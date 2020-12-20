Log in
ESSA BANCORP, INC.

(ESSA)
ESSA Bancorp : Presentation DA Davidson December 2020

12/20/2020 | 04:13pm EST
Financial Institutions Group

Bison Select Conference

Allan A. Muto, EVP/Chief Financial Officer

Peter A. Gray, EVP/Chief Banking Officer

December 9, 2020

ESSA Bank & Trust

ESSA Investment Services

ESSA Asset Management & Trust

ESSA Advisory Services

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including compliance costs and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the Risk Factors disclosed in our annual and quarterly reports. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on the Company, its customers, and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates will continue to adversely affect the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition for an indefinite period of time.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such

statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

2

ESSA Key Numbers*

Assets. . . . . . . . . .$1.9 billion Loans. . . . . . . . . .$1.42 billion Deposits. . . . . . . . $1.54 billion Employees. . . . . . .244

ATMs. . . . . . . . . . .21

Branches. . . . . . . .22

At-A-Glance

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a Pennsylvania-chartered holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust. The Bank operates 22 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and suburban Philadelphia markets, in Pennsylvania. The bank provides banking, insurance, investments and trust services to individuals and businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, ESSA Bancorp had consolidated assets of $1.9 billion, loans of $1.42 billion, consolidated deposits of $1.54 billion and consolidated stockholders' equity of $191.4 million. Our corporate headquarters are located at 200 Palmer Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. We also have two regional administrative centers in the Lehigh Valley and Suburban Philadelphia. ESSA helps its customers reach their financial goals through superior service and empowering employees and customers to bank their way.

* As of September 30, 2020

Capital Strength

ESSA has a strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of a bank's strength and capital adequacy. ESSA capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums for well-capitalized.

September 30,

Regulatory

well-capitalized

2019

minimum

Common equity tier 1

12.6%

6.5%

Total capital ratio

13.7%

10.0%

Key Consumer Banking Products and Services

Checking

Savings

Money Market Accounts

Certificates of Deposit

IRAs

ATM Network

Online Banking

Online Account Opening

Mobile Banking

Debit Cards

Bank @ Work

Zelle

Borrowing Options

Mortgages

Home Equity

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Key Commercial Banking Products and Services

Commercial Real Estate Banking

Commercial and Industrial Banking

Small Business Banking

Government Banking

Not-For-Profit Banking

Interest Rate Risk Management

Treasury Solutions

Cash Management

Commercial Cards

Merchant Services

Wealth Management

Investment Services

Asset Management & Trust

Employee Benefits

3

Market Overview

ESSA Branch Locations

Additional Counties Where ESSA Conducts

Commercial Lending

4

Disclaimer

ESSA Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 21:12:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,5 M - -
Net income 2021 15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart ESSA BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSA BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 15,54 $
Spread / Highest target 9,40%
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Olson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Selig Chairman
Charles D. Hangen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Allan A. Muto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Henning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSA BANCORP, INC.-8.32%156
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.15%362 980
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%257 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.14%248 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.69%163 964
