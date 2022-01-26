Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

The below independent valuations conducted by Knight Frank Pte Ltd ("Knight Frank"), Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd ("JLL") and Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd ("C&W") are reported on the basis of material valuation uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2021 for ESR-REIT's properties.

Copies of the valuation reports and valuation certificates for the above properties are available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office at 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, #05-51, ESR BizPark @ Changi (South Tower), Singapore 486018 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.3 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

Divestment of non-core properties; and

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140 billion in gross assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allows capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage sustainably and impactfully and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.

