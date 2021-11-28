ESSA Bancorp : Bank & Trust Expands Its Lehigh Valley Commercial Banking Team

Stroudsburg, PA (March 2, 2021) - ESSA Bank & Trust announced that Terese Haas has joined the Bank's Lehigh Valley Commercial Banking team.

Terese has been appointed Senior Small Business Relationship Manager for the Lehigh Valley Region. Prior to joining ESSA, Terese served as Small Business Relationship Manager at PNC Bank. Terese has over 30 years of financial service experience in retail and small business banking. She will be located at the Bethlehem Regional Office and support existing and prospective small business clients throughout the Lehigh Valley Region.

Terese has a Business Management degree from Lehigh Carbon Community College and has completed continuing education classes covering various leadership and financial topics. She serves on the Executive Board of Directors at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, is a board member on the Allentown Economic Development Corporation and volunteers at several charitable organizations.

"Terese brings a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the Lehigh Valley market and we look forward to her contributions and assistance for small businesses as part of our customer-focused regional structure." said Stephen Bowers, Regional President, Lehigh Valley Region.

About the Company ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust which was formed in 1916. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has total assets of $1.9 billion and has 22 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and suburban Philadelphia markets in Pennsylvania. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail financial services, asset management and trust services, investment services through Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group and insurance benefit services through ESSA Advisory Services, LLC. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global MarketSM under the symbol "ESSA."

