|Item 5.03
|Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
On September 14, 2023, ESSA Pharma inc. (the "Company") amended its Articles of Incorporation (the "Articles of Incorporation") to remove the special rights and restrictions attached to the Class "A" preferred shares in the capital of the Company (none of which are issued and outstanding) under Article 30 of the Articles of Incorporation (the "Articles Amendment").
The foregoing description of the Articles Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended Articles of Incorporation. A copy of the Amended Articles of Incorporation, as in effect following the foregoing change, is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
