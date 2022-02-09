Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 8 February 2022 for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlements to ESR-REIT's distribution.

The Manager of ESR-REIT has announced a distribution of 0.721 cents per ESR-REIT unit for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "Distribution") comprising the following components:

 Taxable income distribution 0.704 cents per unit  Tax-exempt income distribution 0.004 cents per unit  Capital distribution 0.013 cents per unit

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ESR-REIT units as at 5.00 p.m. on 8 February 2022 will be entitled to the Distribution that will be paid on or around 30 March 2022.

The Manager of ESR-REIT hereby confirms that, after making payment of the Distribution, ESR-REIT has sufficient financial resources to fulfil its liabilities as and when they fall due.

DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES

Capital distribution

The capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders holding ESR-REIT units as trading assets, the amount of capital distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their ESR-REIT units for the purpose of calculating the amount of taxable trading gains arising from the disposal of their ESR-REIT units.

Tax-exempt income distribution

The tax-exempt income component of the Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders, regardless of their nationality, corporate identity or tax residence status. No tax will be deducted at source for this component.

Taxable income distribution

Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income distribution in certain circumstances. The following section describes the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from such distributions.

1. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will not deduct tax from distributions made out of ESR- REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at the trustee level of ESR-REIT to:

Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders who are Central Provident Fund ("CPF") members who use their CPF funds under the CPF Investment Scheme and where the distributions received are returned to their CPF accounts;

1