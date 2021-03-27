Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ESR-REIT    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESR REIT : The Edge Reits Investment Webinar Presentation Slides

03/27/2021 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contents

Challenges in the Industrial Real Estate Landscape

Top: UE BizHub EAST | Business Park

Second: 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 | High-Specs Industrial Bottom: 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 | High-Specs Industrial

Challenges in the Industrial Real Estate Landscape Restrictions in Singapore's Industrial Market

Singapore's industrial real estate sector is heavily regulated by the authorities…

JTC Anchor Tenant Rule

  • Minimum occupation period of 5 years for leases with ≤30 years remaining and 10 years for >30 years remaining

  • Anchor subtenant is required to occupy minimum 50% of GFA within 5 years from the first TOP for the site and minimum 70% thereafter

  • Replacement anchor tenants will need to be re-assessed by JTC upon >20% change in GFA take-up and/or change in use

Non-Sale Moratorium

  • Minimum assignment prohibition period of 5 years for land leases ≤30 years and 10 years for >30 years

  • Restriction was previously 3 years from the date of assignment

  • Prevent speculative building and sales of industrial facilities in the secondary market

Short Land Leases

  • To make industrial property more affordable to industrialists and give the Government more flexibility for land development, the maximum tenure for industrial sites under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme is 30 years

  • Impacts valuation when land leases fall below 20 years resulting in valuation decay

  • Less attractive to institutional investors with a medium- to long-term business horizon as the expected return over a shortened timeframe is less accretive

60:40

URA 60-40

Rule

  • The 60-40 allowable uses rule stipulates that at least 60% of total gross space of an industrial property has to be used for core industrial activities, and up to 40% for ancillary purposes

…Purpose is to prevent speculation and ensure scarce land is put to the best economic use

Source: Websites of JTC and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 04:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESR-REIT
12:26aESR REIT  : The Edge Reits Investment Webinar Presentation Slides
PU
03/19DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
03/18ESR REIT  : to Issue Nearly $4 Million in New Units Under Q4 2020 Distribution R..
MT
03/18ESR REIT  : Issue Of New Units Pursuant To The Esr-REIT Drp
PU
03/08ESR REIT  : Secures $237 Million Loan Facility
MT
02/19DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
02/18DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
02/18ESR REIT  : Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Esr-REIT
PU
02/08ESR REIT  : Drp For The Quarter Ended 31 Dec 2020 - Despatch Of Notice Of Electi..
PU
02/04DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 228 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2020 87,1 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 218 M 906 M 906 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 7,39%
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart ESR-REIT
Duration : Period :
ESR-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESR-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,45 SGD
Last Close Price 0,39 SGD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Eng Peng Ooi Independent Chairman
York Ying Loy Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Philip John Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESR-REIT-1.27%1 024
PROLOGIS, INC.7.14%76 006
GOODMAN GROUP-3.49%24 219
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION7.18%15 377
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST4.31%9 370
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.6.37%7 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ