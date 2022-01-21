ESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Esr-REIT And Ara Logos Logistics Trust - Revision Of Scheme Consideration

The Parties shall be entitled to announce, declare, pay or make the ALOG Permitted Distributions and ESR-REIT Permitted Distributions (as the case may be) without any adjustment to the Revised Scheme Consideration.

The ALOG Unitholders shall have the right to receive and retain the ALOG Permitted Distributions in addition tothe Revised Scheme Consideration. As part of the ALOG Permitted Distributions, the ALOG Manager has on 26 November 2021 paid the distribution of 1.329 cents per ALOG Unit in respect of the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 to ALOG Unitholders.

The ESR-REIT Manager reserves the right to adjust the Revised Scheme Consideration by reducing the cash component of the Revised Scheme Consideration, the unit component of the Revised Scheme Consideration or by any combination of such cash and unit components of the Revised Scheme Consideration, if and to the extent any distribution in excess of the ALOG Permitted Distributions is announced, declared, made or paid by the ALOG Manager on or after 15 October 2021, being the date of the Joint Announcement.

3. ALOG MANAGER'S RATIONALE FOR THE MERGER

In addition to the merits of the Merger as previously set out in the Joint Announcement and the Scheme Document, the ALOG Manager wishes to elaborate on the below, which should be read in conjunction with the previous announcements.

3.1 Financial Benchmarking of the Illustrative Value of the Revised Scheme Consideration. The illustrative value of the Revised Scheme Consideration of S$0.933 represents an improvement of 5.3% as compared to the illustrative value of the original Scheme Consideration on a like-for-likebasis. 3 This was computed by computing the illustrative value of the Revised Scheme Consideration and the original Scheme Consideration based on the one (1)-monthVWAP of ESR-REITUnits prior to the announcement of the Merger on 15 October 2021 for a like-for-likecomparison.

3References to "illustrative value" of the original Scheme Consideration or Revised Scheme Consideration, as the case may be, in this Announcement shall mean the aggregate sum of (i) the implied value of the Consideration Units computed based on the one-month VWAP of ESR-REIT Units prior to the Joint Announcement Date and (ii) the cash consideration payable.