    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-REIT

(J91U)
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/25/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JULY 2021

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular of ESR-REIT dated 2 July 2021 (the "Circular").

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, in its capacity as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that Resolution 1 on The Proposed Whitewash Resolution (as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 2 July 2021) was put to vote by poll and was duly passed by the unitholders of ESR-REIT (the "Unitholders") at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held today.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM

Total number

For

Against

As a

As a

of ESR-REIT

percentage

percentage

units

of total

of total

Resolution number and

("Units")

number of

number of

represented

details

No. of Units

votes for

No. of Units

votes for

by votes for

and against

and against

and against

the

the

the relevant

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)1

(%)1

Resolution 1 (Ordinary

Resolution)

628,554,035

612,360,392

97.42

16,193,643

2.58

The proposed Whitewash

Resolution

Please refer to the Notice of EGM dated 2 July 2021 for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution), this resolution was duly passed at the EGM.

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of Units held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting
    Resolution 1:
    As set out under paragraph 9 of the "Letter to Unitholders" on page 32 of the Circular, based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of the EGM on 26 July 2021, the

1Percentages have been rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

following parties are required to abstain from voting and did in fact abstain from voting on Resolution 1:

Name of Unitholder

Number of Units held

As a percentage of total

Units in issue (%)2

e-Shang Infinity Cayman Limited

320,954,107

8.28

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

28,918,168

0.75

ESR Property Management (S) Pte Ltd

11,817,018

0.30

Mr. Tong Jinquan

172,802,987

4.46

Mr. Tong Yu Lou

29,138,200

0.75

Ms Tong YuQian

100,000

-

Wealthy Fountain Holdings Inc

60

-

Skyline Horizon Consortium Ltd

13,172,094

0.34

Leading Wealth Global Inc

621,952,678

16.04

Mitsui & Co., Ltd

30,341,217

0.78

Total

1,229,196,529

31.70

  1. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineers
    DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed by the Manager as the scrutineer for the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

As Manager of ESR-REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

26 July 2021

2Percentages have been calculated based on a total of 3,877,236,558 Units as at 26 July 2021, and rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

2

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion 3 . The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 37 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

  • Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;
  • Proactive asset management;
  • Divestment of non-core properties; and
  • Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area (GFA) and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India and Vietnam. As of 31 December 2020, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$30 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 20 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index.

For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com.

3 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.

3

Important Notice

The value of units in ESR-REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not investments or deposits in, or liabilities or obligations, of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager"), RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR- REIT) ("Trustee"), or any of their respective related corporations and affiliates (individually and collectively "Affiliates"). An investment in Units is subject to equity investment risk, including the possible delays in repayment and loss of income or the principal amount invested. Neither ESR-REIT, the Manager, the Trustee nor any of the Affiliates guarantees the repayment of any principal amount invested, the performance of ESR-REIT, any particular rate of return from investing in ESR-REIT, or any taxation consequences of an investment in ESR-REIT. Any indication of ESR-REIT performance returns is historical and cannot be relied on as an indicator of future performance.

Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that investors may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR-REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation or your particular needs. Any information contained in this announcement is not to be construed as investment or financial advice and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in ESR-REIT or any investment or product of or to subscribe to any services offered by the Manager, the Trustee or any of the Affiliates.

4

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 03:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
