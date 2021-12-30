ESR REIT : Replace - Proposed Merger By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement Dealing Disclosures
12/30/2021 | 09:27am EST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITManager"), refers to:
the joint announcement dated 15 October 2021 issued by the ESR-REIT Manager and ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Management Limited, as manager of ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust ("ALOG"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of ESR-REIT and ALOG, to be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the units of ALOG held by the unitholders of ALOG, in exchange for a combination of cash and units in ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITUnits"), by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"); and
the announcement dated 29 December 2021 issued by the ESR-REIT Manager in relation to the issue of new ESR-REIT Units pursuant to the ESR-REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan.
ISSUE OF NEW ESR-REIT UNITS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce that it has issued the following number of new ESR-REIT Units pursuant to the ESR-REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan in respect of the distribution of 0.712 cents per ESR-REIT Unit for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 (the "3Q2021 Distribution"):
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of ESR-REIT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units subject to the
Dealing
29 December 2021
Issuance of new ESR-
17,959,796
0.4695
REIT Units pursuant to
the
ESR-REIT
Distribution
Reinvestment Plan in
respect of the 3Q2021
Distribution
3. DEALINGS BY RONALD LIM CHENG AUN
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by Ronald Lim Cheng Aun, an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager1, pursuant to the ESR-REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan:
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of ESR-REIT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units subject to the
Dealing
29 December 2021
Receipt of new ESR-
2,484
0.4695
REIT Units pursuant to
the
ESR-REIT
Distribution
Reinvestment Plan in
respect of the 3Q2021
Distribution
Ronald Lim Cheng Aun owns or controls 166,321 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 0.004% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue2.
4. DEALINGS BY PADMINI DANITA MANUEL PILLAY
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by Padmini Danita Manuel Pillay, an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager3, pursuant to the ESR-REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan:
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of ESR-REIT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units subject to the
Dealing
29 December 2021
Receipt of new ESR-
830
0.4695
REIT Units pursuant to
the
ESR-REIT
Distribution
Reinvestment Plan in
respect of the 3Q2021
Distribution
Padmini Danita Manuel Pillay owns or controls 55,630 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 0.001% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue2.
Ronald Lim Cheng Aun is deemed to be an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager under the Code as he is a director of the ESR- REIT Manager.
In this Announcement, all references to the total number of ESR-REIT units shall be based on 4,030,257,149 ESR-REIT Units. Padmini Danita Manuel Pillay is deemed to be an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager under the Code as she is the spouse of a director of an associated company of ARA Asset Management Limited.
5. DEALINGS BY LEADING WEALTH GLOBAL INC
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by Leading Wealth Global Inc, an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager4:
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of ESR-REIT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units subject to the
Dealing
29 December 2021
Transfer of ESR-REIT
189,970,000
0.4230
Units
from Leading
Wealth
Global Inc to
Tong Yulou
Leading Wealth Global Inc has an interest in an aggregate of 431,982,678 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 10.72% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue2.
6. DEALINGS BY TONG YULOU
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the ESR-REIT Manager wishes to announce the following dealings in ESR-REIT Units by Tong Yulou, an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager5:
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of ESR-REIT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units subject to the
Dealing
29 December 2021
Receipt of ESR-REIT
189,970,000
0.4230
Units pursuant to the
transfer by Leading
Wealth Global Inc
Tong Yulou owns or controls 220,040,622 ESR-REIT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.46% of the total number of ESR-REIT Units in issue2.
Leading Wealth Global Inc is deemed to be an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager under the Code as it is indirectly wholly-owned by Tong Jinquan, a director of the ESR-REIT Manager.
Tong Yulou is deemed to be an associate of the ESR-REIT Manager under the Code as he is the son of Tong Jinquan, a director of the ESR-REIT Manager.
7. RESULTANT UNITHOLDING
Based on the latest information available to the ESR-REIT Manager as at 5.00 p.m. on 29 December 2021, ESR-REIT and parties acting in concert and presumed to be acting in concert with it hold in aggregate 1,260,877,044 ESR-REIT Units, representing approximately 31.29% of all the issued ESR- REIT Units2.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
As Manager of ESR-REIT
(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132)
Adrian Chui
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
30 December 2021
For further enquiries, please contact:
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Gloria Low
Lyn Ong
Corporate Communications Manager
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +65 6827 9332
Tel: +65 6827 9504
Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg
Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg
Responsibility Statement
The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the directors of the ESR-REIT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Announcement are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those using words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "plan", "strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "may" and "might". Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the ESR-REIT Manager's current view of future events, and the ESR-REIT Manager does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.
