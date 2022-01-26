Log in
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

ASSET VALUATION

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2021 for ESR-REIT's properties.

The below independent valuations conducted by Knight Frank Pte Ltd ("Knight Frank"), Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd ("JLL") and Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd ("C&W") are reported on the basis of material valuation uncertainty due to COVID-19.

No.

Address

Valuation as at

31 December 2021

Logistics/Warehousing

1

1 Third Lok Yang Road and 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road (a)

$10,300,000

2

25

Changi South Avenue 2 (a)

$12,000,000

3

160 Kallang Way (b)

$24,400,000

4

6 Chin Bee Avenue (b)

$96,400,000

5

30

Pioneer Road (b)

$41,400,000

6

4/6 Clementi Loop (a)

$39,200,000

7

24

Jurong Port Road (b)

$85,700,000

8

3 Pioneer Sector 3 (b)

$98,100,000

9

15

Greenwich Drive (c)

$93,500,000

10

48 Pandan Road (b) (d)

$227,700,000

11

46A Tanjong Penjuru (a)

$119,600,000

General Industrial

12

70

Seletar Aerospace View (a)

$7,000,000

13

30

Teban Gardens Crescent (b)

$30,500,000

14

11

Ubi Road 1 (b)

$87,500,000

15

29

Tai Seng Street (b)

$35,500,000

16

30 Toh Guan Road (a)

$60,800,000

17

128 Joo Seng Road (a)

$11,700,000

18

130 Joo Seng Road (a)

$15,300,000

1

No.

Address

Valuation as at

31 December 2021

19

136 Joo Seng Road (a)

$12,600,000

20

11

Lorong 3 Toa Payoh (c)

$48,700,000

21

81

Tuas Bay Drive (b)

$28,000,000

22

79

Tuas South Street 5 (a)

$10,700,000

23

31

Tuas Avenue 11 (a)

$12,100,000

24

1/2 Changi North Street 2 (b)

$22,400,000

25

9 Tuas View Crescent (a)

$10,000,000

26

28

Senoko Drive (a) (f)

$13,100,000

27

31

Changi South Avenue 2 (b)

$13,300,000

28

22

Chin Bee Drive (a)

$13,900,000

29

54

Serangoon North Avenue 4 (a)

$22,900,000

30

2 Tuas South Avenue 2 (b)

$36,700,000

31

21B Senoko Loop (b)

$22,800,000

32

60

Tuas South Street 1 (b)

$4,100,000

33

5/7 Gul Street 1 (a)

$13,900,000

34

28

Woodlands Loop (a)

$17,300,000

35

25

Pioneer Crescent (a)

$16,400,000

36

11

Woodlands Walk (a)

$17,600,000

37

43

Tuas View Circuit (b)

$17,400,000

38

13

Jalan Terusan (b)

$25,000,000

39

160A Gul Circle (b)

$13,700,000

40

3 Tuas South Avenue 4 (a)

$43,200,000

41

8 Tuas South Lane (a)

$103,700,000

42

120 Pioneer Road (b)

$36,500,000

43

45

Changi South Avenue 2 (b) (g)

$10,700,000

44

511 & 513 Yishun Industrial Park A (b)

$25,900,000

45

86/88 International Road (a)

$40,500,000

High-Specs Industrial

46

21/23 Ubi Road 1 (a)

$36,500,000

47

19

Tai Seng Avenue (b)

$49,300,000

48

2 Jalan Kilang Barat (b)

$28,800,000

49

11 Chang Charn Road (b)

$28,100,000

2

No.

Address

Valuation as at

31 December 2021

50

12

Ang Mo Kio Street 65 (c)

$37,000,000

51

16

Tai Seng Street (a)

$58,500,000

52

7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 (a) (e)

$306,200,000

53

30

Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 (c)

$46,000,000

Business Park

54

16

International Business Park (b)

$32,500,000

55

750 to 750E Chai Chee Road (c)

$257,600,000

56(i)

6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Business Park (b)

$381,000,000

56(ii)

2 & 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Hotel (b)

$165,000,000

Total

$3,176,200,000

Notes:

  1. Valuation conducted by JLL.
  2. Valuation conducted by Knight Frank.
  3. Valuation conducted by C&W.
  4. 100% of the valuation of 48 Pandan Road in which ESR-REIT holds 49% interest.
  5. 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest.
  6. Divested for a sale consideration of S$12.0 million on 14 January 2022.
  7. Pending completion of divestment for a sale consideration of S$11.1 million.

Copies of the valuation reports and valuation certificates for the above properties are available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office at 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, #05-51, ESR BizPark @ Changi (South Tower), Singapore 486018 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

As Manager of ESR-REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

27 January 2022

3

For further enquiries, please contact:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

Gloria Low

Lyn Ong

Corporate Communications Manager

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +65 6827 9332

Tel: +65 6827 9504

Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg

Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg

4

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.3 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

  • Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;
  • Proactive asset management;
  • Divestment of non-core properties; and
  • Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140 billion in gross assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allows capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage sustainably and impactfully and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

  • Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
