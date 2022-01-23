Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ESR-REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

01/23/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF ESR-REIT'S UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR

THE HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is pleased to announce that ESR- REIT's unaudited financial results for the half year and full year ended 31 December 2021 will be released on 27 January 2022 (Thursday) before trading hours.

A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.comand www.esr-reit.com.sg.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

As Manager of ESR-REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

23 January 2022

For further enquiries, please contact:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

Gloria Low

Lyn Ong

Corporate Communications Manager

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +65 6827 9332

Tel: +65 6827 9504

Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg

Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg

1

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

  • Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;
  • Proactive asset management;
  • Divestment of non-core properties; and
  • Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140 billion in gross assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allows capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage sustainably and impactfully and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.

2

Important Notice

The value of units in ESR-REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not investments or deposits in, or liabilities or obligations, of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager"), RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- REIT) ("Trustee"), or any of their respective related corporations and affiliates (individually and collectively "Affiliates"). An investment in Units is subject to equity investment risk, including the possible delays in repayment and loss of income or the principal amount invested. Neither ESR-REIT, the Manager, the Trustee nor any of the Affiliates guarantees the repayment of any principal amount invested, the performance of ESR-REIT, any particular rate of return from investing in ESR-REIT, or any taxation consequences of an investment in ESR-REIT. Any indication of ESR-REIT performance returns is historical and cannot be relied on as an indicator of future performance.

Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that investors may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR-REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation or your particular needs. Any information contained in this announcement is not to be construed as investment or financial advice and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in ESR-REIT or any investment or product of or to subscribe to any services offered by the Manager, the Trustee or any of the Affiliates.

3

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESR-REIT
08:34aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
01/21ESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Esr-REIT And Ara Logos Logistics Trust - Revision Of Scheme ..
PU
01/20ESR REIT : Proposed Merger By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement Dealing Disclosures
PU
01/20ESR REIT : Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of Ara Asset Management Limited By Esr C..
PU
01/16ESR-REIT Completes $9 Million Divestment of Industrial Building in Singapore
MT
01/16REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
01/14ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Esr-REIT Completes Divestment Of 28 Senoko Drive
PU
01/11Singapore Shares Add Gains; Singtel Climbs 4% on Potential Sale of Australian Optus Fib..
MT
01/11ESR-REIT to Divest Industrial Building in Singapore for $9 Million
MT
01/10ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Esr-REIT Divests 28 Senoko Drive For S$12.0 Million
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 246 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 117 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 376 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 6,42%
Capitalization 1 894 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart ESR-REIT
Duration : Period :
ESR-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESR-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,47 SGD
Average target price 0,52 SGD
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Yuen Thio Independent Chairman
York Ying Loy Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Cheng Aun Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESR-REIT-2.08%1 409
PROLOGIS, INC.-7.68%114 914
GOODMAN GROUP-14.60%30 462
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-12.20%21 948
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-10.63%10 964
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-13.76%8 237