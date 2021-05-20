ESR REIT : Minutes Of Esr-REIT 12th Annual General Meeting
05/20/2021 | 09:46am EDT
ESR-REIT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PLACE
: Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre,
Room 406, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593
and by way of electronic means
DATE
: Thursday, 22 April 2021
TIME
:
10.00 a.m.
PRESENT
: Please see Attendance List attached hereto
IN ATTENDANCE
: Please see Attendance List attached hereto
CHAIRPERSON
:
Ms. Stefanie Yuen Thio
INTRODUCTION
Mr. Ooi Eng Peng, Chairman of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, welcomed all the unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") for attending the 12th annual general meeting (the "Meeting" or "AGM"). He sent his apologies for not being able to be physically in Singapore to chair the Meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of the Directors including himself were unable to travel to Singapore. He had requested for Independent Director, Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, to be the Chairperson of the AGM.
As such, in accordance with the Trust Deed, RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, as Trustee of ESR-REIT (the "Trustee") had nominated Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio to preside as Chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairperson").
The Chairperson introduced herself, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, and other Directors, the Management team, the Company Secretary, Ernst & Young LLP, the auditors of ESR-REIT, PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services Pte. Ltd., the internal auditors of ESR- REIT, WongPartnership LLP, the lawyers, RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, the Trustee of ESR-REIT and Perpetual (Asia) Limited, the trustee of Viva Trust, a sub-trust of ESR-REIT, and other professionals who were present in the Meeting via Webcast.
QUORUM
As a quorum was present, the Chairperson declared the Meeting open at 10.00 a.m.
NOTICE
The notice convening the Meeting was taken as read.
PRESENTATION BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ("CEO") & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Chairperson invited Mr. Adrian Chui, the CEO and Executive Director, to make a presentation on the key developments and performance of the Trust in Year 2020 and the outlook for 2021.
ESR-REIT
Minutes of AGM of 22 April 2021
GENERAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
It was noted that the Manager had received several questions from Unitholders before the AGM. The Manager had addressed the relevant and substantial questions raised by Unitholders in a separate announcement on 21 April 2021.
The Chairperson invited Unitholders both physically present at the Meeting, as well as Unitholders who had dialed in online to ask questions. For Unitholders present at the meeting site, questions were asked via the microphones provided. For Unitholders who were viewing the webcast or listening to the audio feeds, they were able to post their questions via the online chat box function.
A copy of questions raised and responded thereof is attached to these minutes as Appendix I.
POLL VOTING
Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, in her capacity as Chairperson of the Meeting, called for voting on all the resolutions to be conducted by poll pursuant to Schedule 1 of the Trust Deed. The Chairperson had been appointed as proxy by Unitholders who had directed the Chairperson of the Meeting to vote for, against, or abstain from voting on, the resolutions as set out in the Notice. Accordingly, she cast all votes as so directed for each resolution.
All valid proxy forms received by the deadline as specified in the Notice of AGM, had been accounted for and had been independently verified by DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd, the appointed scrutineers for the Meeting, and Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, the appointed polling agent for the Meeting. A copy of the scrutineer's report setting out the voting results of each resolution had been provided to the Chairperson.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1
TO RECEIVE AND ADOPT THE TRUSTEE'S REPORT, THE STATEMENT BY THE
MANAGER AND THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ESR-REIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
The Ordinary Resolution 1 was proposed by the Chairperson, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for Ordinary Resolution 1 were as follows:
Total
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
percentage of
of units
of total no. of
of total no. of
total no. of
represented by
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
votes for and
against the
against the
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
(%)
1,915,372,443
100.00
1,913,404,319
99.90
1,968,124
0.10
Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairperson and it was
RESOLVED:
That the Trustee's Report, the Statement by the Manager and the Audited Financial Statements of ESR-REIT for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the auditors' report thereon be received and adopted.
Page 2 of 10
ESR-REIT
Minutes of AGM of 22 April 2021
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2
TO RE-APPOINT ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS AUDITOR OF ESR-REIT TO HOLD OFFICE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND TO AUTHORISE THE MANAGER TO FIX THEIR REMUNERATION
The Meeting proceeded to seek Unitholders' approval on the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor of ESR-REIT to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Manager to fix their remuneration.
The Ordinary Resolution 2 was proposed by the Chairperson, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for Ordinary Resolution 2 were as follows:
Total
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
percentage of
of units
of total no. of
of total no. of
total no. of
represented by
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
votes for and
against the
against the
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
(%)
1,916,711,638
100.00
1,881,257,906
98.15
35,453,732
1.85
Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairperson and it was
RESOLVED:
That Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as Auditor of ESR-REIT to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at a remuneration to be determined by the Manager.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3
GENERAL MANDATE FOR THE ISSUE OF UNITS AND/OR CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS
Chairperson informed the Unitholders that Resolution 3 was to authorise the Manager and the Trustee to issue ESR-REIT units not exceeding 50% of the total number of issued units (excluding treasury units, if any), after adjusting for:
any new units arising from conversion or exercise of any instruments which are issued and outstanding or subsisting at the time the resolution is passed; and
any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of units, of which the aggregate number of units to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing Unitholders shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued units (excluding treasury units, if any).
Page 3 of 10
ESR-REIT
Minutes of AGM of 22 April 2021
The Ordinary Resolution 3 was proposed by the Chairperson, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for Ordinary Resolution 3 were as follows:
Total
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
percentage of
of units
of total no. of
of total no. of
total no. of
represented by
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
votes for and
against the
against the
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
(%)
1,916,701,424
100.00
1,876,257,213
97.89
40,444,211
2.11
Based on the results of the poll, the motion was declared carried by the Chairperson and it was
RESOLVED:
That authority be and is hereby given to the Manager, to:
(i) issue units in ESR-REIT ("Units") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise, and including any capitalisation of any sum for the time being standing to the credit of any of ESR-REIT's reserve accounts or any sum standing to the credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise available for distribution; and/or
make or grant offers, agreements or options that might or would require Units to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) securities, warrants, options, debentures or other instruments convertible into
Units (collectively, "Instruments"),
at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Manager may in its absolute discretion deem fit; and
issue Units in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Manager while this Resolution was in force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time such Units are issued),
provided that:
the aggregate number of Units to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Units to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed fifty per cent. (50%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) in each class as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below, of which the aggregate number of Units to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing Unitholders shall not exceed twenty per cent. (20%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) in each class as calculated in accordance with sub- paragraph (2) below;
subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued under sub-paragraphs (1) above, the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) shall be calculated based on the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:
any new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are issued and outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; and
any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units;
Page 4 of 10
ESR-REIT
Minutes of AGM of 22 April 2021
in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Manager shall comply with applicable legal requirements governing ESR-REIT, including but not limited to the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual") for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the trust deed constituting ESR-REIT (as amended) (the "Trust Deed") for the time being in force (unless otherwise exempted or waived by the Monetary Authority of Singapore);
(unless revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next AGM of ESR- REIT or (ii) the date on which the next AGM of ESR-REIT is required by applicable regulations or the Trust Deed to be held, whichever is earlier;
where the terms of the issue of the Instruments provide for adjustment to the number of Instruments or Units into which the Instruments may be converted, in the event of rights, bonus or other capitalisation issues or any other events, the Manager is authorised to issue additional Instruments or Units pursuant to such adjustment notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time the Instruments or Units are issued; and
the Manager and the Trustee be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including, without limitation, executing all such documents as may be required) as the Manager or, as the case may be, the Trustee may consider necessary, expedient, incidental or in the interest of ESR-REIT to give effect to the authority contemplated and/or authorised by this Resolution.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4
TO AUTHORISE THE MANAGER TO REPURCHASE OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE UNITS FOR AND ON BEHALF OF ESR-REIT PURSUANT TO THE UNIT BUY-BACK MANDATE
Chairperson informed the Unitholders that Resolution 4 was to authorise the Manager to repurchase or otherwise acquire units for and on behalf of ESR-REIT in accordance with the Unit Buy-Back Mandate set out in the Circular to Unitholders dated 7 April 2021.
The rationale for the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is to provide a flexible and cost-effective capital management tool to enhance return on equity for Unitholders and/or the net asset value per unit, and, when exercised at appropriate times, it would help mitigate short-term market volatility, off-set the effects of short-term speculative trading of the units and bolster market confidence in the units.
The Ordinary Resolution 4 was proposed by the Chairperson, the motion was put to vote and the results of the poll for Ordinary Resolution 4 were as follows:
Total
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
percentage of
of units
of total no. of
of total no. of
total no. of
represented by
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
No. of units
votes for and
votes for and
against the
against the
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
(%)
1,916,344,994
100.00
1,914,351,666
99.90
1,993,328
0.10
Page 5 of 10
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.