ESSA Bancorp : Bank & Trust Announces New Mortgage Professional

11/28/2021 | 04:10am EST
Stroudsburg, PA (March 23, 2021) - ESSA Bank & Trust announced the promotion of Amanda Haab to Mortgage Professional in the Consumer Lending Division. Haab will play a key role within the division and further position ESSA to expand its residential loan presence and capabilities throughout the Eastern Pennsylvania region.

Amanda has over 14 years of experience with ESSA, most recently working with the executive team as Banking Administration Coordinator. Amanda began her career serving customers through the branch network in a variety of positions including teller, customer service representative, and assistant branch manager.

Amanda is involved with volunteer work for Monroe County Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society, and United Way. She's attended both University of Phoenix and Northampton Community College.

About the Company ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust which was formed in 1916. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has total assets of $1.9 billion and has 22 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and suburban Philadelphia markets in Pennsylvania. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail financial services, asset management and trust services, investment services through Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group and insurance benefit services through ESSA Advisory Services, LLC. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global MarketSM under the symbol "ESSA."

MEDIA CONTACT

William McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer

ESSA Bank & Trust

Corporate Center

200 Palmer Street

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

484-661-5020

Disclaimer

ESSA Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 09:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
