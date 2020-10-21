Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
10/21/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF ESR-REIT AND SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REAL
ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
On 16 July 2020, the respective boards of directors of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT, and Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the manager of Sabana REIT, the "Sabana Manager"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Merger") of ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT. The Merger will be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the units of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Units") held by the unitholders of Sabana REIT, in exchange for units in ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITUnits"), by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is one of the joint financial advisers to the Sabana Manager in relation to the Merger, the other joint financial adviser being The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 21 October 2020.
The resultant holdings in ESR-REIT Units following the transactions on 21 October 2020 is 23,615,424, and the resultant total percentage is 0.6665%1.
Issued by
CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
22 October 2020
1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of ESR-REIT being 3,543,157,293 ESR-REIT Units, as set out in the announcement dated 17 September 2020 by ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT.
DEALINGS ON 21 October 2020
Credit Suisse
Derivatives
Sale of cash settled swap derivative
21 October
200
SGD 0.385183/SGD
Highest: SGD 0.385 and
AG, Dublin
in respect
from non-discretionary client in
2020
77.04
Lowest: SGD 0.385
Branch
of ESR-
order for client to unwind their
REIT Units
derivative position with trade date
21 October 2020 and settlement
date 23 October 2020 ("Trade A").
Credit Suisse
Derivatives
Sale of cash settled swap derivative
21 October
200
SGD 0.385183/SGD
Highest: SGD 0.385 and
AG, Dublin
in respect
from non-discretionary client in
2020
77.04
Lowest: SGD 0.385
Branch
of ESR-
order for client to unwind their
REIT Units
derivative position with trade date
21 October 2020 and settlement
date 23 October 2020 ("Trade B").
Credit Suisse
ESR-REIT
Purchase of securities from
21 October
400
SGD 0.385/SGD
Highest: SGD 0.385 and
Securities
Units
previous hedge sale of cash settled
2020
154.00
Lowest: SGD 0.385
(Europe)
swap derivative referred to above
Limited
in Trade A & B
