ESSA Bancorp : Presentation DA Davidson December 2020

Allan A. Muto, EVP/Chief Financial Officer
Peter A. Gray, EVP/Chief Banking Officer
December 9, 2020
ESSA Bank & Trust
ESSA Investment Services
ESSA Asset Management & Trust
ESSA Advisory Services
Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including compliance costs and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the Risk Factors disclosed in our annual and quarterly reports. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on the Company, its customers, and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates will continue to adversely affect the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition for an indefinite period of time.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such
statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a Pennsylvania-chartered holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust. The Bank operates 22 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and suburban Philadelphia markets, in Pennsylvania. The bank provides banking, insurance, investments and trust services to individuals and businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, ESSA Bancorp had consolidated assets of $1.9 billion, loans of $1.42 billion, consolidated deposits of $1.54 billion and consolidated stockholders' equity of $191.4 million. Our corporate headquarters are located at 200 Palmer Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. We also have two regional administrative centers in the Lehigh Valley and Suburban Philadelphia. ESSA helps its customers reach their financial goals through superior service and empowering employees and customers to bank their way.
* As of September 30, 2020
Capital Strength
ESSA has a strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of a bank's strength and capital adequacy. ESSA capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums for well-capitalized.
September 30,
Regulatory
well-capitalized
2019
minimum
Common equity tier 1
12.6%
6.5%
Total capital ratio
13.7%
10.0%
Key Consumer Banking Products and Services
Checking
Savings
Money Market Accounts
Certificates of Deposit
IRAs
ATM Network
Online Banking
Online Account Opening
Mobile Banking
Debit Cards
Bank @ Work
Zelle
Borrowing Options
Mortgages
Home Equity
Credit Cards
Personal Loans
Key Commercial Banking Products and Services
Commercial Real Estate Banking
Commercial and Industrial Banking
Small Business Banking
Government Banking
Not-For-Profit Banking
Interest Rate Risk Management
Treasury Solutions
Cash Management
Commercial Cards
Merchant Services
Wealth Management
Investment Services
Asset Management & Trust
Employee Benefits
Market Overview
ESSA Branch Locations
Additional Counties Where ESSA Conducts
Commercial Lending
