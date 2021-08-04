ESR REIT : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD125,000,000 2.6% Notes Due 2026

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::SGD125,000,000 2.6% NOTES DUE 2026

RBC INVESTOR SERVICES TRUST SINGAPORE LIMITED (IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEE FOR ESR- REIT)

ESR-REIT SGD125M2.6%N260804 - SGXF98926540 - JZPB

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION

04-Aug-2021 14:10:22

New

SGD125,000,000 2.6% Notes due 2026

SG210804OTHRP4T6

Securities Market Control

SGX-ST

05/08/2021 09:00:00

The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 5 August 2021. The short name of the Notes is ESR-REIT n2.6%260804S and the ISIN Code is SGXF98926540.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (SGD). The Notes will be issued in denomination of SGD250,000 and in integral multiples of SGD250,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of SGD250,000. The issue date of the Notes is 4 August 2021. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent are as follows: -

British and Malayan Trustees Limited

1 Coleman Street

#08-01 The Adelphi

Singapore 179803