityholders in accordance with the Conditions of the Series 008 Securities. (d) Maturity Date : The Series 008 Securities are perpetual and have no fixed final redemption date. (e) Distribution Rate : In respect of the period from (and including) 9 June 2022 to (but excluding) 9 June 2027 (the "First Reset Date"), 5.50 per cent. per annum (the "Initial Distribution Rate"), payable semi-annually in arrear. In respect of the period from (and including) the First Reset Date and each date falling every five calendar years after the First Reset Date (each, a "Reset Date") to (but excluding) the immediately following Reset Date, at a rate equivalent to the prevailing five-yearSORA-OIS plus the initial spread of 2.958 per cent., payable semi-annually in arrear, subject to benchmark discontinuation and replacement provisions set out in the pricing supplement for the Series 008 Securities. Redemption at the Option : The Series 008 Securities are redeemable at the option of of the Issuer the Issuer in whole, but not in part, on 9 June 2027 and every Distribution Payment Date thereafter at the Redemption Amount, together with distribution accrued (including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount) to (but excluding) the date fixed for redemption. (g) Other Redemption : The Series 008 Securities may also be redeemed upon the occurrence of certain other redemption events specified in the pricing supplement for the Series 008 Securities. Distribution Discretion : The Issuer may, at its sole discretion, elect not to pay a distribution (or to pay only part of a distribution) which is scheduled to be paid on a Distribution Payment Date by giving notice to the Trustee, the Issuing and Paying Agent and the Series 008 Securityholders (in accordance with the Conditions) not more than 15 nor less than three business days prior to a scheduled Distribution Payment Date. Non-Cumulative Deferral : Any distribution deferred pursuant to Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008 Securities is non-cumulative and will not accrue interest. The Issuer is not under any obligation to pay that or 2

any other distributions that have not been paid in whole or in part. The Issuer may, at its sole discretion (and is not obliged to), and at any time, elect to pay an amount up to the amount of distribution which is unpaid (an "Optional Distribution") in whole or in part by complying with the notice requirements in Condition 3(IV)(e) of the Series 008 Securities. There is no limit on the number of times or the extent of the amount with respect to which the Issuer can elect not to pay distributions pursuant to Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008 Securities. Restrictions in the case of : If on any Distribution Payment Date, payments of all Non-Payment distribution scheduled to be made on such date are not made in full by reason of Condition 3(IV) of the Series 008 Securities, the Issuer shall not and shall procure that none of its subsidiaries shall: (i) declare or pay any dividends, distributions or make any other payment on, and will procure that no dividend, distribution or other payment is made on, any of the Issuer's Junior Obligations or (except on a pro rata basis) any of the Issuer's Parity Obligations; or (ii) redeem, reduce, cancel, buy-back or acquire for any consideration and will procure that no redemption, reduction, cancellation, buy-back or acquisition for any consideration is made in respect of any of the Issuer's Junior Obligations or (except on a pro rata basis) any of the Issuer's Parity Obligations, in each case, other than (1) in connection with any employee benefit plan or similar arrangements with or for the benefit of the employees, officers, consultants or directors of the Group or (2) as a result of the exchange or conversion of the Parity Obligations of the Issuer for the Junior Obligations of the Issuer, unless and until (A) a redemption of all the outstanding Series 008 Securities has occurred, the next scheduled distribution has been paid in full or an Optional Distribution equal to the amount of a distribution payable with respect to the most recent Distribution Payment Date that was unpaid in full or in part, has been paid in full or (B) the Issuer is permitted to do so by an Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Trust Deed) of the Series 008 Securityholders. (k) Redemption Price : 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 008 Securities then outstanding. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Series 008 Securities (after deducting issue expenses) will be used for the purposes of refinancing the cash consideration for the merger of ESR-LOGOS REIT and ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (the "ALOG Merger"), refinancing the existing borrowings of ESR- LOGOS REIT and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), financing or refinancing the acquisitions and/or investments (including the ALOG Merger) and any development and/or asset enhancement works of the Group, and/or financing the general working capital and/or capital expenditure requirements of the Group. 3

Application will be made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Series 008 Securities on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein or in the information memorandum relating to the Programme. Approval in-principle of the SGX-ST for the admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the Series 008 Securities on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issuer, ESR-LOGOS REIT, their respective subsidiaries and/or associated companies (if any), the Programme or the Series 008 Securities. The Series 008 Securities are expected to be issued on 9 June 2022 and listed on the SGX-ST on 10 June 2022, being one business day after the issue date. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 2 June 2022 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-logosreit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg 4