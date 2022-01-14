Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Esr-REIT Completes Divestment Of 28 Senoko Drive

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) ESR-REIT COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF 28 SENOKO DRIVE ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- REIT) has completed the divestment of 28 Senoko Drive today for a sale consideration of S$12.0 million (excluding divestment costs and applicable goods and services tax). Following the divestment, ESR-REIT's diversified portfolio consists of 55 properties located across Singapore with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.2 million square feet. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 14 January 2022 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area ("GFA") and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages with a growing presence in data centres. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2021, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$36.3 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 22.6 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 2