ESSA Pharma : Reports Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders
02/26/2021 | 03:13am EST
ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Houston, USA and Vancouver, Canada, February 25, 2021-ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company")
(NASDAQ: EPIX, TSX-V: EPI), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on February 25, 2021 (the"Meeting").
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders")re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, and Ari Brettman to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David R. Parkinson
18,880,503
99.97%
6,540
0.03%
Richard M. Glickman
18,817,052
99.63%
69,991
0.37%
Gary Sollis
18,815,800
99.62%
71,243
0.38%
Franklin M. Berger
15,928,283
84.33%
2,958,760
15.67%
Scott Requadt
18,863,013
99.87%
24,030
0.13%
Marella Thorell
18,880,723
99.97%
6,320
0.03%
Alex Martin
18,880,403
99.96%
6,640
0.04%
Sandy Zweifach
18,884,749
99.99%
2,294
0.01%
Ari Brettman
18,867,561
99.90%
19,482
0.10%
At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii)the Company's omnibus incentive plan; (iii) an amendment to the Company's existing stock option plan (the "Amended Option Plan") andthe previous grant of stock options exercisable thereunder; and (iv) anamendment to the Company'sarticles.
About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visitwww.essapharma.comand follow us on Twitter under@ESSAPharma.
About Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the fifth most common cause of male cancer death worldwide (Globocan, 2018). Adenocarcinoma of the prostate is dependent on androgen for tumor progression and depleting or blocking androgen action has been a mainstay of hormonal treatment for over six decades. Although tumors are often initially sensitive to medical or surgical therapies that decrease levels of testosterone, disease progression despite castrate levels of testosterone can lead to mCRPC. The treatment of mCRPC patients has evolved rapidly over the past ten years. Despite these advances, many patients with mCRPC fail or develop resistance to existing treatments, leading to continued disease progression and limited survival rates.
