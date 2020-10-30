Log in
Replace - Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

10/30/2020 | 12:30am EDT

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF ESR-REIT AND SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REAL

ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 16 July 2020, the respective boards of directors of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT, and Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the manager of Sabana REIT, the "Sabana Manager"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Merger") of ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT. The Merger will be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) of all the units of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Units") held by the unitholders of Sabana REIT, in exchange for units in ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITUnits"), by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is one of the joint financial advisers to the Sabana Manager in relation to the Merger, the other joint financial adviser being The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 29 October 2020.
    The resultant holdings in ESR-REIT Units following the transactions on 29 October 2020 is 23,615,425, and the resultant total percentage is 0.6665%1.

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

30 October 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of ESR-REIT being 3,543,157,293 ESR-REIT Units, as set out in the announcement dated 17 September 2020 by ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT.

DEALINGS ON 29 October 2020

Party Involved

Type of

Nature of Investment Clients and

Date of Dealing

Total Number

Price Transacted and (in

(In relation to transactions

Security

Nature of Dealing

of Securities /

relation to transactions

involving Exempt Principal

(ESR-REIT

Reference

involving Exempt

Traders) Highest and Lowest

Units,

Securities (as

Principal Traders) Total

Prices Paid and/or Received

Sabana

applicable)

Amount Paid and/or

Units,

Received

Convertible

Securities,

Options,

Warrants or

Derivatives)

Credit Suisse

Derivatives

Sale of cash settled swap derivative

29 October

6,900

SGD 0.3464/

Highest: SGD 0.345 and

AG, Dublin

in respect

to non-discretionary client in order

2020

SGD 2,390.13

Lowest: SGD 0.355

Branch

of ESR-

for client to unwind their

REIT Units

derivative position with trade date

29 October 2020 and settlement

date 2 November 2020 ("Trade A").

Credit Suisse

ESR-REIT

Purchase of securities from

29 October

6,900

SGD 0.3462 /

Highest: SGD 0.345 and

Securities

Units

previous hedge sale of cash settled

2020

SGD 2,388.78

Lowest: SGD 0.355

(Europe)

swap derivative referred to above

Limited

in Trade A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:29:04 UTC

