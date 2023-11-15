ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered full-service, community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 21 community offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. The Bank's business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans (including construction mortgage loans), commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and commercial and industrial loans. Its deposit accounts include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and other qualified plan accounts. The Bank also offers asset management and trust services.

Sector Banks