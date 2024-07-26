On Friday, July 26, 2024, ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) (ESS) filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a special stockholder meeting expected to be held on August 23, 2024 to authorize ESS's Board of Directors to enact a reverse stock split. This routine action follows receipt by ESS of a continued listing notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2024 following a 30-day period during which the company's share price remained below $1. ESS continues to meet all other requirements for continued listing on the NYSE. The reverse split is expected to increase the company's share price and bring the company into compliance with NYSE requirements.
ESS intends to remain listed on the NYSE and is committed to deploying long-duration energy storage solutions using iron flow battery technology to meet growing global demand. We are proud to partner with major U.S. and international utilities, developers and service providers to deploy the storage solutions needed to enable renewable energy deployment and deep decarbonization of the grid.
ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow energy storage solutions. ESS was established in 2011 with a mission to accelerate decarbonization safely and sustainably through longer lasting energy storage. Using easy-to-source iron, salt, and water, ESS iron flow technology enables energy security, reliability and resilience. We build flexible storage solutions that allow our customers to meet increasing energy demand without power disruptions and maximize the value potential of excess energy. For more information visit www.essinc.com.
ESS Tech, Inc. is a long-duration energy storage company specializing in iron flow battery technology. The Company designs and produces long-duration batteries using earth-abundant materials. Its batteries provide flexibility to grid operators and energy assurance for commercial and industrial customers. Its technology addresses energy delivery, duration, and cycle-life in a single battery platform that compares favorably to lithium-ion batteries. Using its iron flow battery technology, the Company is developing two products, such as Energy Warehouse and Energy Center. The Energy Warehouse that offers energy storage ranging from six to twelve-hour duration. Energy Warehouses are deployed in shipping container units, allowing a turnkey system that can be installed easily at a customerâs site. Energy Center solutions are designed specifically for utilities, independent power producers (IPPs), and large commercial and industrial consumers. Its batteries are non-flammable and non-toxic.