(Alliance News) - essensys PLC on Thursday announced Sarah Harvey's departure after just a year and a half as chief financial officer.

The London-based provider of software and cloud services for flexible workspace industry said Harvey, who joined its board in May 2022, will continue as CFO and a director of essensys until a successor is appointed to "ensure a smooth handover".

The firm did not give the reason for Harvey's departure.

Shares in essensys fell 1.4% to 36.00 pence each in London on Thursday at midday.

