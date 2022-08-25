ESS Inc. Installs Energy Warehouse™ System at Pennsylvania Microgrid

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) joins ESS, TerraSol Energies and Sycamore International for ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate solar and storage microgrid in Chester County

ESS Inc. (“ESS”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, today completed the installation of a microgrid project including an ESS Energy Warehouse™ system at an industrial recycling facility in West Grove, Pennsylvania. The project was developed by TerraSol Energies, Inc., a developer and operator of turnkey solar and storage solutions for commercial customers.

Visitors viewing the ESS Energy Warehouse long-duration storage system during ribbon-cutting event at Sycamore International in Pennsylvania, August 25, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

The ESS Energy Warehouse™ will be integrated with a 115 kW DC solar array to form a microgrid which will reduce peak electricity demand and provide back-up at Sycamore International, a technology recycling company working to enable a global circular economy. The project was showcased at a ribbon-cutting event at the Sycamore International industrial recycling facility, with attendees including U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06).

“This project represents the kind of forward-thinking solution we need to build a decarbonized, resilient energy system,” said Rep. Houlahan. “Southeastern Pennsylvania is home to some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the country and even the world. I’m proud, and not surprised, to see a local business leading the way with innovative energy storage technology and solar, all while providing jobs and opportunity right here in Chester County. On the heels of passing historic energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, I was thrilled to talk about how these paid-for investments will boost American manufacturing and save consumers money on their energy costs.”

“Through collaboration with TerraSol, we identified ESS's sustainable, American-made energy storage technology as the best solution on the market to achieve our climate and business operations goals. This solar and energy storage microgrid delivers backup power when needed to keep our facility fully operational, has a very reasonable return on the capital investment through both electricity production and peak load shaving, and enables our facility to operate comfortably with a net-zero carbon footprint,” said Steve Figgatt, CEO of Sycamore International.

Dave Santoleri, President of TerraSol Energies, said: “Today’s ribbon-cutting represents a key milestone in our partnership with ESS that will deliver an environmentally friendly solution to rising electricity costs and peak demand charges, and ensure reliable, clean energy for our customer, Sycamore International.”

“ESS is proud to partner with TerraSol Energies and Sycamore International to meet the needs of an industrial operation with our safe and non-toxic iron flow battery systems,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “Our long-duration storage technology makes it possible to deliver clean energy 24/7 for the uninterrupted operation of critical facilities. ESS technology will play a critical role in building a resilient and decarbonized energy system and this project demonstrates the value that iron flow technology can deliver.”

About ESS Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

About TerraSol Energies

TerraSol Energies, Inc. develops and manages turnkey solar and energy storage solutions that provide reliable renewable energy for business owners, homeowners and non-profits. TSE handles all of your renewable energy project needs – from consultation, to design, construction, and ongoing operation of your solar energy and storage system. TerraSol has been servicing the mid-Atlantic region since 2009 and has earned recognition for its professional services and quality installations. We take care of customers to ensure their satisfaction for years to come, unmatched by other big box solar companies. For more information, visit www.TSE-solar.com.

About Sycamore International

Sycamore International is an Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) company with a focus on data security. The company refurbishes and recycles secondary technology to enable a transition to a global circular economy. For more information, visit www.sycamoreinternational.com.

