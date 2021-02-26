Log in
ESSA Pharma : Reports Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

02/26/2021 | 03:13am EST
ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Houston, USA and Vancouver, Canada, February 25, 2021-ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: EPIX, TSX-V: EPI), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on February 25, 2021 (the"Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders")re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, and Ari Brettman to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David R. Parkinson

18,880,503

99.97%

6,540

0.03%

Richard M. Glickman

18,817,052

99.63%

69,991

0.37%

Gary Sollis

18,815,800

99.62%

71,243

0.38%

Franklin M. Berger

15,928,283

84.33%

2,958,760

15.67%

Scott Requadt

18,863,013

99.87%

24,030

0.13%

Marella Thorell

18,880,723

99.97%

6,320

0.03%

Alex Martin

18,880,403

99.96%

6,640

0.04%

Sandy Zweifach

18,884,749

99.99%

2,294

0.01%

Ari Brettman

18,867,561

99.90%

19,482

0.10%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii)the Company's omnibus incentive plan; (iii) an amendment to the Company's existing stock option plan (the "Amended Option Plan") andthe previous grant of stock options exercisable thereunder; and (iv) anamendment to the Company'sarticles.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visitwww.essapharma.comand follow us on Twitter under@ESSAPharma.

About Prostate Cancer

51245610.2

Prostate cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the fifth most common cause of male cancer death worldwide (Globocan, 2018). Adenocarcinoma of the prostate is dependent on androgen for tumor progression and depleting or blocking androgen action has been a mainstay of hormonal treatment for over six decades. Although tumors are often initially sensitive to medical or surgical therapies that decrease levels of testosterone, disease progression despite castrate levels of testosterone can lead to mCRPC. The treatment of mCRPC patients has evolved rapidly over the past ten years. Despite these advances, many patients with mCRPC fail or develop resistance to existing treatments, leading to continued disease progression and limited survival rates.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Wood, Chief Financial Officer

Alan Lada, Vice President

ESSA Pharma Inc.

Solebury Trout

Contact: (778) 331-0962

Contact: (617) 221-8006

51245610.2

Disclaimer

ESSA Pharma Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
