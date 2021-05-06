Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
05/06/2021 | 04:41am EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "UNITED STATES"), EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, UNITED KINGDOM (OTHER THAN TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, United Kingdom (other than to professional investors), Canada, Japan or Australia. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, European Economic Area, United Kingdom (other than to professional investors), Canada, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of the securities of ESR-REIT in the United States.
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
NOTICE OF RECORD DATE
Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 6 May 2021 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$150.0 Million".
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Private Placement (as defined herein), the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") to an advanced distribution for the period from 1 April 2021 to 17 May 2021, being the date immediately prior to the date on which the new units in ESR-REIT ("Units", and the new Units, the "New Units") are issued pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Advanced Distribution", and the record date of the Advanced Distribution, the "Record Date").
It was announced on 6 May 2021 that ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), is proposing to carry out an offering of New Units by way of a private placement of between 195,313,000 and 201,613,000 New Units (the "Private Placement", and the New Units, the "Private Placement New Units") to institutional and other investors at an issue price of between S$0.372 and S$0.384 per Private Placement New Unit to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately S$75.0 million, subject to an upsize option to issue up to 67,205,000 additional Private Placement New Units to raise additional gross proceeds such that the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement will amount to not more than approximately S$100.0 million. It was also announced on 6 May 2021 that the Manager is intending to undertake a non-renounceable preferential offering of New Units (the "Preferential Offering", and together with the Private Placement, the "Equity Fund Raising") to Unitholders on a pro rata basis to raise gross proceeds of not more than approximately S$50.0 million.
Pursuant to the Equity Fund Raising, the Manager has no intention of raising aggregate gross proceeds in excess of approximately S$150.0 million.
The Record Date is subject to change, at the discretion of the Manager, in consultation with Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. and DBS Bank Ltd. as the joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the Private Placement, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including but not limited to the requirements of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST")). In the event of any such change, the Manager will announce such new Record Date and/or any other dates in relation to the Private Placement on SGXNET.
THE ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION
The distribution per Unit under the Advanced Distribution is estimated to be between 0.389 Singapore cents to 0.431 Singapore cents, which will only be distributed in respect of the existing Units in issue (the "Existing Units") held as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date. A further announcement on the actual quantum of the Advanced Distribution (which may differ from the above estimate) will be made by the Manager in due course.
The next distribution following the Advanced Distribution will comprise ESR-REIT's distributable income for the period from the day the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement to 30 June 2021. Quarterly distributions will resume thereafter.
Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with Units as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the Advanced Distribution that will be paid on or around Thursday, 17 June 2021.
The Advanced Distribution is intended to ensure that the distributable income accrued by ESR-REIT from 1 April 2021 up to 17 May 2021, being the day immediately preceding the date of issue of the New Units pursuant to the Private Placement (which, at this point, will be entirely attributable to the Existing Units) is only distributed in respect of the Existing Units, and is being proposed as a means to ensure fairness to the holders of the Existing Units.
STATUS OF NEW UNITS ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT
The New Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will, upon issue and delivery, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Units, including the eligibility to participate in the Preferential Offering and the right to distributions out of ESR-REIT's distributable income from the day of issuance of the New Units pursuant to the Private Placement, as well as all distributions thereafter, other than in respect of the Advanced Distribution.
For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution.
DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES
Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from the taxable income component of the Advanced Distribution.
The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross Advanced Distribution (i.e. no tax will be deducted from it):
Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the Units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals;
Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore;
Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore;
Unitholders which are bodies of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore, such as:
statutory boards;
co-operativesocieties registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 62 of Singapore;
trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act, Chapter 333 of Singapore;
charities registered under the Charities Act, Chapter 37 of Singapore or established by any written law; and
town councils;
Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act, Chapter 145 of Singapore; and
Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment.
To receive a gross Advanced Distribution, Unitholders in categories (b) to (f) under Paragraph 4 above must complete a prescribed form - the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form A").
These categories of Unitholders, unless they are exempt from tax because of their own circumstances, will have to pay income tax subsequently at their own applicable tax rates.
Unitholders in category (a) under Paragraph 2 above are not required to submit any form. The gross Advanced Distribution received by these Unitholders (irrespective of their tax residence status) is exempt from tax if it is not derived through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession.
Tax at the reduced rate of 10.0% will be deducted from the Advanced Distribution made to foreign non-individual Unitholders and foreign funds.
A foreign non-individual Unitholder is one (other than an individual) who is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
who does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore; or
who carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.
A foreign fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X or 13Y of the Income Tax Act, Chapter 134 of Singapore that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
which does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund
manager in Singapore); or
which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.
To receive the Advanced Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0%, foreign non-individual Unitholders and foreign funds are required to complete Form A.
Beneficial owners of Units who hold Units through depository agents will receive:
gross Advanced Distribution if they are persons described in categories (a) to (f) under Paragraph 2 above; and
Advanced Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0% if they are foreign non-individual Unitholders or foreign funds as described in Paragraph 6 above.
To receive gross Advanced Distribution and Advanced Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0%, depository agents are required to complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form B") and its annexes.
Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents, respectively, by ESR-REIT's unit registrar (the "Unit Registrar"), Boardroom Corporate &
Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., located at 5 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, on or around Thursday, 20 May 2021.
Unitholders (Form A) and the depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send them to the Unit Registrar such that they are received by5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 June 2021. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (as trustee of ESR-REIT) (the "Trustee") and the Manager will be obliged to deduct tax at the rate of 17.0% from the Advanced Distribution.
Unitholders who hold Units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme do not have to return any form. They will receive gross Advanced Distribution.
IMPORTANT REMINDER
Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return Form A and Form B (and its annexes), respectively, to the Unit Registrar's office by 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 in order to receive the Advanced Distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10.0%) as described above.
DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN
The Advanced Distribution is considered as income for the year 2021. Beneficial owners of the Advanced Distribution, other than those who are exempt from tax on the Advanced Distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10.0%, are required to declare the gross amount of the Advanced Distribution as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2022.
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES
Event
Indicative Date and Time
Launch of the Private Placement
Thursday, 6 May 2021
Last date that the Units are quoted on a "cum-
Wednesday, 12 May 2021
distribution" basis
Units will be traded ex-distribution
Friday, 14 May 2021 at 9.00 a.m.
Record Date for entitlement to the Advanced
Monday, 17 May 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
Distribution
Listing of New Units pursuant to the Private
Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 9.00 a.m.
Placement
Unitholders and depository agents must have
Wednesday, 2 June 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
completed and returned Form A or Form B (and its
annexes), as applicable, to the Unit Registrar
(Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte.
Ltd., located at 5 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore
Land Tower, Singapore 048623)
Payment of the Advanced Distribution
On or around Thursday, 17 June 2021
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
As Manager of ESR-REIT
(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 1001312)
Adrian Chui
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
6 May 2021
For further enquiries, please contact:
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Gloria Low
Lyn Ong
Corporate Communications Manager
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +65 6827 9332
Tel: +65 6827 9504
Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg
Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.
