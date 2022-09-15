Essent Group Ltd. Announces Anu (Henna) A. Karna Has Joined Board of Directors

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that Anu (Henna) A. Karna has joined its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have Henna join our Board of Directors,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Henna brings in-depth knowledge and experience to our board relative to innovation driven by data and technology and digital transformation across the global insurance space. Henna’s background and experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our use of data in advancing the franchise.”

Dr. Karna has more than 25 years of experience leading digital, data and analytics innovation across the high-tech, consumer packaged goods, risk management and insurance industries. Dr. Karna has served as the global general manager of industry solutions for insurance, reinsurance and risk management at Google cloud (Alphabet Inc.) since 2020, where she leads the global insurance strategy, solutions, and innovation. From 2017 to 2020, Dr. Karna served as executive vice president and global chief data officer of AXA XL, the property and casualty, specialty risk, risk management and reinsurance subsidiary of AXA, a global insurance company. Prior to that, Dr. Karna served from 2015 to 2016 as a managing director and the global actuarial chief information officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a multinational finance and insurance corporation, and held various roles with Verisk Analytics, Inc., a data and analytics and risk management firm, from 2009 to 2015, including most recently serving as the president of its Verisk Digital Services business unit. Dr. Karna holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, doctorate and masters degrees in mathematics from the University of Massachusetts, and a BS in mathematical sciences from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

