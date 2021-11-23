ESR REIT : Replace - Proposed Merger By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealing Disclosure

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) DEALINGS DISCLOSURE INTRODUCTION

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the " ESR-REIT Manager "), refers to: the joint announcement dated 15 October 2021 issued by the ESR-REIT Manager and ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited, as manager of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (" ALOG "), in relation to the proposed merger of ESR-REIT and ALOG, to be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the units of ALOG held by the unitholders of ALOG, in exchange for a combination of cash and units in ESR-REIT (the " ESR-REIT Units "), by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the " Scheme ") in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the " Code "); and the announcement dated 16 November 2021 issued by the ESR-REIT Manager in relation to the payment of management fees by way of issue of new ESR-REIT Units. ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF NEW ESR-REIT UNITS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce that it has allotted and issued the following number of new ESR-REIT Units as partial payment of base management fees and property management fees: Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of ESR-REIT Dealing Price (S$) Units subject to the Dealing 16 November 2021 Issuance of new ESR- 4,850,968 0.4750 REIT Units to the ESR- REIT Manager and ESR Property Management (S) Pte Ltd, the property 1

manager of ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REIT Property Manager") as partial payment of base management fees andproperty management fees for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 ("3Q2021") respectively 3. DEALINGS BY THE ESR-REITMANAGER Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by the ESR-REIT Manager in connection with the partial payment of base management fees: Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of ESR-REIT Dealing Price (S$) Units subject to the Dealing 16 November 2021 Issuance of new ESR- 3,311,535 0.4750 REIT Units to the ESR- REIT Manager as partial payment of base management fees for 3Q2021 The ESR-REIT Manager owns or controls 36,372,758 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 0.91% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue1. 4. DEALINGS BY THE ESR-REITPROPERTY MANAGER Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by the ESR-REIT Property Manager in connection with the partial payment of property management fees: Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of ESR-REIT Dealing Price (S$) Units subject to the Dealing 1In this Announcement, all references to the total number of ESR-REIT Units shall be based on 4,012,297,353 ESR-REIT Units. 2

16 November 2021 Issuance of new ESR- 1,539,433 0.4750 REIT Units to the ESR- REIT Property Manager as partial payment of property management fees for 3Q2021 The ESR-REIT Property Manager owns or controls 15,351,654 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 0.38% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue1. 5. RESULTANT UNITHOLDING Based on the latest information available to the ESR-REIT Manager as at 5.00 p.m. on 16 November 2021, ESR-REIT and parties acting in concert and presumed to be acting in concert with it hold in aggregate 1,259,836,427 ESR-REIT Units, representing approximately 31.40% of all the issued ESR- REIT Units1. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 17 November 2021 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg 3

Responsibility Statement The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the directors of the ESR-REIT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. Forward-Looking Statements All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Announcement are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those using words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "plan", "strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "may" and "might". Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the ESR-REIT Manager's current view of future events, and the ESR-REIT Manager does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements. 4

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total GFA of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion2. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia. The ESR-REIT Manager's objective is to provide unitholders of ESR-REIT with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. The ESR-REIT Manager is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by GFA and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages with a growing presence in data centres. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2021, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$36.3 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 22.6 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 2Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 5

