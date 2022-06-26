Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ESS Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWH   US26916J1060

ESS TECH, INC.

(GWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
3.580 USD   -8.91%
10:16aESS TECH : Three Ways to Drive LDES Growth and Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition | Eric Dresselhuys
PU
06/09ESS TECH : California Can Increase Reliability and Control Energy Price Spikes with Long-Duration Energy Storage  | By Eric Dresselhuys, CEO
PU
06/06ESS Inc. to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit and the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESS Tech : Three Ways to Drive LDES Growth and Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition | Eric Dresselhuys

06/26/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Last week, the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, of which ESS is a founding member, released its latest report, The Journey to Net-Zero: An Action Plan to Unlock a Secure, Carbon-free Power System. The report underscores necessary policy reforms to enable and encourage the adoption of Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES), a critical component of the clean energy transition which will support higher penetrations of renewable energy and enhance grid resilience and reliability.

There is broad recognition among policy makers, utilities, independent power producers and many others of the need for significant implementation of LDES to meet our decarbonization goals. Unfortunately, outdated regulatory structures have failed to keep pace with technology innovations, creating challenges in realizing the full potential of these solutions and thus slowing implementation.

These barriers include narrow regulatory definitions of storage technology, lack of clear market signals and a failure to undertake comprehensive capacity planning during the move to renewable generation assets. Policymakers and regulators need to start building the policy foundation that enables a zero-carbon future now, which will drive the private sector to the massive implementation required to meet net zero goals.

There are three primary areas where policymakers and regulators can act to facilitate deployment of LDES and remove barriers, enabling deep decarbonization:

  • Provide long-term market development signals

Creating storage targets, as is now the case in nine U.S. states, as well as incorporating energy storage into grid planning efforts will be vital to enabling the deployment of LDES. Carbon pricing and the removal of fossil fuel subsidies can also help level the playing field for LDES when matched against conventional forms of fossil-fired grid flexibility.

  • Establish resource compensation mechanisms

Existing market rules in most markets, do not sufficiently compensate LDES assets for the value they deliver. Grid services provided by LDES include energy, reliability, capacity and other ancillary grid benefits. In most markets, only a subset of these services is compensated, often via short tenor contracts. Reforming market structures to provide resource compensation mechanisms would improve the financial viability of LDES projects for customers and investors and more appropriately value their benefits. These could include mechanisms that both enhance revenues and provide long-term revenue certainty, such as contracts for difference, price caps and floors, hourly energy attribute certificates, and shaped power purchase agreements. Many of these are compatible with and can enhance existing energy markets.

  • Allow and support direct technology and enabling programs

Direct support and enabling programs in the form of public/private partnerships, grants, and targeted tenders to accelerate early projects can also unlock growth. It's critical that narrow definitions of storage in Requests for Proposals (RFPs), operating standards, and market rules be expanded and made more flexible to include LDES. Various regions and jurisdictions are already experimenting with a combination of these tools to support the broader deployment of grid-scale energy storage, including LDES.

The way forward

McKinsey & Co. and the LDES Council published a study in late 2021 that found the U.S. will need up to 140 TWh of LDES to build a cost-optimal net-zero energy system. To get us there, regulators and grid operators have at their disposal a wide range of options that can deliver the clean energy future and enable the deployment of new technologies.

To learn more about policy strategies to unlock the LDES and clean energy future, read the full report.

Disclaimer

ESS Tech Inc published this content on 26 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2022 14:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,30 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 547 M 547 M -
EV / Sales 2022 133x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart ESS TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ESS Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESS TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Average target price 11,60 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Dresselhuys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig E. Evans President & Director
Amir Moftakhar Chief Financial Officer
Michael Robert Niggli Chairman
Julia Song Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESS TECH, INC.-68.71%547
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-4.17%196 349
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%73 426
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-9.21%30 457
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-9.29%11 570
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-0.68%8 802