General Announcement::Receipt of In-Principle Approval for Listing of Up to 143Mil New Units Pursuant to the Pref Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "UNITED STATES"), EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, UNITED KINGDOM (OTHER THAN TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

RECEIPT OF IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF UP TO 143.0 MILLION NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 6 May 2021 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$150.0 Million".

SGX-ST APPROVAL

Further to the announcement dated 6 May 2021 in relation to the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of new units in ESR-REIT ("Units", and the new Units, the "New Units") to raise gross proceeds of not more than approximately S$50.0 million, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that in-principle approval was received on 17 June 2021 from the SGX-ST for the listing of, dealing in, and quotation of up to 143.0 million New Units under the Preferential Offering on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").

The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Preferential Offering, the New Units, ESR-REIT and/or its subsidiaries.

The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is subject to the following:

compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements; and

submission of:

a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rules 704(30) and 1207(20) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (" Listing Manual ") in relation to the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, ESR-REIT will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in its announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report;

a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 877(10) of the Listing Manual with regard to the allotment of any excess New Units;

a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 816(2)(ii) of the Listing Manual on the discount limit with regard to the Issue Price of the New Units; and

a written confirmation from the financial institution(s) as required under Rule 877(9) of the Listing Manual that the Sponsor, who has given the Sponsor Undertaking, has sufficient financial resources to fulfil its obligations under its undertaking.

the use of proceeds for working capital in its announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report; a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 877(10) of the Listing Manual with regard to the allotment of any excess New Units; a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 816(2)(ii) of the Listing Manual on the discount limit with regard to the Issue Price of the New Units; and a written confirmation from the financial institution(s) as required under Rule 877(9) of the Listing Manual that the Sponsor, who has given the Sponsor Undertaking, has sufficient financial resources to fulfil its obligations under its undertaking. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 18 June 2021 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg 2

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2020 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.1 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.1 billion 1 . The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area ("GFA") and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India and Vietnam. As of 31 December 2020, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$30 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 20 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. Valuation as at 31 December 2020. 3

Important Notice

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR-REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

(Promotion of Collective Investment Schemes) (Exemptions) Order 2001 (as amended) (the "CIS Promotion Order"); high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies within the categories described in Article 22 of the CIS Promotion Order; the directors, officers and employees (" A ") of any person falling within (i)(b)-(c) above (" B "), where this announcement is communicated to A in that capacity and where the responsibilities of A, when acting in that capacity, involve A in B's participation in unregulated schemes; or persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated; and a person not authorised under FSMA, this announcement is being communicated only to: persons outside the United Kingdom; firms that are authorised under FSMA or certain other persons who are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the " FPO ") and the directors, officers and employees (" A ") of any such firms and persons (" B "), where this announcement is communicated to A in that capacity and where A's responsibilities, when acting in that capacity, involve A in the carrying on by B of controlled activities (as defined in the FPO); high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies falling within the categories described in Article 49 of the FPO and the directors, officers and employees (" A ") of any such high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies (" B "), where this announcement is communicated to A in that capacity and where A's responsibilities, when acting in that capacity, involve A in B's engaging in investment activity; certified sophisticated investors falling within Article 50 of the FPO; or persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, (the persons described in (i) or (ii) as relevant, together "Relevant Persons"). This announcement should not be communicated, distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other persons in the United Kingdom. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement. The provision of this announcement to, or reliance on it, by any person who is not a Relevant Person is unauthorised and may contravene FSMA, and any such person should return it immediately. Any Relevant Person seeking to rely on this announcement is warned that buying Units may expose the Relevant Person to a significant risk of losing all the property the Relevant Person invested. If a Relevant Person is in doubt about the Units the Relevant Person should consult a person authorised under FSMA who specialises in advising on such investments. The Manager is not authorised to carry on investment business in the UK and prospective investors are advised that all, or most, of the protections afforded by the UK regulatory system will not apply to any investment in the ESR-REIT and that compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The Units are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (a) a retail client (as defined in point (7) of Article 2(1) of the UK Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (defined below)) who is not a professional client; or (b) a customer, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client. For these 5

