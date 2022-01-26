Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation
01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
ASSET VALUATION
Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2021 for ESR-REIT's properties.
The below independent valuations conducted by Knight Frank Pte Ltd ("Knight Frank"), Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd ("JLL") and Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd ("C&W") are reported on the basis of material valuation uncertainty due to COVID-19.
No.
Address
Valuation as at
31 December 2021
Logistics/Warehousing
1
1 Third Lok Yang Road and 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road (a)
$10,300,000
2
25
Changi South Avenue 2 (a)
$12,000,000
3
160 Kallang Way (b)
$24,400,000
4
6 Chin Bee Avenue (b)
$96,400,000
5
30
Pioneer Road (b)
$41,400,000
6
4/6 Clementi Loop (a)
$39,200,000
7
24
Jurong Port Road (b)
$85,700,000
8
3 Pioneer Sector 3 (b)
$98,100,000
9
15
Greenwich Drive (c)
$93,500,000
10
48 Pandan Road (b) (d)
$227,700,000
11
46A Tanjong Penjuru (a)
$119,600,000
General Industrial
12
70
Seletar Aerospace View (a)
$7,000,000
13
30
Teban Gardens Crescent (b)
$30,500,000
14
11
Ubi Road 1 (b)
$87,500,000
15
29
Tai Seng Street (b)
$35,500,000
16
30 Toh Guan Road (a)
$60,800,000
17
128 Joo Seng Road (a)
$11,700,000
18
130 Joo Seng Road (a)
$15,300,000
No.
Address
Valuation as at
31 December 2021
19
136 Joo Seng Road (a)
$12,600,000
20
11
Lorong 3 Toa Payoh (c)
$48,700,000
21
81
Tuas Bay Drive (b)
$28,000,000
22
79
Tuas South Street 5 (a)
$10,700,000
23
31
Tuas Avenue 11 (a)
$12,100,000
24
1/2 Changi North Street 2 (b)
$22,400,000
25
9 Tuas View Crescent (a)
$10,000,000
26
28
Senoko Drive (a) (f)
$13,100,000
27
31
Changi South Avenue 2 (b)
$13,300,000
28
22
Chin Bee Drive (a)
$13,900,000
29
54
Serangoon North Avenue 4 (a)
$22,900,000
30
2 Tuas South Avenue 2 (b)
$36,700,000
31
21B Senoko Loop (b)
$22,800,000
32
60
Tuas South Street 1 (b)
$4,100,000
33
5/7 Gul Street 1 (a)
$13,900,000
34
28
Woodlands Loop (a)
$17,300,000
35
25
Pioneer Crescent (a)
$16,400,000
36
11
Woodlands Walk (a)
$17,600,000
37
43
Tuas View Circuit (b)
$17,400,000
38
13
Jalan Terusan (b)
$25,000,000
39
160A Gul Circle (b)
$13,700,000
40
3 Tuas South Avenue 4 (a)
$43,200,000
41
8 Tuas South Lane (a)
$103,700,000
42
120 Pioneer Road (b)
$36,500,000
43
45
Changi South Avenue 2 (b) (g)
$10,700,000
44
511 & 513 Yishun Industrial Park A (b)
$25,900,000
45
86/88 International Road (a)
$40,500,000
High-Specs Industrial
46
21/23 Ubi Road 1 (a)
$36,500,000
47
19
Tai Seng Avenue (b)
$49,300,000
48
2 Jalan Kilang Barat (b)
$28,800,000
49
11 Chang Charn Road (b)
$28,100,000
No.
Address
Valuation as at
31 December 2021
50
12
Ang Mo Kio Street 65 (c)
$37,000,000
51
16
Tai Seng Street (a)
$58,500,000
52
7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 (a) (e)
$306,200,000
53
30
Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 (c)
$46,000,000
Business Park
54
16
International Business Park (b)
$32,500,000
55
750 to 750E Chai Chee Road (c)
$257,600,000
56(i)
6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Business Park (b)
$381,000,000
56(ii)
2 & 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Hotel (b)
$165,000,000
Total
$3,176,200,000
Notes:
Valuation conducted by JLL.
Valuation conducted by Knight Frank.
Valuation conducted by C&W.
100% of the valuation of 48 Pandan Road in which ESR-REIT holds 49% interest.
100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest.
Divested for a sale consideration of S$12.0 million on 14 January 2022.
Pending completion of divestment for a sale consideration of S$11.1 million.
Copies of the valuation reports and valuation certificates for the above properties are available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office at 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, #05-51, ESR BizPark @ Changi (South Tower), Singapore 486018 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
As Manager of ESR-REIT
(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132)
Adrian Chui
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
27 January 2022
For further enquiries, please contact:
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Gloria Low
Lyn Ong
Corporate Communications Manager
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +65 6827 9332
Tel: +65 6827 9504
Email:gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg
Email:lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg
About ESR-REIT
ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.
ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.3 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia.
The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:
Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;
Proactive asset management;
Divestment of non-core properties; and
Prudent capital and risk management.
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).
For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.
About the Sponsor, ESR
ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140 billion in gross assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allows capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by ESR and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage sustainably and impactfully and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.
Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.
