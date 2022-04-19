Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ESS Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWH   US26916J1060

ESS TECH, INC.

(GWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.080 USD   +3.58%
04:08pESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03/31Deutsche Bank Starts ESS Tech at Hold With $7 Price Target
MT
03/30ESS TECH, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results for its first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

The news release announcing the first quarter 2022 financial results will be disseminated on May 12, 2022 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 12, 2022 via telephone by calling (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling (646) 904-5544 and entering conference ID 675891. A telephone replay will be available until May 19, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., or for international callers, (929) 458-6194 with conference ID 679229. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ESS TECH, INC.
04:08pESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03/31Deutsche Bank Starts ESS Tech at Hold With $7 Price Target
MT
03/30ESS TECH, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22Guggenheim Starts ESS Tech at Buy With $10 Price Target
MT
03/20ESS TECH, INC.(NYSE : GWH) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/16ESS Tech Expands Energy Storage Operations Into Europe
MT
03/16ESS Launches in Europe to Meet Demand for Long-Duration Energy Storage
BU
03/16ESS Appoints Alan Greenshields as Director of Europe
CI
03/16ESS Launches in Europe to Meet Demand for Long-Duration Energy Storage
CI
03/07ESS Tech Files for Potential Secondary Offering of Up to 130 Million Common Shares on B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESS TECH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,61 M - -
Net income 2022 -98,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 896 M 896 M -
EV / Sales 2022 90,9x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart ESS TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ESS Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESS TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Average target price 14,86 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Dresselhuys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig E. Evans President & Director
Amir Moftakhar Chief Financial Officer
Michael Robert Niggli Chairman
Julia Song Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESS TECH, INC.-48.69%896
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.13%165 106
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 070
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-39.97%21 943
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-4.15%8 639
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-43.63%7 538