Credit Risk Transfer Transaction: June 2021

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
CEDING
INSURER:
REINSURER:
ESSENT
BENEFITS:
On June 23, 2021, Essent Guaranty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd., obtained fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written in August 2020 through March 2021.
The total amount of reinsurance was $557.9 million as of the closing date.
For this transaction, reinsurance is provided by Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd. ("Radnor Re"), a newly formed Bermuda based special purpose insurer. Radnor Re is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.
Radnor Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing five classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes with 12.5-year legal maturities in an unregistered private offering. The notes are non-recourse to any assets of Essent Guaranty, Inc. or its affiliates.
The proceeds of the notes offering were deposited into a reinsurance trust account for the benefit of Essent Guaranty, Inc. The noteholders have a subordinated interest in the reinsurance trust account, which is the sole source of funds for the repayment of the notes.
This transaction is expected to provide the following benefits to Essent:
Diversified source of capital
A layer of protection against adverse credit losses
Enhanced counterparty strength
PMIERs required asset credit
MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKEDNOTES AT CLOSING
% OF
CREDIT
OFFERED
FUNDED
MOODY'S
WEIGHTED
CLASS
BALANCE
RISK IN
ENHANCEMENT
NOTES
AVERAGE
INDEX
SPREAD
PERCENT
RATING
FORCE
%
(FUNDED)
LIFE*
A-H
$13,110,913,000
94.00%
6.00%
RETAINED BY ESSENT
M-1A
$139,478,000
1.00%
4.05%1
$139,478,000
100.0%
Baa3
1.71 yrs.
SOFR
165bps
M-1B
$132,504,000
0.95%
4.05%1
$132,504,000
100.0%
Baa3
2.85 yrs.
SOFR
170bps
M-1C
$153,426,000
1.10%
2.95%
$153,426,000
100.0%
Ba3
4.09 yrs.
SOFR
270bps
M-2
$97,634,000
0.70%
2.25%
$97,634,000
100.0%
B3
5.16 yrs.
SOFR
315bps
B-1
$34,869,000
0.25%
2.00%
$34,869,000
100.0%
NR
5.34 yrs.
SOFR
400bps
B-2/B-3H
$278,955,663
2.00%
-
RETAINED BY ESSENT
OFFERED NOTES
$557,911,000
(1) Loss Reduction allocated pro rata for M-1A and M-1B and Principal Reduction is sequential
TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS
Radnor Re collateralized and funded the reinsurance coverage by issuing $557.9 million of mortgage insurance-linked series 2021-1 notes to investors.
The reference pool has an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $68.3 billion and adjusted risk in force of $13.9 billion as of the April 30, 2021, cut-off date. Adjusted risk in force accounts for existing quota share reinsurance from unaffiliated third parties on the reference pool.
The notes provide excess of loss protection to Essent Guaranty for five coverage levels designated as M-1A,M-1B,M-1C,M-2, and B-1, with a funded percentage of 100% for all levels.
The notes are SOFR-based floating rate securities with a 12.5-year legal maturity.
Radnor Re used the Series 2021-1 note proceeds to purchase investments to fully fund the reinsurance trust post closing on June 23, 2021.
Essent Guaranty, Inc., is required to make premium payments to Radnor Re to cover interest payments on the Series 2021-1 notes less investment income from the assets in the reinsurance trust.
Essent Guaranty, Inc. has an option to call the transaction on and after June 26, 2028.
*WALs based on assumptions of 10% CPR, no losses and that Essent exercises its option to call the deal on June 26, 2028.