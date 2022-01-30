Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Address Of Unit Registrar And Change Of Place Where Register Of Unitholders Is Kept

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF UNIT REGISTRAR AND CHANGE OF PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF UNITHOLDERS IS KEPT ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce the following changes: Change of Address of Unit Registrar

The office of ESR-REIT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., will be relocated to the following address (the " New Address ") with effect from 31 January 2022:

1 Harbourfront Avenue #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower Singapore 098632 Change of Place where Register of Unitholders is kept

Following the change of address of ESR-REIT's Unit Registrar, the Register of Unitholders will be kept at the New Address. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 31 January 2022 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg 1

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.3 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

value-enhancing properties; Proactive asset management;

Divestment of non-core properties; and

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140 billion in gross assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provide a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allows capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage sustainably and impactfully and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com. 1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 2