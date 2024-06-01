Essar Shipping Limited is an India-based integrated logistics services company. The Company is engaged in the businesses of sea transportation, logistics services and oilfield services. The Companyâs segments include fleet operating and chartering. It operates international and coastal voyages. Its geographical segments include India, Singapore, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Taiwan, Kuwait, Denmark and Bangladesh. It has also directly and/or through its subsidiaries and associates invested in diverse business verticals, such as fleet operating and chartering (tankers and dry bulkers), oilfield services (land rigs and semi- submersible rigs) and logistics services (trucks, trailers and tippers). It also provides sea transportation, logistics services and oilfield services to Arkay Logistics Limited and Essar Bulk Terminal Limited. Its subsidiaries include OGD Services Holdings Limited, Energy II Limited and Essar Shipping DMCC.