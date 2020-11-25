Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) SIAS-ESR-REIT Virtual Dialogue Session Please click on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcCP83Y4rIs&ab_channel=SIASto view the virtual dialogue session in relation to the Proposed Merger of ESR-REITand Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT") facilitated and moderated by Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS"). During the dialogue session, Mr. Adrian Chui, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITManager"), delivered a presentation on the Proposed Merger followed by a live Q&A session, during which Mr. Adrian Chui was joined by Mr. Donald Han, Chief Executive Officer of Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Manager"), to address questions submitted by unitholders of ESR-REIT. The session was moderated by Mr. David Gerald, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SIAS. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 25 November 2020 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2020 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.1 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.1 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area (GFA) and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages. Co-founded by its senior management team and Warburg Pincus, ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, SK Holdings, JD.com, CPP Investments, OMERS, PGGM and Ping An. The ESR platform spans across the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India. As of 30 June 2020, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$26.5 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised 18.7 million sqm in total. ESR has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 1 November 2019. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 2

Important Notice The value of units in ESR-REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not investments or deposits in, or liabilities or obligations, of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager"), RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) ("Trustee"), or any of their respective related corporations and affiliates (individually and collectively "Affiliates"). An investment in Units is subject to equity investment risk, including the possible delays in repayment and loss of income or the principal amount invested. Neither ESR-REIT, the Manager, the Trustee nor any of the Affiliates guarantees the repayment of any principal amount invested, the performance of ESR-REIT, any particular rate of return from investing in ESR-REIT, or any taxation consequences of an investment in ESR-REIT. Any indication of ESR- REIT performance returns is historical and cannot be relied on as an indicator of future performance. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that investors may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR-REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation or your particular needs. Any information contained in this announcement is not to be construed as investment or financial advice and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in ESR-REIT or any investment or product of or to subscribe to any services offered by the Manager, the Trustee or any of the Affiliates. Responsibility Statement The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement and the virtual dialogue session (the "Session")) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this announcement and by Mr. Adrian Chui in the Session (other than those relating to Sabana REIT and/or the Sabana Manager) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this announcement or the Session, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or by Mr. Adrian Chui in the Session misleading. The directors of the ESR- REIT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information in this announcement or provided by Mr. Adrian Chui in the Session has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source (including Sabana REIT and/or the Sabana Manager), the sole responsibility of the directors of the ESR-REIT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this announcement or the Session, as the case may be. The directors of the ESR-REIT Manager do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to, or any opinion expressed by, Sabana REIT and/or the Sabana Manager in this announcement or the Session, or any information provided, or any opinion expressed, by the other speakers in the Session. 3

