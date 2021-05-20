ESR REIT : Minutes Of Esr-REIT 12th Annual General Meeting

ESR-REIT

Minutes of AGM of 22 April 2021

GENERAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

It was noted that the Manager had received several questions from Unitholders before the AGM. The Manager had addressed the relevant and substantial questions raised by Unitholders in a separate announcement on 21 April 2021.

The Chairperson invited Unitholders both physically present at the Meeting, as well as Unitholders who had dialed in online to ask questions. For Unitholders present at the meeting site, questions were asked via the microphones provided. For Unitholders who were viewing the webcast or listening to the audio feeds, they were able to post their questions via the online chat box function.

A copy of questions raised and responded thereof is attached to these minutes as Appendix I.

POLL VOTING

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, in her capacity as Chairperson of the Meeting, called for voting on all the resolutions to be conducted by poll pursuant to Schedule 1 of the Trust Deed. The Chairperson had been appointed as proxy by Unitholders who had directed the Chairperson of the Meeting to vote for, against, or abstain from voting on, the resolutions as set out in the Notice. Accordingly, she cast all votes as so directed for each resolution.

All valid proxy forms received by the deadline as specified in the Notice of AGM, had been accounted for and had been independently verified by DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd, the appointed scrutineers for the Meeting, and Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, the appointed polling agent for the Meeting. A copy of the scrutineer's report setting out the voting results of each resolution had been provided to the Chairperson.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

TO RECEIVE AND ADOPT THE TRUSTEE'S REPORT, THE STATEMENT BY THE

MANAGER AND THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ESR-REIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The Ordinary Resolution 1 was proposed by the Chairperson, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for Ordinary Resolution 1 were as follows:

Total For Against Total number As a As a As a percentage percentage percentage of of units of total no. of of total no. of total no. of represented by votes for and No. of units votes for and No. of units votes for and votes for and against the against the against the against the resolution resolution resolution resolution (%) (%) (%) 1,915,372,443 100.00 1,913,404,319 99.90 1,968,124 0.10

Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairperson and it was

RESOLVED:

That the Trustee's Report, the Statement by the Manager and the Audited Financial Statements of ESR-REIT for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the auditors' report thereon be received and adopted.