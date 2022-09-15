Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essent Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
39.07 USD   -0.94%
08:03aEssent Group Ltd. Announces Anu (Henna) A. Karna Has Joined Board of Directors
BU
08/12ESSENT : Guaranty Q2 2022
PU
08/08ESSENT GROUP LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essent Group Ltd. Announces Anu (Henna) A. Karna Has Joined Board of Directors

09/15/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that Anu (Henna) A. Karna has joined its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have Henna join our Board of Directors,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Henna brings in-depth knowledge and experience to our board relative to innovation driven by data and technology and digital transformation across the global insurance space. Henna’s background and experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our use of data in advancing the franchise.”

Dr. Karna has more than 25 years of experience leading digital, data and analytics innovation across the high-tech, consumer packaged goods, risk management and insurance industries. Dr. Karna has served as the global general manager of industry solutions for insurance, reinsurance and risk management at Google cloud (Alphabet Inc.) since 2020, where she leads the global insurance strategy, solutions, and innovation. From 2017 to 2020, Dr. Karna served as executive vice president and global chief data officer of AXA XL, the property and casualty, specialty risk, risk management and reinsurance subsidiary of AXA, a global insurance company. Prior to that, Dr. Karna served from 2015 to 2016 as a managing director and the global actuarial chief information officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a multinational finance and insurance corporation, and held various roles with Verisk Analytics, Inc., a data and analytics and risk management firm, from 2009 to 2015, including most recently serving as the president of its Verisk Digital Services business unit. Dr. Karna holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, doctorate and masters degrees in mathematics from the University of Massachusetts, and a BS in mathematical sciences from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About the Company
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ESSENT GROUP LTD.
08:03aEssent Group Ltd. Announces Anu (Henna) A. Karna Has Joined Board of Directors
BU
08/12ESSENT : Guaranty Q2 2022
PU
08/08ESSENT GROUP LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/08Tranche Update on Essent Group Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 7, 2021.
CI
08/08Tranche Update on Essent Group Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 6, 2022.
CI
08/08BTIG Trims Essent Group's Price Target to $54 From $55, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Essent Group Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
08/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
08/05Essent Group Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENT GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 009 M - -
Net income 2022 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,02x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 4 208 M 4 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,07 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Casale Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul C. Wollmann Co-President & Chief Underwriting Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony David Shore Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.-14.19%4 208
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.68%41 215
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.35%38 739
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.19.67%35 872
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.40%33 517
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION23.85%27 134