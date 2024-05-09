ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in May.
- Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2024 Global Solar & Clean Tech Conference on Thursday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week on Tuesday, May 21 at 12:25 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/. A replay of the events will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.
