Essar Shipping Limited announced that Ms. Raji Chandrasekhar (DIN: 09623673), has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business Hours of May 28, 2024, due to her personal commitments.
Essar Shipping Limited
Equities
ESSARSHPNG
INE122M01019
Marine Freight & Logistics
