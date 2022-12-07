Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ESS Tech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GWH   US26916J1060

ESS TECH, INC.

(GWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
2.640 USD   -7.69%
ESS Tech : Inc. Statement on Grizzly Research Report

12/07/2022 | 05:52pm EST
This morning, Grizzly Research, a self-described short seller, issued a report alleging ESS is a related party of ESIAP, our customer in Australia. This assertion is false, along with the other unfounded assertions made in the report. The report contains numerous errors, unsupported speculation, and draws misleading and flawed conclusions. ESS was not contacted during the development of the report nor given the opportunity to provide factual information that would have easily refuted the incorrect claims made throughout the report.

ESS is committed to deploying long-duration energy storage solutions using iron flow battery technology to meet growing global demand. We are proud to partner with major U.S. and international utilities, developers and service providers to deploy the storage solutions needed to enable renewable energy deployment and deep decarbonization of the grid.

ESS Contacts

Investors:
Erik Bylin
[email protected]

Media:
Morgan Pitts
503.568.0755
[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

ESS Tech Inc published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,64 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
EV / Sales 2022 200x
EV / Sales 2023 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart ESS TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ESS Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESS TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,86 $
Average target price 6,56 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Dresselhuys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig E. Evans President & Director
Anthony A. Rabb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Robert Niggli Chairman
Julia Song Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESS TECH, INC.-75.00%438
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.86%139 721
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%99 135
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.24%25 151
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.21%8 203
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-16.13%7 727