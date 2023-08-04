Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $172.2 million or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $231.8 million or $2.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023.

“We are pleased with our second quarter 2023 financial results, which reflect the high quality of our portfolio and the resilience in housing and employment,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong operational performance continues to demonstrate the earnings power of our business and provide us with attractive levels of excess capital, which we can then deploy in the best long-term interest of our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights:

  • New insurance written for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.5 billion, compared to $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and $20.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Insurance in force as of June 30, 2023 was $235.6 billion, compared to $231.5 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $215.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.
  • The combined ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 20.4%, compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of 2023 and (16.2)% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • During the quarter, Essent successfully executed a consent and tender process on $637 million of outstanding notes from two seasoned ILN deals that provided no regulatory or economic capital credit.
  • On July 1, 2023, Essent Group Ltd. completed its previously announced acquisition of Agents National Title Holding Company and Boston National Holdings LLC for $92.6 million.
  • On July 27, 2023, Essent priced its 9th insurance-link note transaction, Radnor Re 2023-1, which provides $281.5 million of collateralized reinsurance coverage for NIW from August 2022 through June 2023.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; deteriorating economic conditions (including inflation, rising interest rates and other adverse economic trends); the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2023, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which serves the housing finance industry by offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Exhibit B

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Exhibit C

 

Historical Quarterly Data

Exhibit D

 

New Insurance Written

Exhibit E

 

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit F

 

Other Risk in Force

Exhibit G

 

Portfolio Vintage Data

Exhibit H

 

Reinsurance Vintage Data

Exhibit I

 

Portfolio Geographic Data

Exhibit J

 

Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE

Exhibit K

 

Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency

Exhibit L

 

Investments Available for Sale

Exhibit M

 

Insurance Company Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums written

$

249,167

 

 

$

232,660

 

 

$

488,658

 

 

$

452,914

 

Ceded premiums

 

(39,546

)

 

 

(22,318

)

 

 

(73,137

)

 

 

(42,841

)

Net premiums written

 

209,621

 

 

 

210,342

 

 

 

415,521

 

 

 

410,073

 

Decrease in unearned premiums

 

3,608

 

 

 

1,669

 

 

 

8,966

 

 

 

17,268

 

Net premiums earned

 

213,229

 

 

 

212,011

 

 

 

424,487

 

 

 

427,341

 

Net investment income

 

45,250

 

 

 

29,339

 

 

 

88,486

 

 

 

54,019

 

Realized investment losses, net

 

(1,589

)

 

 

(471

)

 

 

(2,077

)

 

 

(7,823

)

(Loss) income from other invested assets

 

(4,852

)

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

(7,554

)

 

 

26,658

 

Other income

 

8,090

 

 

 

1,577

 

 

 

13,032

 

 

 

8,825

 

Total revenues

 

260,128

 

 

 

244,409

 

 

 

516,374

 

 

 

509,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE

 

1,260

 

 

 

(76,199

)

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

(183,057

)

Other underwriting and operating expenses

 

42,174

 

 

 

41,898

 

 

 

90,369

 

 

 

82,694

 

Interest expense

 

7,394

 

 

 

2,887

 

 

 

14,330

 

 

 

5,113

 

Total losses and expenses

 

50,828

 

 

 

(31,414

)

 

 

105,779

 

 

 

(95,250

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

209,300

 

 

 

275,823

 

 

 

410,595

 

 

 

604,270

 

Income tax expense

 

37,067

 

 

 

44,054

 

 

 

67,535

 

 

 

98,334

 

Net income

$

172,233

 

 

$

231,769

 

 

$

343,060

 

 

$

505,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.62

 

 

$

2.17

 

 

$

3.22

 

 

$

4.70

 

Diluted

 

1.61

 

 

 

2.16

 

 

 

3.20

 

 

 

4.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

106,249

 

 

 

106,921

 

 

 

106,594

 

 

 

107,540

 

Diluted

 

107,093

 

 

 

107,283

 

 

 

107,338

 

 

 

107,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

172,233

 

 

$

231,769

 

 

$

343,060

 

 

$

505,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments

 

(36,098

)

 

 

(134,268

)

 

 

22,655

 

 

 

(337,274

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(36,098

)

 

 

(134,268

)

 

 

22,655

 

 

 

(337,274

)

Comprehensive income

$

136,135

 

 

$

97,501

 

 

$

365,715

 

 

$

168,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

0.6

%

 

 

(35.9

%)

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(42.8

%)

Expense ratio

 

19.8

 

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

21.3

 

 

 

19.4

 

Combined ratio

 

20.4

%

 

 

(16.2

%)

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

(23.5

%)

 

 

 

Exhibit B

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

Investments

 

 

 

Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value

$

4,438,554

 

 

$

4,489,598

 

Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value

 

583,540

 

 

 

252,027

 

Total investments available for sale

 

5,022,094

 

 

 

4,741,625

 

Other invested assets

 

266,559

 

 

 

257,941

 

Total investments

 

5,288,653

 

 

 

4,999,566

 

Cash

 

68,101

 

 

 

81,240

 

Accrued investment income

 

36,099

 

 

 

33,162

 

Accounts receivable

 

62,692

 

 

 

57,399

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

9,460

 

 

 

9,910

 

Property and equipment

 

31,324

 

 

 

19,571

 

Prepaid federal income tax

 

446,460

 

 

 

418,460

 

Other assets

 

40,526

 

 

 

104,489

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,983,315

 

 

$

5,723,797

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Reserve for losses and LAE

$

216,943

 

 

$

216,464

 

Unearned premium reserve

 

153,921

 

 

 

162,887

 

Net deferred tax liability

 

328,340

 

 

 

356,810

 

Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs

 

421,392

 

 

 

420,864

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

129,367

 

 

 

104,463

 

Total liabilities

 

1,249,963

 

 

 

1,261,488

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common shares, $0.015 par value:

 

 

 

Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 106,988 shares in 2023 and 107,683 shares in 2022

 

1,605

 

 

 

1,615

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,309,834

 

 

 

1,350,377

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(360,135

)

 

 

(382,790

)

Retained earnings

 

3,782,048

 

 

 

3,493,107

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

4,733,352

 

 

 

4,462,309

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,983,315

 

 

$

5,723,797

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (1)

 

14.9

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

 

 

(1) The 2023 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2023 net income by average equity. The 2022 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2022 net income by average equity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

Selected Income Statement Data

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

$

195,502

 

 

$

196,565

 

 

$

192,670

 

 

$

194,272

 

 

$

198,891

 

GSE and other risk share

 

 

17,727

 

 

 

14,693

 

 

 

14,582

 

 

 

13,662

 

 

 

13,120

 

Net premiums earned

 

 

213,229

 

 

 

211,258

 

 

 

207,252

 

 

 

207,934

 

 

 

212,011

 

Net investment income

 

 

45,250

 

 

 

43,236

 

 

 

37,796

 

 

 

32,594

 

 

 

29,339

 

Realized investment (losses) gains, net

 

 

(1,589

)

 

 

(488

)

 

 

(5,524

)

 

 

175

 

 

 

(471

)

(Loss) income from other invested assets

 

 

(4,852

)

 

 

(2,702

)

 

 

(7,599

)

 

 

9,617

 

 

 

1,953

 

Other income (loss) (1)

 

 

8,090

 

 

 

4,942

 

 

 

(1,888

)

 

 

11,447

 

 

 

1,577

 

Total revenues

 

 

260,128

 

 

 

256,246

 

 

 

230,037

 

 

 

261,767

 

 

 

244,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

(180

)

 

 

4,101

 

 

 

4,252

 

 

 

(76,199

)

Other underwriting and operating expenses

 

 

42,174

 

 

 

48,195

 

 

 

46,895

 

 

 

42,144

 

 

 

41,898

 

Interest expense

 

 

7,394

 

 

 

6,936

 

 

 

6,045

 

 

 

4,450

 

 

 

2,887

 

Total losses and expenses

 

 

50,828

 

 

 

54,951

 

 

 

57,041

 

 

 

50,846

 

 

 

(31,414

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

209,300

 

 

 

201,295

 

 

 

172,996

 

 

 

210,921

 

 

 

275,823

 

Income tax expense (2)

 

 

37,067

 

 

 

30,468

 

 

 

25,630

 

 

 

32,870

 

 

 

44,054

 

Net income

 

$

172,233

 

 

$

170,827

 

 

$

147,366

 

 

$

178,051

 

 

$

231,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

2.17

 

Diluted

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

1.59

 

 

 

1.37

 

 

 

1.66

 

 

 

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

106,249

 

 

 

106,943

 

 

 

106,881

 

 

 

106,870

 

 

 

106,921

 

Diluted

 

 

107,093

 

 

 

107,585

 

 

 

107,419

 

 

 

107,337

 

 

 

107,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

$

44.24

 

 

$

43.18

 

 

$

41.44

 

 

$

39.87

 

 

$

39.67

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (3)

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

(35.9

)%

Expense ratio (4)

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

22.8

 

 

 

22.6

 

 

 

20.3

 

 

 

19.8

 

Combined ratio

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

(16.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings outstanding

 

$

425,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

Undrawn committed capacity

 

$

400,000

 

 

$

400,000

 

 

$

400,000

 

 

$

400,000

 

 

$

400,000

 

Weighted average interest rate (end of period)

 

 

6.87

%

 

 

6.52

%

 

 

6.02

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

2.92

%

Debt-to-capital

 

 

8.24

%

 

 

8.38

%

 

 

8.70

%

 

 

9.01

%

 

 

9.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 was $2,726, ($368), ($6,515), $5,177, and ($5,549), respectively.

(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 includes $(888), ($368), ($4,122), $2,925, and ($299) respectively, of discrete tax (benefit) expense associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses. Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 also includes $5,295 of net discrete tax expense associated with prior year tax returns.

(3) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.

(4) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C, continued

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Other Data, continued:

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

13,498,080

 

 

$

12,893,789

 

 

$

13,011,432

 

 

$

17,112,017

 

 

$

20,096,135

 

 

New risk written

 

 

3,726,513

 

 

 

3,548,015

 

 

 

3,522,726

 

 

 

4,570,699

 

 

 

5,442,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bulk:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

196

 

 

New risk written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

13,498,080

 

 

$

12,893,789

 

 

$

13,011,432

 

 

$

17,112,017

 

 

$

20,096,331

 

 

New risk written

 

$

3,726,513

 

 

$

3,548,015

 

 

$

3,522,726

 

 

$

4,570,669

 

 

$

5,442,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average insurance in force

 

$

233,484,941

 

 

$

228,885,174

 

 

$

224,840,675

 

 

$

219,280,350

 

 

$

210,896,297

 

 

Insurance in force (end of period)

 

$

235,649,884

 

 

$

231,537,417

 

 

$

227,062,055

 

 

$

222,542,569

 

 

$

215,896,531

 

 

Gross risk in force (end of period) (5)

 

$

62,403,400

 

 

$

60,879,979

 

 

$

59,276,489

 

 

$

57,743,091

 

 

$

55,678,063

 

 

Risk in force (end of period)

 

$

53,290,643

 

 

$

51,469,312

 

 

$

49,903,626

 

 

$

48,690,571

 

 

$

47,289,910

 

 

Policies in force

 

 

821,690

 

 

 

815,751

 

 

 

808,596

 

 

 

800,745

 

 

 

789,652

 

 

Weighted average coverage (6)

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

25.9

%

 

 

25.8

%

 

Annual persistency

 

 

85.8

%

 

 

84.4

%

 

 

82.1

%

 

 

77.9

%

 

 

73.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans in default (count)

 

 

12,480

 

 

 

12,773

 

 

 

13,433

 

 

 

12,435

 

 

 

12,707

 

 

Percentage of loans in default

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.57

%

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base average premium rate (7)

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

Single premium cancellations (8)

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

Gross average premium rate

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.42

%

 

Ceded premiums

 

 

(0.07

%)

 

 

(0.06

%)

 

 

(0.06

%)

 

 

(0.06

%)

 

 

(0.04

%)

 

Net average premium rate

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.

(6) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.

(7) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.

(8) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit D

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

New Insurance Written: Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Credit Score

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

$

5,413,790

 

40.1

%

 

$

8,555,331

 

42.6

%

 

$

10,260,848

 

38.9

%

 

$

13,965,985

 

42.4

%

740-759

 

2,428,773

 

18.0

 

 

 

3,421,392

 

17.0

 

 

 

4,826,755

 

18.3

 

 

 

5,534,624

 

16.8

 

720-739

 

2,194,400

 

16.3

 

 

 

3,105,275

 

15.4

 

 

 

4,399,244

 

16.7

 

 

 

5,096,593

 

15.5

 

700-719

 

2,022,302

 

15.0

 

 

 

2,554,997

 

12.7

 

 

 

4,025,194

 

15.2

 

 

 

4,175,470

 

12.7

 

680-699

 

1,032,061

 

7.6

 

 

 

1,785,196

 

8.9

 

 

 

2,132,876

 

8.1

 

 

 

2,932,962

 

8.9

 

<=679

 

406,754

 

3.0

 

 

 

673,944

 

3.4

 

 

 

746,952

 

2.8

 

 

 

1,231,983

 

3.7

 

Total

$

13,498,080

 

100.0

%

 

$

20,096,135

 

100.0

%

 

$

26,391,869

 

100.0

%

 

$

32,937,617

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

 

746

 

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by LTV

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

$

988,752

 

7.3

%

 

$

1,675,255

 

8.3

%

 

$

1,951,761

 

7.4

%

 

$

2,937,293

 

8.9

%

85.01% to 90.00%

 

2,819,310

 

20.9

 

 

 

5,487,721

 

27.3

 

 

 

5,505,138

 

20.9

 

 

 

8,903,659

 

27.0

 

90.01% to 95.00%

 

7,339,533

 

54.4

 

 

 

10,874,315

 

54.1

 

 

 

14,769,646

 

55.9

 

 

 

17,290,570

 

52.5

 

95.01% and above

 

2,350,485

 

17.4

 

 

 

2,058,844

 

10.3

 

 

 

4,165,324

 

15.8

 

 

 

3,806,095

 

11.6

 

Total

$

13,498,080

 

100.0

%

 

$

20,096,135

 

100.0

%

 

$

26,391,869

 

100.0

%

 

$

32,937,617

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

 

93

%

 

 

 

93

%

 

 

 

93

%

 

 

 

93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Product

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Single Premium policies

 

4.3

%

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.7

%

Monthly Premium policies

 

95.7

 

 

 

93.5

 

 

 

95.9

 

 

 

95.3

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Purchase

 

98.8

%

 

 

98.0

%

 

 

98.7

%

 

 

96.5

%

Refinance

 

1.2

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit E

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Credit Score

IIF by FICO score

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

 

$

95,925,520

 

40.8

%

 

$

94,560,292

 

40.8

%

 

$

89,790,212

 

41.6

%

740-759

 

 

40,733,799

 

17.3

 

 

 

39,870,193

 

17.2

 

 

 

36,606,394

 

17.0

 

720-739

 

 

36,791,104

 

15.6

 

 

 

35,950,319

 

15.5

 

 

 

32,637,422

 

15.1

 

700-719

 

 

30,970,132

 

13.1

 

 

 

30,103,007

 

13.0

 

 

 

27,258,759

 

12.6

 

680-699

 

 

19,667,866

 

8.3

 

 

 

19,338,187

 

8.4

 

 

 

17,697,662

 

8.2

 

<=679

 

 

11,561,463

 

4.9

 

 

 

11,715,419

 

5.1

 

 

 

11,906,082

 

5.5

 

Total

$

235,649,884

 

100.0

%

 

$

231,537,417

 

100.0

%

 

$

215,896,531

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

 

746

 

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by FICO score

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

 

$

25,138,762

 

40.3

%

 

$

24,613,214

 

40.4

%

 

$

22,956,271

 

41.2

%

740-759

 

 

10,922,780

 

17.5

 

 

 

10,612,582

 

17.4

 

 

 

9,540,921

 

17.1

 

720-739

 

 

9,896,425

 

15.9

 

 

 

9,602,368

 

15.8

 

 

 

8,545,969

 

15.3

 

700-719

 

 

8,319,353

 

13.3

 

 

 

8,017,430

 

13.2

 

 

 

7,107,888

 

12.8

 

680-699

 

 

5,248,349

 

8.4

 

 

 

5,126,581

 

8.4

 

 

 

4,601,675

 

8.3

 

<=679

 

 

2,877,731

 

4.6

 

 

 

2,907,804

 

4.8

 

 

 

2,925,339

 

5.3

 

Total

$

62,403,400

 

100.0

%

 

$

60,879,979

 

100.0

%

 

$

55,678,063

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by LTV

IIF by LTV

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

 

$

22,427,649

 

9.5

%

 

$

23,502,232

 

10.2

%

 

$

25,510,400

 

11.8

%

85.01% to 90.00%

 

 

63,562,258

 

27.0

 

 

 

63,478,244

 

27.3

 

 

 

61,304,806

 

28.4

 

90.01% to 95.00%

 

 

115,768,826

 

49.1

 

 

 

112,184,833

 

48.5

 

 

 

98,938,435

 

45.8

 

95.01% and above

 

 

33,891,151

 

14.4

 

 

 

32,372,108

 

14.0

 

 

 

30,142,890

 

14.0

 

Total

$

235,649,884

 

100.0

%

 

$

231,537,417

 

100.0

%

 

$

215,896,531

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

 

93

%

 

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by LTV

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

 

$

2,667,981

 

4.3

%

 

$

2,793,895

 

4.6

%

 

$

3,012,030

 

5.4

%

85.01% to 90.00%

 

 

15,583,198

 

25.0

 

 

 

15,529,427

 

25.5

 

 

 

14,868,579

 

26.7

 

90.01% to 95.00%

 

 

34,026,320

 

54.5

 

 

 

32,929,489

 

54.1

 

 

 

28,921,722

 

52.0

 

95.01% and above

 

 

10,125,901

 

16.2

 

 

 

9,627,168

 

15.8

 

 

 

8,875,732

 

15.9

 

Total

$

62,403,400

 

100.0

%

 

$

60,879,979

 

100.0

%

 

$

55,678,063

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period

IIF by Loan Amortization Period

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FRM 30 years and higher

 

$

228,745,641

 

97.1

%

 

$

224,230,607

 

96.8

%

 

$

207,888,842

 

96.3

%

FRM 20-25 years

 

 

2,124,690

 

0.9

 

 

 

2,364,623

 

1.0

 

 

 

3,114,962

 

1.4

 

FRM 15 years

 

 

1,953,448

 

0.8

 

 

 

2,214,448

 

1.0

 

 

 

3,222,801

 

1.5

 

ARM 5 years and higher

 

 

2,826,105

 

1.2

 

 

 

2,727,739

 

1.2

 

 

 

1,669,926

 

0.8

 

Total

$

235,649,884

 

100.0

%

 

$

231,537,417

 

100.0

%

 

$

215,896,531

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit F

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Other Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

($ in thousands)

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

GSE and other risk share (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk in Force

 

$

2,276,702

 

 

$

2,098,033

 

 

$

2,030,571

 

 

$

2,026,895

 

 

$

1,898,364

 

Reserve for losses and LAE

 

$

55

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

 

 

749

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

748

 

Weighted average LTV

 

 

83

%

 

 

83

%

 

 

83

%

 

 

84

%

 

 

84

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit G

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Vintage Data

June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance in Force

 

 

 

Year

Original

Insurance

Written

($ in thousands)

 

Remaining

Insurance

in Force

($ in thousands)

% Remaining
of Original
Insurance

Number of Policies in Force

Weighted Average Coupon

% Purchase

>90% LTV

>95% LTV

FICO < 700

FICO >= 760

Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)

Number of Loans in Default

Percentage of Loans in Default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2010 - 2014

$

60,668,851

 

$

1,807,238

3.0

%

11,385

4.31

%

75.6

%

65.8

%

6.4

%

14.9

%

43.4

%

2.5

%

416

3.65

%

2015

 

26,193,656

 

 

1,649,738

6.3

 

9,997

4.19

 

84.7

 

75.8

 

4.5

 

17.4

 

39.6

 

2.6

 

367

3.67

 

2016

 

34,949,319

 

 

3,476,870

9.9

 

19,998

3.89

 

87.9

 

79.3

 

11.6

 

16.2

 

42.4

 

2.5

 

586

2.93

 

2017

 

43,858,322

 

 

5,316,345

12.1

 

31,404

4.27

 

91.3

 

70.7

 

20.4

 

20.4

 

37.9

 

3.5

 

1,134

3.61

 

2018

 

47,508,525

 

 

6,113,917

12.9

 

34,026

4.79

 

94.6

 

70.5

 

25.6

 

21.7

 

32.7

 

4.8

 

1,456

4.28

 

2019

 

63,569,183

 

 

13,481,766

21.2

 

63,599

4.22

 

87.9

 

67.6

 

24.3

 

18.7

 

35.6

 

4.9

 

1,845

2.90

 

2020

 

107,944,065

 

 

52,266,774

48.4

 

198,262

3.19

 

67.3

 

55.6

 

12.7

 

10.8

 

45.6

 

3.6

 

2,359

1.19

 

2021

 

84,218,250

 

 

66,928,946

79.5

 

216,319

3.08

 

85.7

 

61.9

 

15.0

 

13.9

 

40.5

 

7.5

 

2,799

1.29

 

2022

 

63,061,262

 

 

58,725,613

93.1

 

165,953

5.07

 

97.8

 

65.0

 

11.1

 

12.7

 

39.7

 

18.7

 

1,429

0.86

 

2023 (through June 30)

 

26,391,869

 

 

25,882,677

98.1

 

70,747

6.34

 

98.7

 

71.9

 

16.0

 

11.0

 

38.4

 

7.8

 

89

0.13

 

Total

$

558,363,302

 

$

235,649,884

42.2

 

821,690

4.12

 

86.5

 

63.5

 

14.4

 

13.3

 

40.7

 

4.3

 

12,480

1.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit H

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reinsurance Vintage Data

June 30, 2023

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance Linked Notes (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earned Premiums Ceded

 

 

Deal Name

Vintage

 

Remaining

Insurance

in Force

 

Remaining

Risk

in Force

 

Original

Reinsurance in Force

 

Remaining

Reinsurance in Force

 

Losses

Ceded

to Date

 

Original

First Layer

Retention

Remaining

First Layer

Retention

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required

Assets (3)

Radnor Re 2018-1

Jan. 2017 - Dec. 2017

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

$

 

$

$

1,781

 

$

Radnor Re 2019-1

Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018

 

 

6,031,462

 

 

1,568,566

 

 

473,184

 

 

21,467

 

 

 

 

253,643

 

247,780

 

 

9,948

 

13,447

 

 

Radnor Re 2019-2

Jan. 2015 - Dec. 2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

220

 

 

Radnor Re 2020-1

Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019

 

 

7,496,071

 

 

1,939,751

 

 

495,889

 

 

52,691

 

 

 

 

215,605

 

214,221

 

 

3,497

 

5,871

 

 

Radnor Re 2021-1

Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021

 

 

35,742,003

 

 

9,110,919

 

 

557,911

 

 

374,172

 

 

 

 

278,956

 

278,827

 

 

2,984

 

6,178

 

 

289,810

Radnor Re 2021-2

Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021

 

 

39,179,542

 

 

10,503,842

 

 

439,407

 

 

384,452

 

 

 

 

279,415

 

279,297

 

 

4,121

 

8,274

 

 

331,024

Radnor Re 2022-1

Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022

 

 

32,744,576

 

 

8,818,357

 

 

237,868

 

 

237,868

 

 

 

 

303,761

 

303,761

 

 

4,306

 

8,521

 

 

218,839

Total

 

 

$

121,193,654

 

$

31,941,435

 

$

2,204,259

 

$

1,070,650

 

$

 

$

1,331,380

$

1,323,886

 

$

24,856

$

44,292

 

$

839,673

Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earned Premiums Ceded

 

 

Deal Name

Vintage

Remaining

Insurance

in Force

 

Remaining

Risk

in Force

 

Original

Reinsurance in Force

 

Remaining

Reinsurance in Force

 

Losses

Ceded

to Date

 

Original

First Layer

Retention

Remaining

First Layer

Retention

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required

Assets (3)

XOL 2018-1

Jan. 2017 - Dec. 2017

$

5,200,346

 

$

1,369,342

 

$

165,167

 

$

65,983

 

$

 

$

678,283

$

421,003

 

$

309

$

664

 

$

XOL 2019-1

Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018

 

6,031,462

 

 

1,568,566

 

 

118,650

 

 

76,144

 

 

 

 

253,643

 

247,780

(4

)

 

621

 

1,234

 

 

XOL 2020-1

Jan. 2019 - Dec. 2019

 

7,496,071

 

 

1,939,751

 

 

55,102

 

 

41,162

 

 

 

 

215,605

 

214,221

(4

)

 

311

 

628

 

 

XOL 2022-1

Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022

 

72,971,240

 

 

19,674,482

 

 

141,992

 

 

141,992

 

 

 

 

507,114

 

507,114

 

 

1,615

 

3,169

 

 

138,395

Total

 

$

91,699,119

 

$

24,552,141

 

$

480,911

 

$

325,281

 

$

 

$

1,654,645

$

1,390,118

 

$

2,856

$

5,695

 

$

138,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").

(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.

(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.

(4) First layer retentions shown are ILN retention levels as a result of overlapping coverage within the vintage.

Quota Share Reinsurance (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses Ceded

 

Ceding Commission

 

Earned Premiums Ceded

 

 

Year

Ceding Percentage

Remaining

Insurance

in Force

 

Remaining

Risk

in Force

 

Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force

 

Remaining Ceded Risk in Force

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required

Assets (3)

Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020

(5

)

$

57,938,827

 

$

14,951,010

 

$

12,929,459

 

$

3,298,284

 

$

(1,015

)

$

(1,744

)

 

$

2,785

$

5,712

 

$

4,138

$

8,824

 

$

198,708

Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2023

20

%

 

58,669,337

 

 

15,850,694

 

 

11,733,867

 

 

3,170,139

 

 

2,388

 

 

4,881

 

 

 

1,959

 

3,938

 

 

6,110

 

12,364

 

 

227,761

Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023

17.5

%

 

25,838,027

 

 

7,133,730

 

 

4,521,655

 

 

1,248,403

 

 

304

 

 

332

 

 

 

611

 

776

 

 

1,586

 

1,962

 

 

88,320

Total

 

$

142,446,191

 

$

37,935,434

 

$

29,184,981

 

$

7,716,826

 

$

1,677

 

$

3,469

 

 

$

5,355

$

10,426

 

$

11,834

$

23,150

 

$

514,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies.

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit I

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Geographic Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IIF by State

 

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

CA

13.1

%

 

13.2

%

 

13.2

%

FL

10.8

 

 

10.4

 

 

10.0

 

TX

10.5

 

 

10.5

 

 

10.2

 

CO

4.1

 

 

4.2

 

 

4.2

 

AZ

3.7

 

 

3.6

 

 

3.4

 

WA

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

GA

3.3

 

 

3.2

 

 

3.1

 

IL

2.9

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.2

 

VA

2.9

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.1

 

NJ

2.9

 

 

2.9

 

 

3.1

 

All Others

42.4

 

 

42.6

 

 

43.0

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by State

 

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

CA

13.0

%

 

13.0

%

 

13.0

%

FL

11.1

 

 

10.7

 

 

10.3

 

TX

10.8

 

 

10.8

 

 

10.6

 

CO

4.1

 

 

4.1

 

 

4.1

 

AZ

3.8

 

 

3.7

 

 

3.4

 

WA

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

GA

3.4

 

 

3.3

 

 

3.2

 

IL

2.8

 

 

2.9

 

 

3.1

 

VA

2.8

 

 

2.9

 

 

3.0

 

NJ

2.8

 

 

2.8

 

 

2.9

 

All Others

42.0

 

 

42.4

 

 

43.0

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit J

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

Beginning default inventory

 

 

12,773

 

 

 

13,433

 

 

 

12,435

 

 

 

12,707

 

 

 

14,923

 

Plus: new defaults (A)

 

 

6,575

 

 

 

7,015

 

 

 

7,505

 

 

 

6,448

 

 

 

5,495

 

Less: cures

 

 

(6,761

)

 

 

(7,574

)

 

 

(6,425

)

 

 

(6,642

)

 

 

(7,639

)

Less: claims paid

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(65

)

Less: rescissions and denials, net

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(7

)

Ending default inventory

 

 

12,480

 

 

 

12,773

 

 

 

13,433

 

 

 

12,435

 

 

 

12,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(A) New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2023

 

 

4,876

 

 

 

2,343

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

559

 

Cure rate (1)

 

 

26

%

 

 

67

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

83

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)

 

$

1,890

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

1,441

 

 

$

1,261

 

 

$

1,137

 

Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)

 

$

20

 

 

$

21

 

 

$

20

 

 

$

19

 

 

$

17

 

Severity

 

 

58

%

 

 

59

%

 

 

46

%

 

 

47

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2023

 

2022

($ in thousands)

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period

 

$

215,957

 

 

$

216,390

 

 

$

212,392

 

 

$

209,829

 

 

$

292,818

 

Less: Reinsurance recoverables

 

 

16,357

 

 

 

14,618

 

 

 

13,244

 

 

 

13,657

 

 

 

19,335

 

Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period

 

 

199,600

 

 

 

201,772

 

 

 

199,148

 

 

 

196,172

 

 

 

273,483

 

Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current period

 

 

31,377

 

 

 

32,693

 

 

 

36,141

 

 

 

20,144

 

 

 

18,720

 

Prior years

 

 

(30,107

)

 

 

(32,864

)

 

 

(32,012

)

 

 

(15,850

)

 

 

(94,809

)

Incurred losses and LAE during the period

 

 

1,270

 

 

 

(171

)

 

 

4,129

 

 

 

4,294

 

 

 

(76,089

)

Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current period

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

80

 

Prior years

 

 

1,909

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

1,288

 

 

 

1,142

 

Loss and LAE payments during the period

 

 

1,940

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

1,222

 

Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period

 

 

198,930

 

 

 

199,600

 

 

 

201,772

 

 

 

199,148

 

 

 

196,172

 

Plus: Reinsurance recoverables

 

 

17,958

 

 

 

16,357

 

 

 

14,618

 

 

 

13,244

 

 

 

13,657

 

Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period

 

$

216,888

 

 

$

215,957

 

 

$

216,390

 

 

$

212,392

 

 

$

209,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit K

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

Number of

Policies in

Default

Percentage of

Policies in

Default

Amount of Reserves

Percentage of Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a Percentage of

Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

5,581

 

45

%

$

33,864

17

%

$

388,012

9

%

Four to eleven payments

 

4,725

 

38

 

 

82,196

41

 

 

348,955

24

 

Twelve or more payments

 

2,045

 

16

 

 

78,236

39

 

 

123,903

63

 

Pending claims

 

129

 

1

 

 

5,680

3

 

 

6,687

85

 

Total case reserves

 

12,480

 

100

%

 

199,976

100

%

$

867,557

23

%

IBNR

 

 

 

 

14,998

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

216,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

16.0

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

17.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

 

1.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Number of

Policies in

Default

Percentage of

Policies in

Default

Amount of Reserves

Percentage of Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a Percentage of

Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

6,154

 

46

%

$

32,242

16

%

$

411,624

8

%

Four to eleven payments

 

4,684

 

35

 

 

65,071

33

 

 

317,417

21

 

Twelve or more payments

 

2,474

 

18

 

 

98,291

49

 

 

147,247

67

 

Pending claims

 

121

 

1

 

 

3,815

2

 

 

4,860

78

 

Total case reserves

 

13,433

 

100

%

 

199,419

100

%

$

881,148

23

%

IBNR

 

 

 

 

14,956

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

216,390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

14.8

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

16.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

 

1.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

Number of

Policies in

Default

Percentage of

Policies in

Default

Amount of Reserves

Percentage of Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a Percentage of

Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

4,036

 

32

%

$

18,653

10

%

$

250,303

7

%

Four to eleven payments

 

4,741

 

37

 

 

59,753

31

 

 

304,764

20

 

Twelve or more payments

 

3,849

 

30

 

 

111,442

57

 

 

236,440

47

 

Pending claims

 

81

 

1

 

 

3,568

2

 

 

3,574

100

 

Total case reserves

 

12,707

 

100

%

 

193,416

100

%

$

795,081

24

%

IBNR

 

 

 

 

14,506

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

209,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

15.2

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

16.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 