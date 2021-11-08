Log in
ESSA Pharma to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/08/2021 | 07:01am EST
VANCOUVER, Canada and HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at three upcoming virtual investor conferences. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be participating in the one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format (on-demand): Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. ET

Event: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format (on-demand): Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ET

Event: Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference 
Format (on-demand): Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the events can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-participate-in-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-301418273.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc


