ESS Tech : Inc. Statement on Grizzly Research Report

This morning, Grizzly Research, a self-described short seller, issued a report alleging ESS is a related party of ESIAP, our customer in Australia. This assertion is false, along with the other unfounded assertions made in the report. The report contains numerous errors, unsupported speculation, and draws misleading and flawed conclusions. ESS was not contacted during the development of the report nor given the opportunity to provide factual information that would have easily refuted the incorrect claims made throughout the report.

ESS is committed to deploying long-duration energy storage solutions using iron flow battery technology to meet growing global demand. We are proud to partner with major U.S. and international utilities, developers and service providers to deploy the storage solutions needed to enable renewable energy deployment and deep decarbonization of the grid.

