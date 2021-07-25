Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JULY 2021 Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular of ESR-REIT dated 2 July 2021 (the "Circular"). ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, in its capacity as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that Resolution 1 on The Proposed Whitewash Resolution (as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 2 July 2021) was put to vote by poll and was duly passed by the unitholders of ESR-REIT (the "Unitholders") at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held today. The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below: Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM Total number For Against As a As a of ESR-REIT percentage percentage units of total of total Resolution number and ("Units") number of number of represented details No. of Units votes for No. of Units votes for by votes for and against and against and against the the the relevant resolution resolution resolution (%)1 (%)1 Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution) 628,554,035 612,360,392 97.42 16,193,643 2.58 The proposed Whitewash Resolution Please refer to the Notice of EGM dated 2 July 2021 for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution), this resolution was duly passed at the EGM. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of Units held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting

Resolution 1:

As set out under paragraph 9 of the "Letter to Unitholders" on page 32 of the Circular, based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of the EGM on 26 July 2021, the 1Percentages have been rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

following parties are required to abstain from voting and did in fact abstain from voting on Resolution 1: Name of Unitholder Number of Units held As a percentage of total Units in issue (%)2 e-Shang Infinity Cayman Limited 320,954,107 8.28 ESR Funds Management (S) Limited 28,918,168 0.75 ESR Property Management (S) Pte Ltd 11,817,018 0.30 Mr. Tong Jinquan 172,802,987 4.46 Mr. Tong Yu Lou 29,138,200 0.75 Ms Tong YuQian 100,000 - Wealthy Fountain Holdings Inc 60 - Skyline Horizon Consortium Ltd 13,172,094 0.34 Leading Wealth Global Inc 621,952,678 16.04 Mitsui & Co., Ltd 30,341,217 0.78 Total 1,229,196,529 31.70 Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineers

DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed by the Manager as the scrutineer for the EGM. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 26 July 2021 2Percentages have been calculated based on a total of 3,877,236,558 Units as at 26 July 2021, and rounded to the nearest two decimal places. 2

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion 3 . The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 37 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

value-enhancing properties; Proactive asset management;

Divestment of non-core properties; and

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area (GFA) and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India and Vietnam. As of 31 December 2020, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$30 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 20 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 3 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 3

Important Notice The value of units in ESR-REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not investments or deposits in, or liabilities or obligations, of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager"), RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- REIT) ("Trustee"), or any of their respective related corporations and affiliates (individually and collectively "Affiliates"). An investment in Units is subject to equity investment risk, including the possible delays in repayment and loss of income or the principal amount invested. Neither ESR-REIT, the Manager, the Trustee nor any of the Affiliates guarantees the repayment of any principal amount invested, the performance of ESR-REIT, any particular rate of return from investing in ESR-REIT, or any taxation consequences of an investment in ESR-REIT. Any indication of ESR-REIT performance returns is historical and cannot be relied on as an indicator of future performance. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that investors may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR-REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation or your particular needs. Any information contained in this announcement is not to be construed as investment or financial advice and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in ESR-REIT or any investment or product of or to subscribe to any services offered by the Manager, the Trustee or any of the Affiliates. 4