Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "UNITED STATES"), EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, UNITED KINGDOM (OTHER THAN TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, United Kingdom (other than to professional investors), Canada, Japan or Australia. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, European Economic Area, United Kingdom (other than to professional investors), Canada, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of the securities of ESR-REIT in the United States.

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 6 May 2021 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$150.0 Million".

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Private Placement (as defined herein), the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") to an advanced distribution for the period from 1 April 2021 to 17 May 2021, being the date immediately prior to the date on which the new units in ESR-REIT ("Units", and the new Units, the "New Units") are issued pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Advanced Distribution", and the record date of the Advanced Distribution, the "Record Date").

It was announced on 6 May 2021 that ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), is proposing to carry out an offering of New Units by way of a private placement of between 195,313,000 and 201,613,000 New Units (the "Private Placement", and the New Units, the "Private Placement New Units") to institutional and other investors at an issue price of between S$0.372 and S$0.384 per Private Placement New Unit to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately S$75.0 million, subject to an upsize option to issue up to 67,205,000 additional Private Placement New Units to raise additional gross proceeds such that the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement will amount to not more than approximately S$100.0 million. It was also announced on 6 May 2021 that the Manager is intending to undertake a non-renounceable preferential offering of New Units (the "Preferential Offering", and together with the Private Placement, the "Equity Fund Raising") to Unitholders on a pro rata basis to raise gross proceeds of not more than approximately S$50.0 million.

1