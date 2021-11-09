Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options 11/09/2021 | 12:45pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 5 November 2021 for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlements to ESR-REIT's distribution. The Manager of ESR-REIT has announced a distribution of 0.712 cents per ESR-REIT unit for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 (the "Distribution") comprising the following components:  Taxable income distribution 0.709 cents per unit  Capital distribution 0.003 cents per unit Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ESR-REIT units as at 5.00 p.m. on 5 November 2021 will be entitled to the Distribution that will be paid on or around 29 December 2021. The Manager of ESR-REIT hereby confirms that, after making payment of the Distribution, ESR-REIT has sufficient financial resources to fulfil its liabilities as and when they fall due. DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES Capital distribution The capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders holding ESR-REIT units as trading assets, the amount of capital distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their ESR-REIT units for the purpose of calculating the amount of taxable trading gains arising from the disposal of their ESR-REIT units. Taxable income distribution Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income distribution in certain circumstances. The following section describes the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from such distributions. 1. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will not deduct tax from distributions made out of ESR- REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at the trustee level of ESR-REIT to: Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders who are Central Provident Fund ("CPF") members who use their CPF funds under the CPF Investment Scheme and where the distributions received are returned to their CPF accounts; Unitholders who are individuals and use their Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") funds and where the distributions received are returned to their SRS accounts; Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore; Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore; 1 Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore, such as: statutory boards; co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act (Cap. 62); trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act (Cap. 333); charities registered under the Charities Act (Cap. 37) or established by any written law; and town councils; Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act (Cap. 145); and Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment. 2. For distributions made to Unitholders who do not fall within the categories stated under Note 1 above, the Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will deduct tax at the rate of 10% if the Unitholders are: foreign non-individual investors - for distributions made during the period from 18 February 2005 to 31 December 2025; or foreign funds - for distributions made during the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2025. A foreign non-individual investor is one which is not a resident of Singapore* for income tax purposes and; which does not have a permanent establishment^ in Singapore; or which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the units in ESR-REIT are not obtained from that operation. A foreign fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X or 13Y of the Income Tax Act that is not a resident of Singapore* for income tax purposes and; which does not have a permanent establishment^ in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the units in ESR-REIT are not obtained from that operation. Unitholders are required to complete the applicable Section A, B or C of the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form A" ("Form A") if they fall within the categories (d) to (h) stated under Note 1, Section D of Form A if they qualify as a foreign non-individual investor as described under Note 2, or Section E of Form A if they qualify as a foreign fund as described under Note 2. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will rely on the declarations made in Form A to determine (i) if tax is to be deducted for the categories of Unitholders listed in (d) to (h) under Note 1; and (ii) if tax is to be deducted at the rate of 10% for distributions to foreign non-individual investors and foreign funds as described under Note 2. 2 Unitholders who fall within categories (a) to (c) under Note 1 are not required to submit Form A. The gross distribution received by these unitholders (irrespective of their tax residence status) is exempt from tax. However, this tax exemption does not apply to such unitholders in respect of distribution derived by them through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Such unitholders, i.e., to whom the exemption does not apply, must declare the distribution received as income in their income tax returns. Unitholders who do not fall within the categories of Unitholders listed in Note 1 and Note 2 above can choose not to return Form A as tax will be deducted from the distributions made to them at the prevailing corporate tax rate in any case. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will deduct tax at the prevailing corporate tax rate from distributions made out of ESR-REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at the trustee level of ESR- REIT, in respect of units held by depository agents except where the beneficial owners of these units are: individuals and the units are not held through a partnership in Singapore; qualifying unitholders as listed in categories (d) to (h) under Note 1; foreign non-individual investors; or foreign funds. For units held through the depository agents, the depository agents must complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form B" ("Form B") and its annexes. Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents respectively, by ESR-REIT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., on or around 16 November 2021. Unitholders (Form A) and depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send it to the Unit Registrar such that it is received by 5.00 p.m. on 3 December 2021 . The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will rely on the declarations made in Form A and Form B to determine if tax is to be deducted. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will be obliged to deduct the appropriate amount of tax from the Distribution. Unitholders who hold units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme ("CPFIS") and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") do not have to return the Form as they will receive gross distributions paid to their respective CPFIS and SRS accounts. IMPORTANT REMINDER Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form A and Form B (and its annexes)" to Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.'s office by 5.00 p.m. on 3 December 2021 in order to receive the Distribution either at gross or at net as described above. DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN The Distribution is considered as income for the year 2021. Beneficial owners of the Distribution, other than those who are exempt from tax on the Distribution, are required to declare the taxable income component of the Distribution as taxable income in their income tax return for the Year of Assessment 2022. 3 IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES Timeline Event Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") is only offered to Unitholders with registered addresses in Singapore. Those Unitholders who are resident 28 October 2021 (Thu) outside Singapore must provide to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents if they are interested in the DRP. 9.00 a.m., 3 November 2021 (Wed) Units will be traded ex-distribution 5.00 p.m., 5 November 2021 (Fri) Closure of ESR-REIT's Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders 16 November 2021 (Tue) Despatch of Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Form to Unitholders 5.00 p.m., 3 December 2021 (Fri) Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned the Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Form to the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. 29 December 2021 (Wed) Payment of distribution / Crediting and listing of the DRP units BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 27 October 2021 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg 4 Notes A Company is not a resident of Singapore if the management and control of its business is exercised outside Singapore. Under the Singapore Income Tax Act, permanent establishment means a fixed place where business is wholly or partly carried on including a place of management, a branch, an office, a factory, a warehouse, a workshop, a farm or plantation, a mine, oil well, quarry or other place of extraction of natural resources, a building or work site or a construction, installation or assembly project. A Unitholder shall be deemed to have a permanent establishment in Singapore if it:

carries on supervisory activities in connection with a building or work site or a construction, installation or assembly project; or has another person acting on the Unitholder's behalf in Singapore who: has and habitually exercises an authority to conclude contracts; maintains stock of goods or merchandise for the purpose of delivery on its behalf; or habitually secures orders wholly and almost wholly for the Unitholder or for such other enterprises as are controlled by the Unitholder.

5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ESR-REIT published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:44:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ESR-REIT 12:45p REPLACE - SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTI : : Mandatory With Options PU 11/08 Issue Of New Units Pursuant To The Esr-REIT Drp PU 11/03 Update On The Proposed Ara Acquisition PU 11/03 ESR-REIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 11/03 ESR-REIT : Ex-dividend day for FA 11/01 Proposed Merger By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement Dealing Disclosures PU 10/31 3q2021 Interim Business Update Video PU 10/27 ESR-REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September.. CI 10/27 Proposed Merger By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement Dealing Disclosures PU 10/26 ESR-REIT's Distributable Income Climbs 15% in Q3 MT