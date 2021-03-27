ESR REIT : The Edge Reits Investment Webinar Presentation Slides

Contents
Challenges in the Industrial Real Estate Landscape
Top: UE BizHub EAST | Business Park
Second: 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 | High-Specs Industrial Bottom: 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 | High-Specs Industrial
Singapore's industrial real estate sector is heavily regulated by the authorities…
JTC Anchor Tenant Rule
-
▪ Minimum occupation period of 5 years for leases with ≤30 years remaining and 10 years for >30 years remaining
-
▪ Anchor subtenant is required to occupy minimum 50% of GFA within 5 years from the first TOP for the site and minimum 70% thereafter
-
▪ Replacement anchor tenants will need to be re-assessed by JTC upon >20% change in GFA take-up and/or change in use
Non-Sale Moratorium
-
▪ Minimum assignment prohibition period of 5 years for land leases ≤30 years and 10 years for >30 years
-
▪ Restriction was previously 3 years from the date of assignment
-
▪ Prevent speculative building and sales of industrial facilities in the secondary market
Short Land Leases
60:40
URA 60-40
Rule
…Purpose is to prevent speculation and ensure scarce land is put to the best economic use
Source: Websites of JTC and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
