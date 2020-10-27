ESSA Pharma : Announce the Delisting from the TSX-V

ESSA PHARMA INC. ANNOUNCES DELISTING FROM THE TSX-V

Houston, USA and Vancouver, Canada, October 26, 2020 - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company")(TSX-V:EPI, NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, announced today its intention to voluntarily delist all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares"), currently listed under symbol "EPI", from the TSX Venture Exchange (the"TSX-V"),which is currently anticipated to occur on or about October 30, 2020.

Following a thorough evaluation, which included an assessment that the majority of the company's trading volume is being transacted on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "NASDAQ"), and considering such factors as liquidity, cost, regulatory compliance and future capital raising opportunities, the board of directors of the Company has determined to delist the Shares from the TSX-V and to continue to develop the Company's presence on the NASDAQ.

The delisting of the Shares from the TSX-V will not affect the listing of the Shares on the NASDAQ.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer ("CRPC") in patients whose disease is progressing despite treatment with current therapies. ESSA's proprietary "aniten" compounds bind to the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor ("AR"), inhibiting AR driven transcription and the AR signaling pathway in a unique manner which bypasses the drug resistance mechanisms associated with current anti- androgens. The Company is currently conducting a phase 1 study of EPI-7386 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") who are failing current standard-of-care therapies. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the fifth most common cause of male cancer death worldwide (Globocan, 2018). Adenocarcinoma of the prostate is dependent on androgen for tumor progression and depleting or blocking androgen action has been a mainstay of hormonal treatment for over six decades. Although tumors are often initially sensitive to medical or surgical therapies that decrease levels of testosterone, disease progression despite castrate levels of testosterone generally represents a transition to the lethal variant of the disease, mCRPC, and most patients ultimately succumb to the illness. The treatment of mCRPC patients has evolved rapidly over the past five years. Despite these advances, additional treatment options are needed to improve clinical outcomes in patients, particularly those who fail existing treatments including abiraterone or enzalutamide, or those who have contraindications to receive those drugs. Over time, patients with mCRPC generally experience continued disease progression, worsening pain, leading to substantial morbidity and limited survival rates. In both in vitro and in vivo animal studies, ESSA's novel approach to blocking the androgen pathway has been shown to be effective in blocking tumor growth when current therapies are no longer effective.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains certain information which, as presented, constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and/or applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that relate to future events and often addresses expected future business and financial performance, containing words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", "potential", "promising", "refocus", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions and