Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ESSA Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPIX   CA29668H7085

ESSA PHARMA INC.

(EPIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
2.900 USD   -2.03%
07:01aESSA Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
02/13ESSA Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU)
AQ
02/07Essa Pharma : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESSA Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-33rd-annual-healthcare-conference-301765119.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ESSA PHARMA INC.
07:01aESSA Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
02/13ESSA Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genito..
AQ
02/07Essa Pharma : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07ESSA PHARMA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/07ESSA Pharma Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/07ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal First Qu..
AQ
02/02ESSA Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual Oncology Confe..
PR
01/19Transcript : ESSA Pharma Inc. Presents at B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Onc..
CI
2022Oppenheimer Adjusts ESSA Pharma's Price Target to $17 From $23, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
2022Essa Pharma : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSA PHARMA INC.
More recommendations