ESR REIT : Minutes Of Esr-REIT Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 26 July 2021

ESR-REIT

Minutes of EGM of 26 July 2021

GENERAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

It was noted that the ESR-REIT Manager had received several questions from Unitholders before the EGM. The ESR-REIT Manager had addressed the relevant and substantial questions raised by Unitholders in a separate announcement on 23 July 2021.

The Chairman also invited Unitholders, who were viewing the webcast or listening to the audio feeds, to post any questions that they wished to ask via the online chat box function.

A copy of the questions raised and responses provided thereto is attached to these minutes as Appendix I.

POLL VOTING

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, in her capacity as Chairman of the Meeting, called for voting on the ordinary resolution to be conducted by poll pursuant to Schedule 1 of the Trust Deed. The Chairman had been appointed as proxy by Unitholders who had directed the Chairman of the Meeting to vote for, against, or abstain from voting on, the resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM. Accordingly, she cast all votes as so directed for the resolution.

All valid proxy forms received by the deadline as specified in the Notice of EGM, had been accounted for and had been independently verified by DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd, the appointed scrutineers for the Meeting, and Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, the appointed polling agent for the Meeting. A copy of the scrutineer's report setting out the voting results of the ordinary resolution had been provided to the Chairman.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION

The Ordinary Resolution 1 was proposed by the Chairman, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for the Ordinary Resolution 1 were as follows:

Total For Against Total number As a As a As a of ESR-REIT percentage percentage percentage units ("Units") of total no. of of total no. of of total no. of represented by votes for and votes for and votes for and votes for and against the No. of Units against the No. of Units against the against the resolution resolution resolution resolution (%) (%) (%) 628,554,035 100.00 612,360,392 97.42 16,193,643 2.58

Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairman and it was

RESOLVED:

That subject to the conditions in the SIC Waiver from the Securities Industry Council dated 28 May 2021 being fulfilled, Unitholders, other than the Concert Party Group and parties which are not independent of the Concert Party Group, hereby (on a poll taken) waive their rights to receive a mandatory offer from the Concert Party Group for all the remaining issued Units not already owned or controlled by the Concert Party Group, in the event that they incur a mandatory bid obligation pursuant to Rule 14 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers as a result of the subscription by the Sponsor Relevant Entities of the Preferential Offering Units in accordance with the terms of the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking.