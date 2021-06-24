Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essent Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Risk Transfer Transaction: June 2021

06/24/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKEDNOTE

REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

REINSURANCE PROVIDED BY:

RADNOR RE 2021-1 LTD.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24, 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

1

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

CEDING

INSURER:

REINSURER:

ESSENT

BENEFITS:

  • On June 23, 2021, Essent Guaranty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd., obtained fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written in August 2020 through March 2021.
  • The total amount of reinsurance was $557.9 million as of the closing date.
  • For this transaction, reinsurance is provided by Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd. ("Radnor Re"), a newly formed Bermuda based special purpose insurer. Radnor Re is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.
  • Radnor Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing five classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes with 12.5-year legal maturities in an unregistered private offering. The notes are non-recourse to any assets of Essent Guaranty, Inc. or its affiliates.
  • The proceeds of the notes offering were deposited into a reinsurance trust account for the benefit of Essent Guaranty, Inc. The noteholders have a subordinated interest in the reinsurance trust account, which is the sole source of funds for the repayment of the notes.
  • This transaction is expected to provide the following benefits to Essent:
    • Diversified source of capital
    • A layer of protection against adverse credit losses
    • Enhanced counterparty strength
    • PMIERs required asset credit

2

MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKEDNOTES AT CLOSING

% OF

CREDIT

OFFERED

FUNDED

MOODY'S

WEIGHTED

CLASS

BALANCE

RISK IN

ENHANCEMENT

NOTES

AVERAGE

INDEX

SPREAD

PERCENT

RATING

FORCE

%

(FUNDED)

LIFE*

A-H

$13,110,913,000

94.00%

6.00%

RETAINED BY ESSENT

M-1A

$139,478,000

1.00%

4.05%1

$139,478,000

100.0%

Baa3

1.71 yrs.

SOFR

165bps

M-1B

$132,504,000

0.95%

4.05%1

$132,504,000

100.0%

Baa3

2.85 yrs.

SOFR

170bps

M-1C

$153,426,000

1.10%

2.95%

$153,426,000

100.0%

Ba3

4.09 yrs.

SOFR

270bps

M-2

$97,634,000

0.70%

2.25%

$97,634,000

100.0%

B3

5.16 yrs.

SOFR

315bps

B-1

$34,869,000

0.25%

2.00%

$34,869,000

100.0%

NR

5.34 yrs.

SOFR

400bps

B-2/B-3H

$278,955,663

2.00%

-

RETAINED BY ESSENT

OFFERED NOTES

$557,911,000

(1) Loss Reduction allocated pro rata for M-1A and M-1B and Principal Reduction is sequential

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Radnor Re collateralized and funded the reinsurance coverage by issuing $557.9 million of mortgage insurance-linked series 2021-1 notes to investors.
  • The reference pool has an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $68.3 billion and adjusted risk in force of $13.9 billion as of the April 30, 2021, cut-off date. Adjusted risk in force accounts for existing quota share reinsurance from unaffiliated third parties on the reference pool.
  • The notes provide excess of loss protection to Essent Guaranty for five coverage levels designated as M-1A,M-1B,M-1C,M-2, and B-1, with a funded percentage of 100% for all levels.
  • The notes are SOFR-based floating rate securities with a 12.5-year legal maturity.
  • Radnor Re used the Series 2021-1 note proceeds to purchase investments to fully fund the reinsurance trust post closing on June 23, 2021.
  • Essent Guaranty, Inc., is required to make premium payments to Radnor Re to cover interest payments on the Series 2021-1 notes less investment income from the assets in the reinsurance trust.
  • Essent Guaranty, Inc. has an option to call the transaction on and after June 26, 2028.

*WALs based on assumptions of 10% CPR, no losses and that Essent exercises its option to call the deal on June 26, 2028.

3

Disclaimer

Essent Group Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 12:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESSENT GROUP LTD.
08:09aCREDIT RISK TRANSFER TRANSACTION : June 2021
PU
08:04aESSENT GROUP LTD.  : Announces Closing of $557.9 Million Reinsurance Transaction..
BU
06/07ESSENT  : Price Target From RBC Raised to $60 From $58, Outperform Rating Mainta..
MT
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Essent Group
MT
06/01INSIDER TRENDS : Essent Group Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
05/18E.ON names Lammers to board after Wildberger joins Ceconomy
RE
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Essent Group
MT
05/10ESSENT  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Essent Group to $62 From $61, M..
MT
05/10ESSENT  : Credit Suisse Raises Essent Group's PT to $52 from $48 to Reflect High..
MT
05/10ESSENT  : RBC Boosts Price Target on Essent Group to $58 From $50, Highlights Im..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 981 M - -
Net income 2021 582 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 5 199 M 5 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 46,07 $
Average target price 57,91 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony David Shore Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.6.64%5 199
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC26.07%40 959
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.27%38 261
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.36%37 192
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.01%31 865
SAMPO OYJ12.15%25 718