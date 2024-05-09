ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in May.

Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2024 Global Solar & Clean Tech Conference on Thursday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week on Tuesday, May 21 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/. A replay of the events will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

