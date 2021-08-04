Log in
    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
ESR REIT : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD125,000,000 2.6% Notes Due 2026

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::SGD125,000,000 2.6% NOTES DUE 2026

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

RBC INVESTOR SERVICES TRUST SINGAPORE LIMITED (IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEE FOR ESR- REIT)

Securities

ESR-REIT SGD125M2.6%N260804 - SGXF98926540 - JZPB

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Debt - Listing Confirmation

Date &Time of Broadcast

04-Aug-2021 14:10:22

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

SGD125,000,000 2.6% Notes due 2026

Announcement Reference

SG210804OTHRP4T6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Securities Market Control

Designation

SGX-ST

Effective Date and Time of the event

05/08/2021 09:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

  1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 5 August 2021.
  2. The short name of the Notes is ESR-REIT n2.6%260804S and the ISIN Code is SGXF98926540.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

  1. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (SGD). The Notes will be issued in denomination of SGD250,000 and in integral multiples of SGD250,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of SGD250,000.
  2. The issue date of the Notes is 4 August 2021.
  3. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent are as follows: -

British and Malayan Trustees Limited

1 Coleman Street

#08-01 The Adelphi

Singapore 179803

  1. The Lead Manager(s)/Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited.
  2. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
