  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ESS Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWH   US26916J1060

ESS TECH, INC.

(GWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.310 USD   +4.80%
ESS Partners with Coldwell Solar to Power California Wineries with Clean Energy

04/12/2023 | 09:05am EDT
ESS’ long-duration energy storage technology will power California wineries with clean, reliable energy and support resilient winery operations

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced that it will deliver three Energy Warehouse systems to Coldwell Solar, a major developer and builder of renewable energy projects for California’s commercial, agricultural and utility sectors. The systems will be installed in a solar + storage microgrid at Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson, California wineries in Mendocino County known for their sparkling and still wines. Coldwell Solar worked with the wineries to design a system that met their needs and the microgrid is expected to be operational in late 2023.

“The wineries needed an energy storage solution that could withstand the elements and operate safely in a wildfire-prone region. With its inherent safety and low carbon footprint, ESS technology was the only option that meets the energy resilience and sustainability needs of our customer. We look forward to partnering with ESS on future projects to accelerate clean energy deployments in the state,” said Sean Hood, COO of Coldwell Solar.

The ESS solution will safeguard Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson against the impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events and other grid interruptions to ensure resilient winery operations 24/7, demonstrating the key role that energy storage can play in rural agricultural applications and supporting the operations of a major employer in the region. In addition, the winery will avoid significant demand charges and realize energy savings by utilizing ESS technology to reduce grid electricity use during peak periods. The ability to reduce grid demand during late afternoon and evening periods will also support the stability of the local grid.

“Our safe and sustainable long-duration energy storage systems are ideally suited to a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications. We’re pleased to support these wineries’ commitment to sustainability while providing the energy security needed to continue delivering economic benefits to the Mendocino region,” said Hugh McDermott, SVP of business development for ESS.

ESS’ long-duration energy storage technology is safe and non-toxic, making it ideal for wildfire prone regions. The company’s battery modules have been certified to the UL 9540A and UL 1973 standards, affirming ESS modules’ quality, resilience and ability to operate safely.

ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS technology is safe, non-toxic and has a 25-year design life without capacity fade.

About ESS Tech Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding ESS and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, or intentions regarding the future. The words “estimate”, “expect”, “will” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s ability to execute on orders and the Company’s relationships with customers. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS' current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
