Rights::Voluntary

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "UNITED STATES"), EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, UNITED KINGDOM (OTHER THAN TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

LAUNCH OF PREFERENTIAL OFFERING ON THE BASIS OF 32 PREFERENTIAL OFFERING NEW UNITS FOR EVERY 1,000 EXISTING UNITS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY S$50.0 MILLION

Principal Terms of the Description Issue

Issue Price S$0.400 for each Preferential Offering New Unit.

Discount The Preferential Offering Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 9.2% to the VWAP of S$0.4403 per Unit of all trades in the Units on the SGX- ST for the preceding Market Day 1 on 26 July 2021, up to the time the Preferential Offering is announced. The Preferential Offering Issue Price and the Preferential Offering Issue Price Discount have been determined after taking into account precedent transactions, the transaction size and discussions with the Sole Financial Adviser and Coordinator.

Allotment Ratio 32 Preferential Offering New Units for every 1,000 existing Units, fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Use of Proceeds Please refer to paragraph 4 below.

Purpose of the To raise proceeds to finance the matters as described above in the Use of Preferential Offering Proceeds.

"Market Day" refers to a day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading.

1 INTRODUCTION

Further to the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 6 May 2021 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$150.0 Million" (the "EFR Launch Announcement"), ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of up to approximately 124.1 million new units in ESR-REIT (the "Preferential Offering New Units") on the basis of 32 Preferential Offering New Units for every 1,000 existing units in ESR-REIT ("Existing Units") held as at 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 (the "Preferential Offering Record Date") to the Entitled Unitholders (as described below) (fractions of a Preferential Offering New Unit to be disregarded) at an issue price of S$0.400 per Preferential Offering New Unit (the "Preferential Offering Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million (the "Preferential Offering").

The Preferential Offering Issue Price represents a discount ("Preferential Offering Issue Price Discount") of approximately 9.2% to the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of S$0.4403 per unit in ESR-REIT ("Unit") of all trades in the Units on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the preceding Market Day on 26 July 2021, up to the time the Preferential Offering is announced.

ESR Cayman Limited (the "Sponsor") has provided the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking (as defined below) to the Manager that it will (a) procure the Sponsor Relevant Entities (as defined below) to subscribe and pay in full for the Allotted Preferential Offering Units (as defined below); and (b) procure that the Sponsor Relevant Entities make excess applications, subscribe and pay in full for, Excess Preferential Offering Units (as defined below) (with the Sponsor Relevant Entities ranking last in priority), provided that the total number of the Preferential Offering New Units applied for by the Sponsor Relevant Entities will not exceed a maximum subscription amount under the Preferential Offering of S$50.0 million. Please refer to paragraph 3 below for further details on the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking. Given the provision of the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking, the Manager is of the view that there is no requirement for the Preferential Offering to be underwritten.

The proceeds from the Preferential Offering will be used for the Debt Repayment and to partially finance the Asset Enhancement Initiatives (each as defined below). Please refer to paragraph 4 below for further details on the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering.

RHB Bank Berhad, through its Singapore Branch, has been appointed as the sole financial adviser and coordinator in relation to the Preferential Offering (the "Sole Financial Adviser and Coordinator"). DETAILS OF THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING

The Manager intends to issue up to approximately 124.1 million Preferential Offering New Units at the Preferential Offering Issue Price to the Entitled Unitholders on the basis of 32 Preferential Offering New Units for every 1,000 Existing Units, to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million.

As the Preferential Offering is made on a non-renounceable basis, the provisional allotment of Preferential Offering New Units cannot be renounced in favour of a third party or traded on the SGX-ST. Each Entitled Unitholder will be provisionally allotted the Preferential 2 Offering New Units on the basis of their unitholdings in ESR-REIT as at the Preferential Offering Record Date (fractions of a Preferential Offering New Unit will be disregarded). Entitled Unitholders are at liberty to accept or decline, in full or in part, their provisional allotments of the Preferential Offering New Units and are entitled to apply for additional Preferential Offering New Units in excess of their provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering ("Excess New Units"). Entitled Unitholders are prohibited from trading, transferring, assigning or otherwise dealing with (in full or in part) their (a) provisional allotments of Preferential Offering New Units or (b) eligibility to apply for Excess New Units. The Preferential Offering New Units represented by (i) the provisional allotments of the Entitled Unitholders who decline or do not accept, in full or in part, their provisional allotments of Preferential Offering New Units, (ii) the provisional allotments of unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") who are not Entitled Unitholders, and/or (iii) the aggregate of fractional entitlements, may be issued to satisfy applications for Excess New Units as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit. The Manager may also, in its absolute discretion, scale down any application for Excess New Units if the satisfaction of such application would, in full or in part, result in a transfer of a controlling interest (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST) in ESR-REIT or trigger a mandatory offer to be made pursuant to Rule 14 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. In the allotment of Excess New Units, preference will be given to the rounding of odd lots. Directors of the Manager (the "Directors") and Substantial Unitholders2 who have control or influence over ESR-REIT or the Manager in connection with the day-to-day affairs of ESR-REIT or the Manager or the terms of the Preferential Offering, or have representation (direct or through a nominee) on the board of Directors, will rank last in priority for the rounding of odd lots and allotment of Excess New Units. 3. UNDERTAKING BY THE SPONSOR To demonstrate its continued support, willingness to provide certainty of funding and to save underwriting fees for ESR-REIT and the Preferential Offering, the Sponsor, which owns 361,689,293 Units (representing approximately 9.3%3 of the Existing Units in issue) through its subsidiaries, has on 11 June 2021 provided to the Manager an irrevocable undertaking (the "Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking") that, among other things: it will procure that e-Shang Infinity Cayman Limited (a Substantial Unitholder and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor) ("ESIC") or, as the case may be, its nominee(s) or custodian(s) (collectively, the "Sponsor Relevant Entities") subscribe and pay in full for the Sponsor Relevant Entities' total provisional allotments of the Preferential Offering New Units (the "Allotted Preferential Offering Units"); and it will, in addition to paragraph (i) above, procure that the Sponsor Relevant Entities make excess applications, subscribe and pay in full for, additional Preferential Offering New Units, above the Sponsor Relevant Entities' Allotted Preferential "Substantial Unitholders" refers to Unitholders with interests in not less than 5.0% of all Units in issue.

3 Based on the total number of 3,877,236,558 Units in issue as at the date of this announcement. 3 Offering Units, which are not taken up by other Unitholders (the "Excess Preferential Offering Units") (with the Sponsor Relevant Entities ranking last in priority), provided that the total number of the Preferential Offering New Units applied for by the Sponsor Relevant Entities will not exceed a maximum subscription amount under the Preferential Offering of S$50.0 million. In the event that the independent Unitholders (the "Independent Unitholders"), being Unitholders other than (i) the Sponsor Relevant Entities and parties acting in concert or presumed to be acting in concert with them in relation to ESR-REIT (the "Concert Party Group") and (ii) parties not independent of the Concert Party Group, do not approve a whitewash resolution to waive their right to receive a general offer for their Units from the Concert Party Group for the remaining Units not already owned or controlled by the Concert Party Group pursuant to Rule 14 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Mandatory Offer", and the Whitewash Resolution to waive the right to receive the Mandatory Offer, the "Whitewash Resolution"), the subscription by the Sponsor Relevant Entities of the Allotted Preferential Offering Units and the Excess Preferential Offering Units pursuant to the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking may be scaled down pursuant to Rule 820(2) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, so that such subscriptions do not oblige the Concert Party Group to make a Mandatory Offer as a result of Unitholders other than the Sponsor Relevant Entities not taking up their provisional allotment of the Preferential Offering New Units fully. At the extraordinary general meeting of ESR-REIT held on 26 July 2021, the Independent Unitholders approved the Whitewash Resolution, so as to enable the Sponsor to (a) procure the Sponsor Relevant Entities to subscribe and pay in full for the Allotted Preferential Offering Units; and (b) procure that the Sponsor Relevant Entities make excess applications, subscribe and pay in full for, Excess Preferential Offering Units (with the Sponsor Relevant Entities ranking last in priority), provided that the total number of the Preferential Offering New Units applied for by the Sponsor Relevant Entities will not exceed a maximum subscription amount under the Preferential Offering of S$50.0 million. Given the provision of the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking, the Manager is of the view that there is no requirement for the Preferential Offering to be underwritten. Taking into account the Sponsor Irrevocable Undertaking, the minimum proceeds to be raised from the Preferential Offering will be sufficient to meet ESR-REIT's present funding requirements. 4. USE OF PROCEEDS As stated in the EFR Launch Announcement, subject to relevant laws and regulations, on the basis that the Manager will raise gross proceeds of approximately S$150.0 million from the Equity Fund Raising (as defined in the EFR Launch Announcement), the Manager intends to use the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising in the following manner: approximately S$71.8 million (which is equivalent to approximately 47.8% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to partially finance ESR-REIT's total costs of the acquisition of a modern ramp-up logistics asset located at 46A Tanjong Penjuru, Singapore 609040 (together with the plant and mechanical and electrical 4 equipment) (the "Property", and the acquisition of the Property, the "Singapore Acquisition"); approximately S$43.5 million (which is equivalent to approximately 29.0% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to partially finance the asset enhancement initiatives of the properties located at 16 Tai Seng Street, Singapore 534138 and 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Singapore 569877 (the "Asset Enhancement Initiatives"); approximately S$31.0 million (which is equivalent to approximately 20.7% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) for the repayment of existing indebtedness of ESR-REIT (the "Debt Repayment"); and approximately S$3.7 4 million (which is equivalent to approximately 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to pay for the estimated fees and expenses, including professional fees and expenses, incurred or to be incurred by ESR-REIT in connection with the Equity Fund Raising. Subject to relevant laws and regulations, on the basis that the Manager will raise gross proceeds of approximately S$50.0 million from the Preferential Offering, the Manager intends to utilise the gross proceeds of approximately S$50.0 million from the Preferential Offering in the following manner: approximately S$19.0 million (which is equivalent to approximately 38.0% of the gross proceeds of the Preferential Offering) to partially finance the Asset Enhancement Initiatives; and approximately S$31.0 million (which is equivalent to approximately 62.0% of the gross proceeds of the Preferential Offering) for the Debt Repayment. Notwithstanding its current intention, in the event that the Preferential Offering is completed but the Asset Enhancement Initiatives and/or the Debt Repayment do not proceed for whatever reason, the Manager may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, utilise the proceeds from the Preferential Offering at its absolute discretion for other purposes, including, without limitation, for funding capital expenditures. Pending the deployment of the proceeds from the Preferential Offering, the proceeds may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, be deposited with banks and/or financial institutions or be used to repay outstanding borrowings or for any other purpose on a short-term basis as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit. The Manager will make periodic announcements on the utilisation of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising via SGXNET as and when such funds are materially disbursed and whether such a use is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage allocated. Where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Manager will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in ESR-REIT's announcements on the use of proceeds and in ESR-REIT's annual report and where there is any material deviation from the stated use of proceeds, the Manager will announce the reasons for such a deviation. The difference to this figure between this announcement and the EFR Launch Announcement is due to rounding. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

