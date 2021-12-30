Log in
    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
ESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of ESR-REIT And ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

12/30/2021 | 11:17pm EST
PROPOSED MERGER OF ESR-REIT AND ARA LOGOS LOGISTICS TRUST

BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("MLS") refers to the joint announcement by ESR-REIT and ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust ("ALOG") dated 15 October 2021 ("Joint Announcement") in relation to the proposed merger of ESR-REIT and ALOG (the "Proposed Merger"). The Proposed Merger will be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the issued and paid-up units in ALOG (the "ALOG Units") held by the unitholders of ALOG in exchange for a combination of cash and units in ESR-REIT("ESR-REITUnits") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take- overs and Mergers (the "Takeover Code").
    MLS is a financial adviser to ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited as manager of ALOG in relation to the Proposed Merger. MLS is part of the Bank of America Group1.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Takeover Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Takeover Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018, MLS wishes to announce the following dealings in the relevant securities by MLS and/or other members of the Bank of America Group:

Date of dealing

30 December 2021

Dealing Entity

Merrill Lynch International

Capacity

Exempt principal trader

Nature of dealing

Return of ESR-REIT Units previously loaned

Total number of ESR-REIT Units

94,400

Resultant total number of ESR-REIT Units owned or controlled: 3,516,132

Resultant percentage of ESR-REIT Units owned or controlled: 0.09%

1 Bank of America and persons controlling, controlled by or under the same control as Bank of America.

T +65 6678 0000

Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

50 Collyer Quay, #14-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321

Incorporated under the laws of Singapore under Company Registration No. 198602883D

A subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of MLS (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Issued by

MERRILL LYNCH (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
