    GWH   US26916J1060

ESS TECH, INC.

(GWH)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.910 USD   -3.22%
ESS Inc. to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit and the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit
BU
06/02ESS TECH : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06/02ESS TECH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
ESS Inc. to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit and the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

06/06/2022 | 09:11am EDT
ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in June.

  • Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Amir Moftakhar, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:50 a.m. ET.
  • Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, will present at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York on Wednesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. ET. This presentation will only be available to in-person conference attendees.

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/. A replay of the event will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,30 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 597 M 597 M -
EV / Sales 2022 148x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ESS TECH, INC.
ESS Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ESS TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 10,83 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Dresselhuys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig E. Evans President & Director
Amir Moftakhar Chief Financial Officer
Michael Robert Niggli Chairman
Julia Song Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESS TECH, INC.-65.82%597
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.71%152 863
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 842
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.84%24 648
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.17%10 098
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-1.00%9 052