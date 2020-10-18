Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ESR-REIT    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESR REIT : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of ESR-REIT And Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Real Estate Investment Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF ESR-REIT AND SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REAL

ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 16 July 2020, the respective boards of directors of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT, and Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the manager of Sabana REIT, the "Sabana Manager"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Merger") of ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT. The Merger will be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the units of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Units") held by the unitholders of Sabana REIT, in exchange for units in ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITUnits"), by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is one of the joint financial advisers to the Sabana Manager in relation to the Merger, the other joint financial adviser being The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 16 October 2020.
    The resultant holdings in ESR-REIT Units following the transactions on 16 October 2020 is 23,650,524, and the resultant total percentage is 0.6675%1.

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

19 October 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of ESR-REIT being 3,543,157,293 ESR-REIT Units, as set out in the announcement dated 17 September 2020 by ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT.

DEALINGS ON 16 OCTOBER 2020

Party Involved

Type of

Nature of Investment Clients and

Date of Dealing

Total Number

Price Transacted and (in

(In relation to transactions

Security

Nature of Dealing

of Securities /

relation to transactions

involving Exempt Principal

(ESR-REIT

Reference

involving Exempt

Traders) Highest and Lowest

Units,

Securities (as

Principal Traders) Total

Prices Paid and/or Received

Sabana

applicable)

Amount Paid and/or

Units,

Received

Convertible

Securities,

Options,

Warrants or

Derivatives)

Credit Suisse

Derivatives in

Sale of cash settled swap derivative to

16 October 2020

36,800

SGD 0.388405/SGD

Highest: SGD 0.385 and

AG, Dublin

respect of

non-discretionary client in order for

14,293.29

Lowest: SGD 0.39

Branch

ESR-REIT

client to unwind their derivative position

Units

with trade date 16 October 2020 and

settlement date 20 October 2020 ("Trade

A").

Credit Suisse

Derivatives in

Sale of cash settled swap derivative to

16 October 2020

30,600

SGD 0.388405/SGD

Highest: SGD 0.385 and

AG, Dublin

respect of

non-discretionary client in order for

11,898.65

Lowest: SGD 0.39

Branch

ESR-REIT

client to unwind their derivative position

Units

with trade date 16 October 2020 and

settlement date 20 October2020 ("Trade

B").

Credit Suisse

ESR-REIT

Purchase of securities from previous

16 October 2020

67,400

SGD 0.3884/SGD

Highest: SGD 0.385 and

Securities

Units

hedge sale of cash settled swap

26,178.16

Lowest: SGD 0.39

(Europe)

derivative referred to above in Trade A &

Limited

B

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:49:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ESR-REIT
10/18ESR REIT : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of ESR-REIT And Sabana Shari'ah Co..
PU
10/15OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
10/15OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
09/27OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
09/17OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
09/16ESR REIT : Issue Of New Units Pursuant To The Esr-REIT Drp
PU
08/31ESR REIT : Merger Of Esr-REIT And Sabana REIT Presents Significant Benefits
PU
08/24ESR REIT : Investor Presentation
PU
08/17OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
08/15DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 233 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 44,4 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 205 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 8,07%
Capitalization 1 364 M 1 004 M 1 005 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ESR-REIT
Duration : Period :
ESR-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESR-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Last Close Price 0,39 SGD
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eng Peng Ooi Independent Chairman
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffrey David Perlman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESR-REIT-27.36%1 004
PROLOGIS, INC.16.96%77 024
GOODMAN GROUP42.93%24 965
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION12.32%14 400
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.22.83%7 941
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST6.36%7 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group