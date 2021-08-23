Log in
    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
  Report
ESR REIT : Minutes Of Esr-REIT Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 26 July 2021

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
ESR-REIT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Circular to Unitholders dated 2 July 2021.

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

PLACE

: By way of electronic means

DATE

: Monday, 26 July 2021

TIME

:

10.00 a.m.

PRESENT

: Please see Attendance List attached hereto

IN ATTENDANCE

: Please see Attendance List attached hereto

CHAIRMAN

:

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio

INTRODUCTION

In accordance with the Trust Deed, RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, as trustee of ESR-REIT (the "Trustee") had nominated Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio to preside as Chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman").

The Chairman introduced herself, the Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, and other Directors of the ESR-REIT Manager, the Management team, the Company Secretary, Ernst & Young LLP, the auditors of ESR-REIT, Allen & Gledhill LLP, the Legal Adviser for the resolution, KPMG Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors, ARCC and the Trustee, RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, the Trustee, and Perpetual (Asia) Limited, the trustee for Viva Trust, a sub-trust of ESR-REIT, and other professionals who were present in the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting" or "EGM") via webcast.

QUORUM

As a quorum was present, the Chairman declared the Meeting open at 10.00 a.m.

NOTICE

The notice convening the Meeting was taken as read.

PRESENTATION BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ("CEO") & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Chairman invited Mr Adrian Chui, the CEO & Executive Director, to make a presentation on the background behind the whitewash waiver resolution to be approved by the Unitholders in this Meeting.

Page 1 of 5

ESR-REIT

Minutes of EGM of 26 July 2021

GENERAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

It was noted that the ESR-REIT Manager had received several questions from Unitholders before the EGM. The ESR-REIT Manager had addressed the relevant and substantial questions raised by Unitholders in a separate announcement on 23 July 2021.

The Chairman also invited Unitholders, who were viewing the webcast or listening to the audio feeds, to post any questions that they wished to ask via the online chat box function.

A copy of the questions raised and responses provided thereto is attached to these minutes as Appendix I.

POLL VOTING

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, in her capacity as Chairman of the Meeting, called for voting on the ordinary resolution to be conducted by poll pursuant to Schedule 1 of the Trust Deed. The Chairman had been appointed as proxy by Unitholders who had directed the Chairman of the Meeting to vote for, against, or abstain from voting on, the resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM. Accordingly, she cast all votes as so directed for the resolution.

All valid proxy forms received by the deadline as specified in the Notice of EGM, had been accounted for and had been independently verified by DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd, the appointed scrutineers for the Meeting, and Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, the appointed polling agent for the Meeting. A copy of the scrutineer's report setting out the voting results of the ordinary resolution had been provided to the Chairman.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

  • THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION

The Ordinary Resolution 1 was proposed by the Chairman, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for the Ordinary Resolution 1 were as follows:

Total

For

Against

Total number

As a

As a

As a

of ESR-REIT

percentage

percentage

percentage

units ("Units")

of total no. of

of total no. of

of total no. of

represented by

votes for and

votes for and

votes for and

votes for and

against the

No. of Units

against the

No. of Units

against the

against the

resolution

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

(%)

628,554,035

100.00

612,360,392

97.42

16,193,643

2.58

Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairman and it was

RESOLVED:

That subject to the conditions in the SIC Waiver from the Securities Industry Council dated 28 May 2021 being fulfilled, Unitholders, other than the Concert Party Group and parties which are not independent of the Concert Party Group, hereby (on a poll taken) waive their rights to receive a mandatory offer from the Concert Party Group for all the remaining issued Units not already owned or controlled by the Concert Party Group, in the event that they incur a mandatory bid obligation pursuant to Rule 14 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers as a result of the subscription by the Sponsor Relevant Entities of the Preferential Offering Units in accordance with the terms of the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking.

Page 2 of 5

ESR-REIT

Minutes of EGM of 26 July 2021

CONCLUSION

It was noted that the poll results of the ordinary resolution tabled for Unitholders' voting would be released after conclusion of the Meeting via SGX-ST on the same day.

CLOSE OF THE MEETING

There being no other business to transact, the Chairman declared the Meeting closed at 10.18 a.m. and thanked everyone for their attendance.

Confirmed as True Record of Proceedings held

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio

Chairman

Page 3 of 5

ESR-REIT

Minutes of EGM of 26 July 2021

APPENDIX I

Unitholder

Wang Meng Yuen

Question 1

ESR-REIT seemed to be undervalued as compared to its peers like

ARA or Sabana on a yield basis. What efforts can be taken to increase

awareness among investors to narrow the gap versus the peers?

CEO

Generally, each REIT would have its own target investor groups. ESR-

REIT has always been reaching out to its unitholders and investors and

as one of the larger REITs, our primary focus would be on institutional

investors. Over the years, ESR-REIT unitholders' register has slowly

changed towards institutional investors. In addition, in view of our larger

trading liquidity, there would be more volatility in our share price. Most

importantly, we have consistently been executing ESR-REIT's

committed strategies to our unitholders. In the first half of 2021, ESR-

REIT has undertaken and executed these strategies through organic

growth acquisitions, as well as capital management. This is to ensure

long term sustainability in terms of growth, and stability of distributions

to our unitholders. The Manager has always been and will continue to

reach out and communicate with our institutional and retail investors. In

recent years, the Manager has also been reaching out to new pool of

private funds especially family offices who are looking for yield products.

Unitholder

Justin Teo

Question 2

Will the Asset Enhancement Initiatives ("AEI") at 7000 AMK and 16 Tai

Seng affect rental income?

CEO

For 7000 AMK, the Manager will not be shutting down the property. In

fact, the AEI comprises the development of a new building on an

existing open-air carpark in the premises. As such, the property will

continue to be operational during the course of the AEI and therefore,

rental income is unlikely to be significantly affected.

For 16 Tai Seng, the AEI is to build an additional floor to the existing

five-storey building which will have some impact on rental income as the

existing tenants will be affected. In order to maintain stability of our

distributions and depending on the extent of the impact on our rental

income, the Manager may resume the distribution of capital gains to

soften the impact from the loss of rental income.

Page 4 of 5

ESR FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200512804G)

Incorporated in Singapore

(acting in its capacity as manager of ESR-REIT)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

ATTENDANCE LIST

PLACE

: By way of electronic means

DATE

: Monday, 26 July 2021

TIME

: 10.00 a.m.

S/No.

Name

Position

1.

Stefanie Yuen Thio

Independent Chairman

2.

Ooi Eng Peng

Non-Executive

Director,

Deputy

Chairman

3.

Khor Un-Hun

Independent Non-Executive Director

4.

Ronald Lim Cheng Aun

Independent Non-Executive Director

5.

Dr Leong Horn Kee

Independent Non-Executive Director

6.

Philip John Pearce

Non-Executive Director

7.

Jeffrey David Perlman

Non-Executive Director

8.

Wilson Ang Poh Seong

Non-Executive Director

9.

Adrian Chui Wai Yin

Chief Executive Officer & Executive

Director

10.

Lawrence Chan Wee Kiat

Chief Financial Officer

11.

Charlene-Jayne Chang

Head of Capital Markets and Investor

Relations

12.

Nancy Tan

Head of Real Estate

13.

Loy York Ying

Head of Compliance and Risk

Management

14.

Chiang Wai Ming

Company Secretary, TMF Singapore H

Pte. Ltd.

15.

Representative of RBC Investor

Trustee of ESR-REIT

Services Trust Singapore Limited

16.

Representative of Perpetual

Trustee for Viva Trust, sub-trust of ESR-

(Asia) Limited

REIT

17.

Ernst & Young LLP

External Auditor of ESR-REIT

18.

Allen & Gledhill LLP

Legal Adviser

19.

KPMG Corporate Finance Pte Ltd

Independent Financial Adviser to the

Independent

Directors, ARCC and

ESR-REIT's Trustee

Page 5 of 5

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
