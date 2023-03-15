Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essent Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-14 pm EDT
38.35 USD   +0.89%
06:31aEssent Group Ltd. Announces the Promotion of David B. Weinstock to Chief Financial Officer
BU
03/09Air Miles to be revived
AQ
02/24Essent : Guaranty Q4 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essent Group Ltd. Announces the Promotion of David B. Weinstock to Chief Financial Officer

03/15/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Essent Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT), a leading provider of mortgage insurance and reinsurance, announced today the promotion of David B. Weinstock to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Essent Group Ltd. Weinstock has served as interim Chief Financial Officer since June 28, 2022, and as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2009.

“Dave brings a deep understanding of our business and the mortgage insurance industry,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to his leadership as Chief Financial Officer and continued support of our business and long-term growth of the Essent franchise.”

Weinstock brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting, and controls. Prior to joining Essent, he held a series of senior management positions at Advanta Corp. and was also a senior manager at Arthur Andersen LLP. Weinstock holds a BS in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and is a certified public accountant.

“I am excited about the Chief Financial Officer role and partnering with Essent’s senior team in support of Mark and our business,” said Weinstock. “I also look forward to leading our finance team as Essent continues to grow the franchise.”

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ESSENT GROUP LTD.
06:31aEssent Group Ltd. Announces the Promotion of David B. Weinstock to Chief Financial Offi..
BU
03/09Air Miles to be revived
AQ
02/24Essent : Guaranty Q4 2022
PU
02/17ESSENT GROUP LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/17Tranche Update on Essent Group Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 6, 2022.
CI
02/13RBC Raises Price Target on Essent Group to $49 From $46, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/10Transcript : Essent Group Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Essent Group's Q4 Earnings, Revenue Decline; Increases Dividend
MT
02/10Essent Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10Earnings Flash (ESNT) ESSENT GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $230M, vs. Street Est of $248M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENT GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 050 M - -
Net income 2023 630 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,40x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 4 145 M 4 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,35 $
Average target price 48,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Casale Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Weinstock VP, Interim Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony David Shore Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.-1.36%4 145
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.33%41 874
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.39%39 971
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-19.17%36 914
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.66%30 067
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.08%24 156