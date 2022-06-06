ESS Inc. to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit and the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in June.

Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Amir Moftakhar, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, will present at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York on Wednesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. ET. This presentation will only be available to in-person conference attendees.

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/. A replay of the event will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005416/en/