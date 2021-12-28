Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) ISSUE PRICE OF UNITS PURSUANT TO THE ESR-REIT DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as the manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the issue price of the units in ESR-REIT pursuant to the application of the ESR-REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan to ESR-REIT's distribution for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 ("DRP Units") is S$0.4695 per DRP Unit. The issue price of S$0.4695 per DRP Unit represents a discount of 2.0% to the volume-weighted average traded price per ESR-REIT unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited from 3 November 2021 to 5 November 2021 (both dates inclusive). For the benefit of Unitholders, the key dates are provided in the table below: Timeline Event 9.00 a.m., 3 November 2021 (Wednesday) Units traded ex-distribution 5.00 p.m., 5 November 2021 (Friday) Closure of ESR-REIT's Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders 16 November 2021 (Tuesday) Despatch of Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Form to Unitholders 5.00 p.m., 3 December 2021 (Friday) Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned the Notice of Election and Tax Declaration Form to the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. 29 December 2021 (Wednesday) Payment of distribution / Crediting and listing of the DRP Units BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT (Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 8 November 2021 1

For further enquiries, please contact: ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Gloria Low Lyn Ong Corporate Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager Tel: +65 6827 9332 Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg Email: lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg 2

About ESR-REIT ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2021 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 58 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.6 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.2 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.ESR-REIT also holds a 10.0% interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, a private fund comprising 36 predominantly freehold logistics properties all located in Australia. The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies: Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

value-enhancing properties; Proactive asset management;

Divestment of non-core properties; and

non-core properties; and Prudent capital and risk management. ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%). For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area ("GFA") and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages with a growing presence in data centres. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2021, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$36.3 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 22.6 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com. 1 Includes 100% of the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 48 Pandan Road, in which ESR-REIT holds 80% interest in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 49% interest in 48 Pandan Road, but excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. 3